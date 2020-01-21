MARKET REPORT
Global Animation and VFX Market: 2019 Size, Share and Growth Strategies by 2024
Global Animation and VFX Market Overview
Global Animation and VFX Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The demand for animation and VFX has expanded with the increase in the emergence of the media sector gearing up significantly in the sphere of the multimedia ecosystem.
– The rapid advancement of technology has made animation & VFX available to the masses has fueled the segment to become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global animation and gaming market.
– The demand for animation in gaming segment has expanded with the increase in the broadcasting content by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, along with the penetration of mobile devices over the growing popularity of streaming videos.
– Further, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially, thereby fueling the application of the market across the emerging economies.
Scope of the Global Animation and VFX Market Report
VFX or Visual Effects are a way of mixing real film shooting with false or animated images. Almost every single movie these days uses VFX. Recent technological advancements in the 3D animation technology have fueled the growth of High-Definition (HD) videos along with wide usage of 3D animated videos across multiple end-user sectors to create a graphic illustration of the working of individual components that are expected to be the key factors propelling the market growth. Owing to the development of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) based technology products, there has been a direct impact on the animation and VFX industry, which is further fueling the development of the contents.
Key Market Trends
Media Segment is Gaining Traction Due to the Emergence of Online Streaming
– Nowadays, consumers are engaging in high-definition visual experiences. Movie-goers are demanding high-quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios which includes more animation and VFX shots into films. Also, consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets, and smartphones to head-mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on OTT streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
– With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time for streaming digital content, due to which streaming video has become the fastest-growing segment in the distribution channel for animation, thereby witnessing a high-growth and is expected to continue during the forecast period.
– Further, cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as the cloud-based rendering of animation films are more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering, which is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period
– The APAC region comprises of growing economies such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, where the animation and VFX market is expected to register fastest growth due to the tremendous increase in the innovation of animation, 3D-modeling along with the application of VFX in media & entertainment sector by multiple organizations.
– Companies across the region are implementing the application of animation tools and technique to enhance their process feasibility. For instance, Virtual Singapore, a project made practical by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, aids city planners experiment ideas that made easily and more efficient. Data such as humidity, temperature, and even light intensity and noise is collected and recorded, as well as government agencies are also taking input data to build an all-inclusive 3D model of the city.
– Moreover, the penetration of animation and 3D Modelling in the Aerospace & Defense industry is very high across the Asia-Pacific region. A measuring and mapping information center under the Lanzhou Military Area Command (MAC) of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) utilized the internationally-advanced 3D modeling technology in the topographic map-making field and successfully developed China’s first 3D topographic map. Such ongoing application is expected to fuel the demand for the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The animation and VFX market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the animation technology across the professional services, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.
– July 2019 – Smith Micro Software Inc. released the SafePath 6.0. being the latest update to the company’s SafePathConnected Life Platform, which provides powerful and innovative safety solutions to mobile and cable service providers. SafePath 6.0 expands many platform-based features to enrich family, IoT and home network and device security solutions.
– April 2019 – PlanGrid, an Autodesk company and a leader in construction productivity software, introduced PlanGrid BIM, a powerful new product integration with Autodesk Revit that enables users to immediately access Building Information Modeling (BIM) data, in either 2D or 3D, directly within PlanGrid on their mobile devices. Construction teams and facilities managers can now drill down into rich BIM data in an easy-to-use 2D interface or 3D environment, empowering the field to build with greater accuracy, avoid rework and make decisions faster and with more confidence.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
– Report customization as per the client’s requirements
– 3 months of analyst support
Companies Mentioned:
– Adobe Inc.
– Autodesk Inc.
– iPi Soft LLC.
– Clara.io (Exocortex Technologies Inc.)
– Smith Micro Software Inc.
– Serif Ltd.
– DWANGO Co. Ltd.
– Blender Foundation
– Synfig Studio
– Toon Boom Animation Inc.
– Act-3D B.V.
– Epic Games Inc. (Unreal Engine)
– Planetside Software LLC
– Bondware Inc.
MARKET REPORT
ID Card PrintersMarket to Register Substantial Expansion by 2017 – 2025
This XploreMR report examines the global ID card printers market for the period 2017–2025. ID card printer is defined as an electronic device designed specifically for printing of ID cards. The working principle and built of a ID printer is slightly different from computer printers as it uses a superior and long lasting quality for the ID cards in the global market. ID card printers usually do not have programmable logic controllers on its own, but rely on an external computer system.
A comprehensive and a well-structured report for crystal clear insights
In order to have an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, the report on global ID card printers market has been divided into four distinct parts. The first part of the report contains the introduction section that contains the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of ID card printers. This valuable section of the report also contains information on the market viewpoint of the global ID card printers market and the macroeconomic factors affecting this market. In addition, pricing analysis of the global ID card printers market along with the value chain analysis for this market is also given in this section. Porter’s Five Force analysis is also given for this market. Besides this, the first section of the report also contains the market dynamics of the global ID card printers market in the form of comprehensive listing of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends operating in this market.
The second part of the report contains the global ID card printers market analysis and forecast by product type, communication interface, technology, end use, sales channel and by region. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis. The third part of the report contains the regional ID card printers market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In this section of the report, the regional market numbers are discussed in detail.
Competition landscape is a valuable section devoted to market intelligence
The last part of the report features the competition landscape of the global ID card printers market and has information on the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global ID card printers market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies. This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global ID card printers market.
A robust research methodology always results in an accurate assessment of market numbers
Overall market size has been analyzed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the global ID card printers market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global ID card printers market.
Market Taxonomy
Product Type Single Sided Card Printers Double Sided Card Printers Retransfer Card Printers High Performance Card Printers Standard Card Printers
Communication interface USB Ethernet Wire less
Technology Retransfer card printer Direct-to-Direct card printer Rewritable
End Use Industrial/Manufacturing Transportation/Logistics Banking Healthcare Government Educational Institutes Others
Sales Channel Offline Stores Online Stores
Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA)
MARKET REPORT
Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Global Demand and Supply by Future Prediction 2019 to 2024
Global Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Overview
The Global Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market is valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 18.96 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 44.74%, over the forecast period 2019-2024. The world is fully engrossed with the two technologies, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). An incredible merger of these two has come into existence, which adds icing to the cake, which is an extended reality, known as mixed reality. It is a seamless intersection between Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality and combines the best of both virtual worlds.
– Although the initial technology was focused on gaming and entertainment, mixed reality has found applications across a diverse range of industries, including education and training. Companies are incorporating AR and MR technologies to provide training without the need for training equipment.
– The major factors driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for high-end consumer electronics market, and the introduction of low-cost devices and the increasing purchasing power in developing countries.
– However, the high setup costs and the unavailability of batter backups might hinder market growth. The market is also poised with several challenges to the adoption of mixed reality as the next future disruption.
Scope of the Global Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Report
Augmented reality and Virtual reality are no longer buzzwords in the technology industry. However, an amalgamation of both the technologies, which is an extended reality, known as mixed reality, is set to disrupt the future of the technological industry. Mixed reality combines the best of both the technologies and is set to create an incredible face of the future of the digital world.
Key Market Trends
The Gaming Industry Expected to Hold the Majority Share
– Due to the various advancements in the gaming industry, the significant technologies which are earning a lot of market attention are Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Extended Reality, i.e., Mixed Reality (MR). For an avid gamer, nothing could be more exciting than the prospect of being transported inside the game, battling demons, aliens, and spies, exploring amazing environments beyond imagination.
– One of the most popular application of Augmented reality was demonstrated in the game Pokemon Go in 2016, where players targeted to search for virtual creatures on their smartphones. Another one is Playstation VR, which is a console for playing Virtual Reality based games.
– The two technologies, AR and VR collectively, have already created scenarios that once seemed impossible, by years of innovations. For instance, products like the Oculus Go will allow users to download games, apps, and other experiences right from their phone and sync the games to the headset itself, eliminating the need to connect it to a VR-ready computer, which was required by Oculus Rift.
– However, with the introduction of mixed reality, the major factors driving the mixed reality in gaming market is unceasing growth of the gaming industry. Mixed reality in gaming provides an immersive virtual environment and enables gamers to experience virtual reality on their gadgets. For example, the launch of Microsoft Hololens motion controllers and developer kits is serving to aid market players to stimulate the development of mixed reality in gaming.
– Furthermore, the increasing adoption of mixed reality in gaming technology in amusement parks and military training is likely to stimulate the application of mixed reality in the gaming industry. For instance, the large theme parks in developed countries such as the U.S. are making hefty investments to integrate mixed reality in gaming technology to provide an immersive gaming experience. Brand name theme parks are also investing to design and develop mixed reality in gaming technology-based theme parks.
North America to Dominate the Market
– The North America region is expected to be the market leader in the AR & MR markets in the world, over the forecast period. Most of the companies making advancements in these technologies are based in this region.
– The North America region is also one of the largest markets for the media & entertainment industry. For instance, Microsoft HoloLens is a breakthrough in the mixed reality technology, which is based in the United States.
– The region is dominating the market also due to factors such as high technology exposure, and easy availability of devices have created a robust demand for smart devices, in this region. For instance, Microsoft Hololens was first released in the United States and Canada and has received a positive response from the consumers in the region.
Competitive Landscape
The global augmented reality and mixed reality market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of many players in the market contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. The vendors are working incessantly towards strategic partnerships and innovations to gain maximum market traction and increase their market size.
– June 2019 – Magic Leap launched WebXR Support, with Sketchfab as its first partner. It enables creators and developers to continue to create XR content with javascript, and distribute it through the web on Magic Leap One, phones, tablets, desktops, VR and AR headsets.
– September 2018 – Microsoft announced the launch of a series of new AI and mixed reality services for workplace software Dynamics 365, that includes HoloLens-powered tools and intelligence aimed at making the sales and marketing team work better.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
– Report customization as per the client’s requirements
– 3 months of analyst support
Companies Mentioned:
– Magic Leap, Inc.
– Acer, Inc.
– Dell, Inc.
– Microsoft Corporation
– Samsung Electronics
– Lenovo Group Limited
– H.P. Company
– Asus Tek Computer, Inc.
– Zappar
MARKET REPORT
Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Market Set for Rapid Growth Forecast by 2024: Canto, Inc., Northplains
A comprehensive Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems market research report gives better insights about different Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems market segments on which businesses are highly dependent on thriving in the market. All the information, statistics, and data included in this report have been collected from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This information is again tested and verified by the market experts before providing it to the end-user. This industry report also offers such wide-ranging market information to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations.
Moreover, the Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems market research report offers CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2024 for the market. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. With this Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems report, it has been assured that a piece of absolute knowledge and insights about the new regulatory environment which suits their organization are provided. The report puts a light on prospective and key opportunities in a new geographical market. Likewise, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also acknowledged and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for extreme success.
Major Key Players
Canto, Inc., Northplains, Celum, Mediavalet, Inc., Mediabeacon, Inc., Opentext Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Widen Enterprises, Inc., Webdam, Cognizant, ADAM Software Nv (Aprimo), Bynder
The Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems report covers the following Types:
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Applications are divided into:
- Enterprise
- Marketing
- Broadcasting
- Publishing
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems market report provides regional market research with production, sales, trade & regional forecast. it conjointly provides market investment arrangements like product options, worth analysis, channel options, buying options, regional investment chance, price & revenue calculation, economic performance analysis, etc. The Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems trade development trends and promoting channels area unit analyzed. Finally, the feasibleness of recent investment comes is assessed, and overall analysis conclusions offered.
Key Highlights of the Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Market Report:
- Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Market Overview
- Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region
- Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Market Analysis by Application
- Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Manufacturers Profiles/ Industry Analysis
- Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
