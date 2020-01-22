Global Adhesives & Sealants Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | with Top Key Players 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik, The Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc

Data Bridge Market presents new report title “Global Adhesives and Sealants Market accounted for USD 49.52 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.”

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Segmented By Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Lubricants) Equipment Function (Engine, Transmission, Gear, Hydraulic) Mining Technique (Surface, Underground) End Use (Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Rare Earth Mineral Mining, Precious Metals Mining, Bauxite Mining) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Years considered for this report:

• Historical Years: 2014-2015

• Base Year: 2016

• Estimated Year: 2017

• Forecast Period: 2017–2024

Major Players in Adhesives and Sealants Market are included

• Company Profile

• Adhesives and Sealants Market Product Introduction and Market Positioning

• Product Introduction

• Market Positioning and Target Customers

• Company Production, Value($),Price, Gross Margin 2017-2024

• Company Market Share of Adhesives and Sealants Market Segmented by Region in 2017-2024

Top Competitors

1. 3M,

2. Henkel AG & Co.

3. KGaA,

4. Arkema,

5. H.B. Fuller Company,

6. Bostik,

7. The Dow Chemical Company,

8. Sika AG,

9. Illinois Tool Works Inc.,

10. DAP Products Inc.,

11. AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION,

12. Royal Adhesives & Sealants

13. Franklin International

14. Among others

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of formulating technology, the global adhesives market is segmented into water based, solvent based, hot melt, reactive and others.

On the basis of chemistry, the global adhesives market is segmented into water based, solvent based, hot melt, reactive and others. Water based adhesives is sub segmented into Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion, PAE Emulsion and others. Other types of water based adhesives are polyurethane dispersion and water-based rubber. Solvent based adhesives are sub segmented into Styrene Butadiene, Styrene Rubber (SBSR), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Polyamide and Chloroprene Rubber (CR) and other. Hot melt adhesives is sub segmented into Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), Copolyamides (COPAS), Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), Polyurethanes and Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefins (APAOS). Other types of chemistry related to adhesives are Copolyesters (COPES) adhesives, Metallocene Pe & Metallocene PP and Reactive Hot-Melts (RHMS) adhesives.

On the basis of application, the global adhesives market is paper & packaging, woodworking, building & construction, leather & footwear, transportation, consumer adhesives and others.

On the basis of resin type, the global sealants market is segmented into silicone, plastisol, emulsion, polyurethane, polysulfide, butyl and other synthetic & semi-synthetic resins.

On the basis of application, the global sealants market is segmented into construction, consumer sealants, transportation and others.

On the basis of geography, the global adhesives and sealants market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

• North America,

• South America,

• Europe,

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

