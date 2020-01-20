Global Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market By Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Share, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2026

The Global Stevia Market is the increasing awareness of the health benefits of low-calorie consumable products is a major catalyst to the market growth.

As consumers have moved away from sugar and towards natural ingredients, the demand for specialty sweeteners like stevia has increased, establishing it as a healthy alternative to sugar. The shift of consumers towards sugar substitute products is a major concern for manufacturers which is leading to a transition in the sweetener market. However, stevia has always been in the news due to regulatory constraints, which is a major restraint to this market. Another risk to the market is the availability of other low-calorie sweeteners.

The growing health drinks and sports nutrition market is boosting the industry’s growth and the growing awareness about the health benefits associated with stevia is leading to the extensive use of these products in the food & beverage sector.

On the basis of application, the global stevia market is segment into packaged food products, beverages, dietary supplements, dairy products, bakery products, and others. Beverages form the largest application segment in the market.

Based on Types, the Stevia Market is segmented into powder, liquid, and leaf. Stevia is widely used in the powdered form across the globe, hence, it holds the largest segment in the market.

Regionally, North America was the largest revenue generator in the Stevia Market in 2017, because of high investments in research and development activities to investigate the potential medical applications of technology.

Some of the key players operating in this market include, Cargill, Ingredion, PureCircle, Tate & Lyle, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé S.A, PepsiCo, among others.

