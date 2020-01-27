Global Air Compressor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Air Compressor Market was valued at US$ 30.97 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 42.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.91% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding air compressor market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in air compressor market.

The portable type air compressor is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Rising usage of portable machinery in various end-use industries is expected to drive the air compressor market growth across the globe. Stationary type air compressors are also projected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing usage of stationary types of machinery in the automotive sector. Reciprocating technology is estimated to surge the market growth in the near feature as it has a simple construction. It has features such as low maintenance cost and high efficiency is also expected to boost market growth across the globe. The oil-free compressor is estimated to drive the market growth in the forecast period owing to rising need to improve standards in the food & beverage industry regarding infection and hazards. Rising application in food & beverage industry for food packaging and processing activities is also expected to propel the market growth.

Air compressor is a device, which is used for convert’s power into kinetic energy. Growing processing industries such as power generation, chemicals, petroleum, and automation are projected to boost the global air compressor market growth during the forecast period. Air compressor is beneficial for these industries to improve efficiency, portability, and safety is expected to drive the air compressor market growth across the globe. Growing innovation in a product such as cutting-edge technologies is surging the global air compressor market growth. The rising popularity of air compressor among the end use industry owing to air compressor play an important role to provide accurate process control, top reliability, and excellent efficiency this factor is propelling the air compressor market growth across globally. Industrialization is increasing in developing countries is a major factor which is influencing the market growth in a positive way across the globe. In addition, air compressor market across the globe is driven by end use industry owing to increasing adoption of robust and energy efficient equipment. Rising demand for the reciprocating air compressor is surging the market growth. However, a high cost of installation & maintenance and lack of knowledge will act as restraints to the air compressor market. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints, which are influencing the air compressor market growth. Additionally, provides expected opportunities and emerging trends.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Production activities are rising in developing countries of this region such as India and China is expected to drive the air compressor market growth in a positive way. Industrialization is increasing rapidly in these countries is also projected to lead the air compressor market growth during the forecast period. China is anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecast period due to the automotive sector is growing and manufacturers are investing in R&D. Moreover, increasing economies and growing development of infrastructure are other driving factors of the air compressor market in the Asia Pacific region. Also, North America has a huge investment in the automotive sector is driving the air compressor market growth. Growing technological advancements is estimated to fuel the market growth in this region.

Global Air Compressor Market Scope:

Global Air Compressor Market, By Technology:

• Centrifugal

• Reciprocating

• Rotary

Global Air Compressor Market, By Type:

• Portable

• Stationary

Global Air Compressor Market, By Lubrication Method:

• Oiled

• Oil-free

Global Air Compressor Market, By Power Rating:

• 0-100 kW

• 101-300 kW

• 301-500 kW

• 501 kW & above

Global Air Compressor Market, By End User:

• Food & Beverage

• Oil & Gas

• Manufacturing

• Power generation

• Medical

• Others

Global Air Compressor Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Air Compressor Market:

• Elgi Equipments Limited

• Bauer Group

• Oasis Manufacturing

• Frank technologies

• Bel Aire Compressors

• Airtex Compressors

• Best Aire LLC

• Grainger Company

• Sullair

• Atlas Copco AB

• Kobe Steel Ltd.

• Ingersoll-Rand PLC

• Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Suzler Ltd.

• Ebara Corporations

• Porter Cable

• VMAC Global Technology Inc.

• Campbell Hausfled

• Doosan Infracore Portable Power

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Air Compressor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Air Compressor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Air Compressor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Air Compressor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Air Compressor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Air Compressor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Air Compressor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Air Compressor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Air Compressor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Air Compressor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Air Compressor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

