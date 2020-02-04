Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerator Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2020-2024 | GE, Siemens, ANDRITZ etc.

This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Crude Oil Desalter Market spending will reach $2.87 billion by 2020 and grow from 2020 to 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9 percent. Desalting is a water-washing operation initially carried out in the field of production and subsequently at the refinery site for additional crude oil cleaning, where the specifications for salt and water content are even more rigid due to their negative effect in downstream processes due to the formation of scales, corrosion and deactivation of catalysts. Desalting involves mixing heated crude oil with washing water, using a mixing valve or static mixers to ensure a proper contact between the crude oil and the water, and then passing it to a separating vessel, where a proper separation between the aqueous and organic phases is achieved​

Petroleum retrieved from the reservoir is combined with a multitude of materials that involve other minerals, such as methane, water, chloride salts, and dust. Thus, petroleum processing actually begins shortly after reservoir fluid production, where pre-treatment operations are applied to pre-transportation crude oil. Any crude oil to be shipped through a pipeline or through any other form of transport must comply with strict water and salt content regulations. Desalting is a water-washing procedure originally carried out in the sector of manufacturing and subsequently at the refinery facility for further cleaning of crude oil, Where the specifications of salt and water content are even more rigid due to their negative effect in downstream processes due to deactivation of the scale, corrosion and catalyst. Desalting involves mixing heated crude oil with washing water, using a mixing valve or static mixers to ensure proper contact between crude oil and water, and then transferring it to a separating vessel where proper separation is achieved between the aqueous and organic phases.

Crude oil usually contains inorganic chloride salts that can react to organic chloride forming with the oil. Both organic and inorganic chlorine compounds can cause substantial refining installation corrosion, pipelines, and tanks, and can lead to poisoning catalyst. Desalting is therefore one of the first separation processes at a refinery’s front edge. Desalting removes most of the salts by adding water, dissolving the salts and other water-soluble impurities from the feedstock of crude oil. Then the blend is divided; the water comes to an industrial wastewater treatment plant and the desalted crude oil is processed into different products.

Increasing investment for upgradation and expansion of refineries will positively encourage the crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator market size

Increasing investment to upgrade and expand refineries primarily in China and India will encourage the market size of crude oil desalterers and electrostatic dehydrators. The Joint Commission for China-Venezuela is planning to expand the refinery in Puerto La Cruz. This alliance will increase the refinery’s capacity from 129,000 barrels of oil per day to 210,000 barrels. The falling rates of crude oil due to greater profit margins for refinery will further boost the magnitude of the sector.

Increasing demand for desalter and dehydrator equipment

Increasing demand for desalter and dehydrator equipment to reduce the content of salt and water across the upstream and downstream sectors will stimulate market share of crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator. Calcium chloride, sodium chloride and magnesium chlorides are the most common salts found in crude oil. Salt in the crude oil poisons the catalysts for handling and promotes corrosion.

Increasing demand for fluid catalytic cracker unit will increase demand for crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator

Increasing requirement for a fluid catalytic cracker device to break larger molecules into heavier ones and turn them into more useful products will further boost market share of crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator. Due to its increasing petrochemical capacity, Reliance imported about 60,000 to 90,000 tons of heavy full-range naphtha to meet the demand and supply gap. In the forecast time frame, volatile crude oil prices can hamper the market share of crude oil desalterers and electrostatic dehydrators.

The global oil desalting systems plays a vital role for the oil & gas sector

Global oil desalination technologies play a crucial part for the oil & petrol industry and it is anticipated that increased development in refineries will achieve momentum in the close future between the prediction era. There are several drivers that can lift up the market for oil desalination systems in the near future, such as the emergence of petroleum refineries in several regions, and market growth is expected to be boosted by in-house production units. It is also expected that the increasing importance of fluid catalytic units will have a positive impact on the growth of the market for oil desalination systems. However, declining imports of crude oil from European region is expected to create challenge for oil desalting systems market in the near future.

Heavy Crude Desalting Systems Segment Is Estimated To Dominate The Market

Based on application, it is estimated that the segment of heavy crude desalting systems accounts for more than one third of market share in terms of volume and value. The market for oil desalination systems in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel demand in the future with relatively significant growth in the same period in terms of regional perspective. In Asia Pacific, the market for oil desalination systems is expected to account for more than one-third of the market volume and value share and is also expected to expand in the near future at a significant CAGR.

crude oil desalter graph

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

77 tables, charts and graphs are analyzing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Crude Oil Desalter market.

Global Crude Oil Desalter market forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030.

Crude Oil Desalter market provides revenue estimates, forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030 for Crude Oil Desalter submarkets:

Forecasts and analysis of Crude Oil Desalter market by End-Use between 2020-2030

FCC Feed Desalting Market, 2020-2030

Heavy Crude Desalting Market, 2020-2030

Distillate Treating Market, 2020-2030

Other Market, 2020-2030

Forecasts and analysis of Crude Oil Desalter market by Application between 2020-2030

Upstream Market, 2020-2030

Downstream Market, 2020-2030

Other Application Market, 2020-2030

Forecasts and analysis of Crude Oil Desalter market by Technology between 2020-2030

Cameron’s Bilectric Technology Market, 2020-2030

NATCO’s Dual Polarity Technology Market, 2020-2030

Other Technology Market, 2020-2030

Regional Crude Oil Desalter market forecasts from 2020-2030 with drivers and restraints for the countries including:

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

North America Market, 2020-2030

US Market, 2020-2030

Canada Market, 2020-2030

Europe Market, 2020-2030

The UK Market, 2020-2030

Germany Market, 2020-2030

France Market, 2020-2030

Italy Market, 2020-2030

Spain Market, 2020-2030

Rest of Europe Market, 2020-2030

Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030

China Market, 2020-2030

India Market, 2020-2030

Japan Market, 2020-2030

Australia & New Zealand Market, 2020-2030

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030

LAMEA Market, 2020-2030

Latin America Market, 2020-2030

Middle East Market, 2020-2030

Africa Market, 2020-2030

crude oil desalter

Figure:- Crude Oil Desalter Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2020-2030

Asia Pacific Market to witness strong growth

Asia Pacific’s market share of crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator is expected to see strong growth due to increased investment in expansion of refinery, mainly in China and India. In 2017, HPCL announced that it would spend USD 150,000 million to grow the Mumbai refinery to generate diesel and gasoline, fulfilling the requirements of Euro IV performance. Significant development is anticipated due to increased discovery and manufacturing of petroleum gas in North America’s natural petroleum desalter and electrostatic dehydrator industry.

Company profiles for the leading Crude Oil Desalter companies

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Forum Energy Technologies

Schlumberger

Croda International Plc

Mackenzie Hydrocarbons

Petro Techna

Fjords Processing

VME

CPE

ETI Process Group

Alfa Laval

Petro-Techna International, ICE (Asia) Pvt. Ltd

Other Key Players in the market

Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc.

Komax systems Inc.

En-Fab, Inc.

GasTech Engineering Corp

Agar Corporation Ltd.

Cameron International Corporation

PROSERNAT S.A

VME Process Inc.

Frames Group

Howe-Baker

MFS Co

Chemex Modular, LLC

Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited

