Global Animal Feed Additives Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Animal Feed Additives Market was valued at US$ 19.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 33.5 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.86% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Animal Feed Additives Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence.

The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Animal Feed Additives Market.

Based on product type, amino acids segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global animal feed additives market during the forecast period. However, feed enzymes segment is also estimated to surge the global animal feed additives market growth in the near future owing to it is beneficial for the livestock.

The increasing demand for animal feed additives to cell repair and growth, which is also expected to drive the global animal feed additives market growth in a positive way. On the basis of Livestock, the aquatic animal segment is projected to hold the largest share in the global animal feed additives market during the forecast period as the growing consumption of aquatic animal products across the globe. In addition, growth in the breeding of aquatic animals is propelling the global animal feed additives market growth in a positive way.

The rise in consumption of animal feed additives across the globe is expected to surge the global animal feed additives market growth in the near future. Growing demand for processed meat among consumers across the globe, which is propelling the global animal feed additives market growth in a positive way. Increasing concerns regarding the quality of meat & meat-related products among consumers across the globe, which is expected to fuel the global animal feed additives market growth during the forecast period. The availability of nutrients is also anticipated to surge the global animal feed additives market growth in a positive way.

Growing awareness regarding the outbreak of livestock diseases, which is projected to propel the global animal feed additives market growth during the forecast period. Global animal feed additives market is driven by the rise in the industrialization of meat products around the globe. The growth in consumption of meat products among consumers across the globe is driving the global animal feed additives market growth in a positive way. Increasing investments in R&D is estimated to fuel the global animal feed additives market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of the product is estimated to hamper the global animal feed additives market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share in the global animal feed additives market during the forecast period due to growing consumption of animal products in this region. The increasing influence of western lifestyle among the population and rapid urbanization is also expected to surge the global animal feed additives market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in population coupled with the disposable income of middle-class consumers in this region, which is driving the global animal feed additives market growth in a positive way. India and China are projected to propel the global animal feed additives market growth in the forecast period.

North America is estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global animal feed additives market during the forecast period due to high living standards in this region. In addition, increased disposable incomes of consumers and growing demand for the quality of meat among consumers in this region, which is also anticipated to drive the global animal feed additives market growth in the forecast period.

The Scope of the Report Animal Feed Additives Market

Global Animal Feed Additives Market, by Livestock

• Swine

• Ruminants

• Poultry

• Aquatic Animals

• Others

Global Animal Feed Additives Market, by Product Type

• Amino Acids

• Antioxidants

• Feed Enzymes

• Feed Acidifiers

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Binders

• Antibiotics

• Others

Global Animal Feed Additives Market, by Form

• Dry

• Liquid

• Others

Global Animal Feed Additives Market, by Function

• Single Function

• Multifunction

Global Animal Feed Additives Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Animal Feed Additives Market

• BASF SE

• Alltech Inc

• Cargill, Inc.

• Novozymes A/S

• Evonik Industries AG

• Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

• Nutreco N.V.

• Addcon Group

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Adisseo France SAS

• Kemin Industries

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Biomin

• Aliphos Belgium S.A

• Koninklijke DSM N.V

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation

• Biotech JSC

• Danisco Animal Nutrition, Biomin,

• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

• Adisseo France SAS.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Animal Feed Additives Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Animal Feed Additives Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Animal Feed Additives Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Animal Feed Additives Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Animal Feed Additives Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Additives Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Animal Feed Additives Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Animal Feed Additives by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Animal Feed Additives Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Animal Feed Additives Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Animal Feed Additives Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

