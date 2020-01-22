Global Alkylamines Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026, by Type, Application, by Regions.

Global Alkylamines Market was valued US$ 4.5 Bn in 2017, and expected to reach US$ 8.7 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 8.9 % during forecast period.

Global Alkylamines Market

An Alkylamine is a compound that has an alkyl group attached to the nitrogen atom of an amine. Alkylamines have wide applications like in the rubber processing chemicals, production of pesticides, surfactants, and solvents.

Based on the product type, Alkylamines market is segmented into methylamines, ethylamine, propylamine, butylamines and cyclohexylamines. Methylamines dominated the global product in terms in demand over the past few years and are expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Methylamines are used to make intermediates for a wide range of agricultural chemicals, including herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, biocides, and miticides. Agricultural chemicals are one of the widest uses for methylamines. Furthermore, Methylamines are used directly as catalysts or as raw materials to produce other compounds with catalytic activity.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22481/

Methylamines used in the rubber industry as well as used to make resins for water demineralization and deionization. Methylamines is a raw material to produce agents that remove suspended solids for water clarification in industrial and municipal raw, potable, and wastewater treatment plants. They are used to improve solid/liquid separation in sedimentation, filtration, and flotation operations.

Propylamines are expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period. Surge in demand for propylamines from applications including agrochemicals, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals is expected to benefit the market growth.

Geographically, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to be leading contributor to the global alkylamines market. China is the leading country in this region due to the increased demand from the allied industries and large population needs.

Emergence of high end-use applications in countries such as China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea and India are expected to witness significant growth over the next seven years.

Key companies profiled in Global Alkylamines Market Report are A.B. Enterprises, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Alkylamines Chemicals Ltd., Arkema Group, Balaji Amines Ltd., BASF SE, BorsodChem MCHZ, s.r.o., Daicel Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Feicheng Acid Chemicals Co., Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Koei Chemical Company Limited, Luxi Chemical Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Oxea Gmbh, Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd., The Chemours Company, and The Dow Chemical Company, among others.

The total market for alkylamines has been analyzed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22481/

Scope of Alkylamines Market:

Global Alkylamines Market, by Type

• Methylamines

• Ethylamines

• Propylamines

• Butylamines

• Cyclohexylamines

Global Alkylamines Market, by Application

• Solvents

• Agrochemicals

• Rubber Processing

• Water Treatment

• Feed Additives

• Paper

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Alkylamines Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Alkylamines Market:

• A.B. Enterprises

• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

• Alkylamines Chemicals Ltd.

• Arkema Group

• Balaji Amines Ltd.

• BASF SE

• BorsodChem MCHZ

• Daicel Corporation

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Feicheng Acid Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• Huntsman International LLC

• Koei Chemical Company Limited

• Luxi Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Alkylamines Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Alkylamines Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Alkylamines Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Alkylamines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Alkylamines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Alkylamines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Alkylamines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Alkylamines by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Alkylamines Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Alkylamines Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Alkylamines Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Alkylamines Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-alkylamines-market/22481/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com