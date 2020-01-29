Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market: Top Growth Pockets Promising Market Dominance| Stratasys, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC

QY Research’s new report on the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market is a compilation of intelligent, accurate, and reliable research studies focusing on key subjects, including competition, dynamics, and segmentation. Top Key Players operating in this report are: Stratasys, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Corporations, EOS, Texas Instruments, SLM Solutions Group, Arcam AB, AK Medical, UnionTech

The report on the Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market. It offers detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market.

In 2019, the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market size was US$ xx million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.

Leading players of the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market.

Major Manufacturer’s are Covered in this Report are:

Market Segment By Type:

Printer, Printing Materials, Printing Services

Market Segment By Application:

Medical Wearable Devices, Clinical Study Devices, Implants, Others

This report focuses on the Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare in global market, especially in

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(France, Germany, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, etc.)

(China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, etc.) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE)

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Printer

1.4.3 Printing Materials

1.4.4 Printing Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Medical Wearable Devices

1.5.3 Clinical Study Devices

1.5.4 Implants

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Revenue in 2019

3.3 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Stratasys

13.1.1 Stratasys Company Details

13.1.2 Stratasys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Stratasys Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

13.1.4 Stratasys Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Stratasys Recent Development

13.2 Materialise NV

13.2.1 Materialise NV Company Details

13.2.2 Materialise NV Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Materialise NV Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

13.2.4 Materialise NV Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Materialise NV Recent Development

13.3 EnvisionTEC

13.3.1 EnvisionTEC Company Details

13.3.2 EnvisionTEC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 EnvisionTEC Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

13.3.4 EnvisionTEC Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 EnvisionTEC Recent Development

13.4 3D Systems Corporations

13.4.1 3D Systems Corporations Company Details

13.4.2 3D Systems Corporations Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 3D Systems Corporations Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

13.4.4 3D Systems Corporations Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 3D Systems Corporations Recent Development

13.5 EOS

13.5.1 EOS Company Details

13.5.2 EOS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 EOS Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

13.5.4 EOS Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 EOS Recent Development

13.6 Texas Instruments

13.6.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

13.6.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Texas Instruments Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

13.6.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

13.7 SLM Solutions Group

13.7.1 SLM Solutions Group Company Details

13.7.2 SLM Solutions Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 SLM Solutions Group Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

13.7.4 SLM Solutions Group Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 SLM Solutions Group Recent Development

13.8 Arcam AB

13.8.1 Arcam AB Company Details

13.8.2 Arcam AB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Arcam AB Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

13.8.4 Arcam AB Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Arcam AB Recent Development

13.9 AK Medical

13.9.1 AK Medical Company Details

13.9.2 AK Medical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 AK Medical Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

13.9.4 AK Medical Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 AK Medical Recent Development

13.10 UnionTech

13.10.1 UnionTech Company Details

13.10.2 UnionTech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 UnionTech Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

13.10.4 UnionTech Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 UnionTech Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

