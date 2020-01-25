Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast 2019-2024

The Agriculture Micronutrients market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Agriculture Micronutrients market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Agriculture Micronutrients Market.

Micronutrients such as copper, iron, zinc, boron are considered as essential micronutrients for plants. As the deficiency of micronutrients can lead to various diseases in plants that may reduce quality and quantity of plants. Increasing preference for Genetically Modified (GM) seeds across the globe is also likely to impact the growth of the global market for agriculture micronutrients. Increasing use of chemical fertilizer is also driving the growth of micronutrients, as it protects crops from insects, UV radiations, and also offer increased yield. The demand for zinc is growing across various regions especially in the Asia Pacific. Owing to the deficiency of zinc in soil, the productivity of agricultural crop is decreasing. Hence, increasing number of companies are focusing on providing zinc as micronutrient for agricultural crops. However, factors such as extensive irrigation facilities, mining of micronutrient reserves and increasing use of high chemical fertilizers are resulting in the global shortage of micronutrients.

By Type

Zinc, Boron, Copper, Manganese, Molybdenum, Iron,

By Application

Soil, Foliar, Fertigation

The report analyses the Agriculture Micronutrients Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Agriculture Micronutrients Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Agriculture Micronutrients market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Agriculture Micronutrients market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

