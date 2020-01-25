Global Algae Oil Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

Algae Oil market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Algae Oil industry.. The Algae Oil market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Algae oil is rich in Omega 3 fatty acids and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). It is synthesized directly from algae and hence the terminology algae oil. Marine algae is harvested to obtain this product, which is extracted and then refined, ready for use. The DHA present in algae oil accounts for 97 percent of Omega 3 in the human brain, retina and cerebral cortex. It can be called as a rich vegetable source of DHA and Omega 3 which has several health benefits. It is also added in food items, supplements and beverages.

List of key players profiled in the Algae Oil market research report:

TerraVia Holdings Inc, DIC Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Cyanotech Corporation, Cellana Llc, Cargill Inc, Bioprocess Algae Llc, Diversified Energy Corporation, Seaweed Energy Solutions A/S, Alltech Inc, TerraVia Holdings Inc,

By Grade Type

Fuel Grade, Feed Grade, Food Grade

By End User

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Functional foods, Aquaculture, Infant & Clinical Nutrition

By Application

Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Personal care, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Others

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales, Hyper/SuperMarket, Specialty Stores, Online, Other retail formats

The global Algae Oil market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Algae Oil market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Algae Oil. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Algae Oil Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Algae Oil market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Algae Oil market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Algae Oil industry.

