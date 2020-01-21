MARKET REPORT
Global Artificial Intelligence Products Market Survey of Forthcoming Growth Opportunities between 2020-2025
The Global Artificial Intelligence Products Market Research Report 2020 thoroughly depicts insightful evaluation of current and historic trends in the global Artificial Intelligence Products industry. It examines the changing structure of the market alongside ongoing technological advancements, innovations, and significant developments that have been escalating the growth rate for the last decade. Crucial factors such as Artificial Intelligence Products market size, share, demand, production, sales, and revenue are also analyzed and forecasted in the report to help clients to comprehend the current and future market performance.
The global Artificial Intelligence Products Market Overview:
The market has been aggressively performing across the world with an evenly thriving CAGR over the last few years. According to the studied market statistics, it is likely to strongly clutch a remunerative status during the forecast years with the rapid surge in sales revenue. A number of vital factors including rising Artificial Intelligence Products demand, product awareness, industrialization in the developed regions, increasing disposable incomes, population hike, market stability, and adequate financial sources are adding substantial progress to the industry.
Brief Outlook of Global Artificial Intelligence Products Market Competition:
- Rocket Fuel Inc.
- Next IT Corporation
- IntelliResponse Systems Inc.
- Brighterion Inc.
- eGain Corporation.
- Ipsoft
- MicroStrategy Inc.
- Nuance’s
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nuance Communications
- NEC
- Open AI
- IBM
- Fingenius Ltd.
- QlikTech International AB
The report further delivers profound assessment of prominent Artificial Intelligence Products manufacturers and companies, featuring their manufacturing base, production methodologies, effective processes, Artificial Intelligence Products production volume, organizational structure, cost structure, raw material sourcing, major vendors, corporate alliance, serving segments, distribution channels, and global reach. Companies have also performed strives such as product research, innovation, developments, and technology adoptions to upgrade their industry offerings.
More importantly, the report highlights companies’ financial operations and performance with a precise evaluation of their gross margin, revenue, Artificial Intelligence Products sales volume, pricing structure, production cost, financial ratios, product value, and overall profitability. The report also examines their business strategies such as mergers, ventures, amalgamations, acquisitions, as well as product launches, and brand promotions that aid market players in expanding their global presence and setting new challenges in the industry.
Crucial Segments in the Global Artificial Intelligence Products Industry:
- Media & Advertising
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others (Automotive, Agriculture, and Educational Institutions)
Global Artificial Intelligence Products market segmentation is also enlightened in the report accenting crucial divisions including Artificial Intelligence Products types, applications, regions, and end-users. The product type segments are imminently analyzed in the report considering current demand, sales revenue, attractiveness, profitability, and growth potential. The market has been segmented on the basis of customer needs and wants towards the developed products. The analysis helps clients to precisely target the actual desires of their consumer base and enables them to make necessary developments in the final products and services.
Subsequently, the study revolves around the global Artificial Intelligence Products industry environment incorporating pivotal elements such as provincial market regulations, stringent trade frameworks, market entry barriers, as well as the political, social, atmospheric, and financial context that could potentially affect market growth momentum in a negative manner. Current and forthcoming opportunities and challenges are also discovered in the report along with potential risks, obstacles, and uncertainties that are deemed to influence the market structure and performance of the several manufacturers operating in the global Artificial Intelligence Products market.
MARKET REPORT
Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market 2019 Present Status, Future Growth Analysis & Outlook to 2024
Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market Overview
The Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The PMS software helps the hotel to effectively manage, organize, and schedule their mundane activities including front office workflow, guest check-in & checkout, assigning rooms to guests, delegating housekeeping tasks and billing, etc. In short, PMS automates and streamlines the operations to save working hours and offer a better experience to guests.
– The hospitality industry is witnessing growth from technology disruption due to increasing online travel agencies and hotel aggregators. These companies are rapidly adopting cloud-based solutions like PMS and other SaaS platforms to scale their growths in the industry. The rise in the number of SME hotels especially in the emerging markets like Asia-pacific is driving the deployment of property management software market.
– Additionally, the hotels are increasingly concentrating on optimizing their operations to reduce lead time. As these solutions are inexpensive, the adoption rate has increased in recent years. These companies in the industry are also emphasizing on analytics of their serviceability to gain more insights which enable scope for improvement in their operations.
– However, owing to multiple challenges for integrating PMS into existing infrastructure, the adoption has been limited to an extent in the hospitality industry with large business adopting it for improved productivity and efficiency in managing multiple units.
Scope of the Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market Report
The scope of the study for the hospitality property management (PMS) software market has considered both on-cloud and on-premise deployment both for PMS in the hospitality industry for all sizes of hotels across the world.
Key Market Trends
On-Cloud Deployment of PMS to Grow Significantly
– According to the report from NASSCOM, global cloud spending is expected to reach USD 187 billion in 2018, and further grow at a CAGR of 16.5% till 2022. Also, the global public cloud spending accounted for 7.9% of total IT spending in 2018 globally. Hotels are also increasingly adopting cloud-based SaaS to integrate into their operations in order to achieve optimized workflow.
– Cost-effective nature of storage facility compared to the conventional method is one of the reasons for maximum adoption rates, cloud deployment method saves IT infrastructure expenses and provides easy scalability; according to RightScale, In 2018, public cloud adoption reached 92% which was 89% the year before.
– Dalata Hotel Group has mentioned that integrating PMS in their hotel chain helped them to standardize their report and analyze their revenue from customers at various locations at a time. As the company is undergoing expansion across Europe and managing multiple PMS was difficult for them to train staff and reporting methods, they adopted on-cloud solution.
European Market is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth
– UNTWO has stated that international travel is accelerated significantly due to an increase in inbound tourist arrivals. It has reached to USD 1.4 billion in 2018. In the European region, there has been immense rapid growth in the hospitality industry owing to the expansion of branded hotels and the broader landscape of the industry. According to Lodging Econometrics, Total construction pipeline in Europe increased to 1,569 hotels, with an increase 19% increase year-on-year and reached the highest number of hotels ever recorded.
– Luxury hotels in Europe are looking forward to partner with PMS providers to deploy solutions in order to offer improved customer services. For instance, recently, Hastings Hotels from Ireland partnered with Agilysis Inc., to deploy its Visual One PMS solution to achieve accuracy in managing inventory, as well as saving valuable staff time in delivering enhanced guest experience.
– In 2018, approximately 380 new hotels opened throughout Europe. Additionally, the hotel chains are continuously undergoing expansion projects in the region and also building new hospitality infrastructure. For instance, lately in 2018, easyHotels announced the funding of EUR 500 million for its further expansion plan in Europe. Such expansions by hotel chains are expected to continue in the forecast period, which is estimated to drive the demand for hospitality PMS in the region.
Competitive Landscape
The market for hospitality property management software is moderately consolidated due to the presence of a few companies dominating the market. Also, these companies are extensively investing in offering customized solutions to the customers. Moreover, the startups in the market are attracting fundings from investors. Further new entrants in the market are expected to drive fragmentation. Some of the recent developments by the companies are listed below.
– August 2019- Mews Systems a startup developing software for property management solutions for hotels and hostels raised a funding of USD 33 million from Battery Ventures. The value of Mews Systems has reached USD 40 million, with this funding, the company has planned to open a new office in New York City.
– April 2019- Infor announced the acquisition of ReServe Interactive from California, which provides cloud-based sales and catering, restaurant reservations, and floor management software that serves the restaurant, sports and entertainment, event center, golf and country club, and hotel markets in the U.S. and Canada.
Companies Mentioned:
– Micros Systems. Inc. (Oracle)
– Agilsys, Inc.
– Infor Inc.
– Cenium AS
– Realpage, Inc.
– FCS Computer Systems
– Hoteliga International S.p. z.o.o
– Console Group
ENERGY
LAL and Pyrogen Testing Market Million-Dollar Business Is About to Get a Reboot
“LAL and Pyrogen Testing Market Industry Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024
Pyrogen is a type of microbial and non-microbial substance that causes fever. Hence, pyrogen testing is conducted to measure the presence of pyrogen that causes fever.
A new report, Global “”LAL and Pyrogen Testing Market”” gives an outline of ongoing elements empowering development in the worldwide LAL and Pyrogen Testing industry. As indicated by the report, ongoing advancements have created several growth opportunities for prevailing companies as well as newer market entrants.
Worldwide LAL and Pyrogen Testing Market Research Reports gives data with respect to showcase patterns, focused scene, market analysis, cost structure, limit, income, net benefit, business appropriation and forecast 2024.
Top Key Companies : Charles River Laboratories, Ellab, Merck, GenScript, Hyglos, Lonza, Associates of Cape Cod, Pyrostar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Microcoat Biotechnologie, Wako Chemicals, Pacific BioLabs
Segmentation by product type: dataLAL Test, Chromogenic Test, Turbidimetric Test, Gel Clot Test, In Vitro Pyrogen Test, Rabbit Test,
Segmentation by application: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Other
This report also splits the market by region: North and South America, Europe, China, South Korea, India.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Statistical analysis of global LAL and Pyrogen Testing Market for historic as well as forecast years i.e. 2015-2019 historic years and 2019-2024 forecast years
- Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors
- Provision of market value (USD Million/USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment
- Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market
- Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region
- The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled
- Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players
- The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions
- Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis
- Provides insight into the market through Value Chain
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
This report covers the present situation and development possibilities of Global LAL and Pyrogen Testing Market for the period 2019 – 2024. The investigation is an expert and top to bottom analysis with around n-no. of tables and figures which gives key insights on the condition of the business and is an important wellspring of direction and bearing for organizations and individuals interested in the domain.
”
Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Overview
Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The efficient use of IVA technology lies in the concepts of aggregation and augmentation as organizations are becoming more comfortable with the idea of integrating chatbots and intelligent assistants into their processes, and are confident that it will lead to improvements in efficiency and customer satisfaction.
– With expected to AI becoming the core of many technology-based applications, the investments in the IVA sector are growing, while virtual assistant stands as one of the standard features for many AI-related applications, thereby leverage the fast-growing technology to expand in the coming years.
– With various sectors quickly integrating the IVA into their business ecosystem, organizations are now looking forward to enhancing their existing communication platform thereby fueling the demand of the IVA market.
– With declining costs of hardware, the infrastructure costs associated with the development and deployment of IVA based technology have come down drastically, that is enabling companies to pursue the AI technology and develop solutions thereby cater to industry-specific needs.
Scope of the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Report
The Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) are AI-driven software solutions for enterprises looking forward to automating their customer service operations. Owing to their self-learning ability, scalability, and customizable features, AI-driven virtual assistances are gaining across enterprises. As brands across industries are focusing on improving customer experience, IVAs are expected to gain traction considering the functional abilities compared to programmable chatbots. It expands the scope of the first-generation AI platform beyond Information Technology simplification and optimization so that it can leverage on AI to drive the transformations to the core of the business.
Key Market Trends
BFSI Sector is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of Automated Service-based Platform
– BFSI sector is among the early adopters of personalized product recommendations based on past experience of its customers thereby understanding their need for the banking as well as financial services along with their browsing habits.
– The banking industry has a wide range of products and services for its customers with an increasing number of banking service providers adopting personalized banking to retain their customers. IVAs, which are capable of delivering quick and efficient customer service, along with personalized offers based on their profile are, therefore, becoming common across the banking industry.
– Emphasis on omnichannel experience also supports the adoption of IVAs. Prominent banking service providers, such as Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, and Capital One have already implemented virtual assistants in the form of chatbots and have successfully streamlined their back-end operations, thereby, saving significant costs.
– For instance, IBM, which offers AI solutions for call centers, quoted that bot interactions in the Banking industry is expected to hit 90% by 2022. Such statistics substantiate the segment’s growth over the forecast period.
North America to Register a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period
– With a large fraction of millennials in the region inclined toward self-service options and messaging apps, the enterprises across the region are estimated to opt for IVA services to cater to their needs, thereby fueling the growth of the market across the region.
– The robust banking sector of the region has actively invested in chatbots for customer personalization. In fact, the early adopters of the AI assisted chatbots in the banking sector are from North America.
– For instance, Nuance Communications, a prominent player in the market revealed that 80% of 10,000 US clinicians believe that virtual assistants would drastically change healthcare by the end of 2019. Such high consumer inclination toward self-service options has led to the growth of the messaging applications indicate the favorable environment for the adoption of IVA chatbots across regions.
– Furthermore, the growing investments by companies in developing improved IVA technology by the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning to support automated decision-making systems are expected to fuel the market across North America during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The intelligent virtual assistant market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the integrated speech as well as gesture recognition technologies, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.
– September 2019 – Oracle Corp. collaborated with Deloitte Digital to help brands make every customer interaction matter. By bringing together enterprise-class Customer Data Platform (CDP) capabilities and demonstrated technology and business expertise, Oracle and Deloitte Digital will help brands deliver personalized and contextualized experiences in real-time and at scale across the entire customer journey.
– May 2019 – Vodafone Idea Limited signed a multi-million-dollar five-year agreement with IBM to deliver an enhanced customer experience to millions of connected consumers and businesses in India. In addition, this engagement will also contribute to Vodafone Idea’s merger synergy objectives by reducing its IT-related costs.
Companies Mentioned:
– Nuance Communication Inc.
– IBM Corporation
– Oracle Corporation
– Anboto Group
– Creative Virtual Ltd
– eGain Corporation
– Synthetix Ltd.
– Inbenta Technologies
