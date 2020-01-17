Global Antiblock Additive Market is expected to reach USD 1592.03 million by 2027

This Global Antiblock Additive research report presents a study of the global market. It undertakes the comprehensive study of the market to track its growth over the years to forecast its growth trajectory. This Global Antiblock Additive research report thoroughly explains each and every aspect related to the market which facilitates the report’s readers to study and evaluate the upcoming market trend and execute the analytical data to promote the business. It provides insightful and comprehensive information in consideration of the different industry pioneers, including their revenue details, technological advancements and market footprint.

Antiblock additive market is expected to reach USD 1592.03 million by 2027 growing at a rate of 6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing areas of applications and high awareness rate amongst the various end users have positively impacted the market growth for antiblock additive in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Antiblock additive are specialized compounds that are highly beneficial in reducing the levels of contact between different layers of plastics and other substrates. These additives are used in the plastic polymer resin to enhance the asperities in the plastic surface essentially creating protruded bumps in the plastic surface which then subsequently removes the levels of blocking.

Global antiblock additive market is segmented on the basis of product type, polymer type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Antiblock additive market has also been segmented into packaging and non-packaging on the basis of application. Packaging segment is sub-segmented into food, pharmaceutical, industrial and other packaging. Non-packaging has been sub-segmented into agriculture films, medical and other non-packaging.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The major players covered in the report are W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Minerals Technology Inc., Fine Organics, Altana, Imerys, Croda International Plc, ELEMENTIS PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Omya AG, Momentive, Hoffmann Mineral, Quarzwerke GmbH, Ampacet Corporation, Astra Polymers, Sukano AG among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

