Aircraft Lightning Protection Market: Summary

The Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market is estimated to reach USD 5.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2%, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR). Rising amount of new aircraft orders and digitalization over glass cockpit are expected to drive the aircraft lightning protection market. However, delayed delivery of new aircrafts act as a restrain the market during the forecast period. Emphasis on intelligent aircraft manufacturing is identified as an opportunity for aircraft lightning protection market.

Aircraft lightning protection are used to protect critical and non-critical electronic equipment. The goal of lightning protection is to prevent accident and increase the safety of aircraft The frequency of lightning strikes in aircraft is affected by many other factor include the geographic area. Some key players in aircraft lightning protection are Cobham plc, Saab AB, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Dayton-Granger, Inc., National Technical Systems, Inc. and Avidyne Corporation among other.

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into fixed wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS).

By application, the global market is segmented into expanded metal foils, static wicks, transient voltage suppressor, light detection and others.

By end use industry, the market is segmented into civil and military.

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, by Type

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Unmanned Areial Vehicles (UAVS)

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, by Application

Expanded Metal Foils

Static Wicks

Transient Voltage Suppressor

Light Detection

Others

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market by, End Users

Civil

Military

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market by, Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

