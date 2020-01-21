Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights | Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Apple, Facebook

Published

45 mins ago

on

Artificial intelligence robots is the most promising market research report which has been framed in the way you foresee.  As today’s businesses insist the market research analysis before taking any verdict about the products, opting such market research report is essential for the businesses. This market research report deals with an array of important market related aspects which can be listed as follows; market size estimations, company and market best practices, entry level strategies, market dynamics, positioning, segmentations, competitive landscaping and benchmarking, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings.

Leading players of artificial intelligence robots market are Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Apple, Facebook, Siemens, Baidu, Inc., GE, Welltok, Inc., General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Next IT, iCarbonX, Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, H2O.ai, Samsung Electronics America, Xilinx, Iteris, Inc., Atomwise, Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, Raven Industries, Sensely Lifegraph, Qualcomm, Wikitude, Basler AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Cognex Corporation, Avigilon and others

Artificial intelligence robots market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. This report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Integrated approaches and latest technology have been employed for the best results while generating such market research report. The report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market accounted for USD 3.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% forecast to 2025.

Get FREE Sample Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-robots-market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a creation of wise and smart machines that work, respond and react like people. It is utilized to enhance the proficiency of day by day undertakings. Advancing innovation, selection of robots and drones, driverless tractors, crop health checking and automated water system framework are a part of the applications that are credited to the high development of the global artificial intelligence in agriculture.

Crucial Features of Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Report:

Intensive outline of Artificial Intelligence Robots industry alongside anticipated development examination and memorable and current status of the business.

A wide-running examination of real contenders, makers, providers, merchants in the Artificial Intelligence Robots showcase alongside driving contender’s item determination, indispensable money related subtleties, corporate profiles, and rewarding business stratagems.

Exact and fundamental assessment of Artificial Intelligence Robots advertise division dependent on item/benefit types, applications, areas, and innovation.

Significant experiences into import/send out exercises, request and supply examination, Artificial Intelligence Robots piece of the overall industry, measure, development rate, benefit, income, CAGR, and other basic subtleties.

A significant investigation of changing business sector elements, Artificial Intelligence Robots advertise main impetus just as generation examination, limit, producing cost, industry chain structure, and dynamic viewpoint.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Artificial Intelligence Robots Industry Overview

1.1 Artificial Intelligence Robots Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Artificial Intelligence Robots Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Artificial Intelligence Robots Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Robots Size by Demand

2.3 Artificial Intelligence Robots Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Artificial Intelligence Robots by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Artificial Intelligence Robots Size by Type

3.3 Artificial Intelligence Robots Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Artificial Intelligence Robots Market

4.1 Artificial Intelligence Robots Sales

4.2 Artificial Intelligence Robots Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

Get FREE TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-robots-market

Key Market Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence Robots

Based on offering, the market is segmented into

Hardware and

Software

The hardware is sub segmented into

storage devices,

network devices and

processors

The software is sub segmented into AI platforms and AI solutions.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Based on robots, the market is segmented into

industrial and

service robot

Based on end user, the market can be segmented into

Manufacturing,

Healthcare,

BFSI,

Research and academia,

Transportation,

Retail and e-commerce and others (oil and gas, and advertising)

Based on technology, the market is segmented into

Machine learning,

Natural language processing (NLP), and

Context awareness and computer vision

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

High adoption of robots for personal use such as companionship and entertainment.

Increasing aging population worldwide boosting the demand for AI-based robots for elderly assistance.

Huge implementation and investment costs.

Data inefficiency in building proper AI algorithms.

Support from governments worldwide to develop modern technologies.

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market

The global artificial intelligence robots market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Bu this report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-artificial-intelligence-robots-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Manufacturing Inventory Software Market 2020 SWOT Analysis By Major Eminent Vendors: DBA, Bar Code Direct, Sage Software

Published

1 min ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Manufacturing Inventory Software Market 2020 Includes Market outline, section by Application, Market by Region and Production, Revenue (Value), worth Trend by kind. The Markets And analysis study delivers necessary information and realistic data of the global Manufacturing Inventory Software market. In-depth analysis of the Manufacturing Inventory Software Market limitations and thus the opportunities modify the user to create the long-run projection. The report to boot includes current trends supported manufacturing ways, technological advancements, and innovations.

Moreover, key market parameters of this report range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ http://www.researchreportsinc.com/report-sample/596527

Major Key Vendors operating in the Manufacturing Inventory Software Market:-

DBA, Bar Code Direct, Sage Software, QuickBooks, BioBased Technologies, OpenPro Enp software, TradeGecko, IQMS, iMagic Inventory, NetSuite, ERPlite, Openpro, Fishbowl Inventory, Intellitrack, Infor, MakeTracks, Opto Software, Improsys

Types is divided into:

  • Cloud-based
  • On-Premises

Applications is divided into:

  • Engineering
  • Manufacturing
  • Construction
  • Automotive
  • Other

This Manufacturing Inventory Software market report is a decisive source of information about the industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the newest developments across the globe. Being proficient and all-inclusive, this market report puts a light on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. The report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The Manufacturing Inventory Software market report also offers CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2024 for the market.

Geographically Regions are:

  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • North America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South America

Grab Attractive Discount on this report @ http://www.researchreportsinc.com/check-discount/596527

Reasons to Buy

  1. To gain insightful analyses of the Manufacturing Inventory Software Systems market 2019 to 2024 and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  2. To assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  3. To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Manufacturing Inventory Software Systems market 2019 to 2024 and its impact in the global market.
  4. To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Manufacturing Inventory Software Systems market from 2019 to 2024.

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Market to Register a Stellar Growth Rate of CAGR of 7.3% through 2028

Published

1 min ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Rapid inclination of consumers towards sport nutrition on the coattails of rising awareness regarding health and nutrition-related issues has been influencing the demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients, mostly whey variants, in the recent years. Numerous health benefits of whey protein hydrolysate ingredients and their derivation from best sources of protein are the key factors expected to increase the consumption and give a boost to growth of global protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

The global market protein hydrolysate ingredients is estimated to be valued at US$ 1 billion in 2018 and grow at an significant CAGR of 7.3% to double the total revenue through 2018.

Whey Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients to Witness Market Saturation

Despite their dominance, whey protein hydrolysates are likely to be on the verge of facing saturation in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market, which is projected to surpass US$ 1 billion by 2028-end, owing to their easy applicability, versatility, and great taste over other variants. Based on consumption, the segment for whey protein hydrolysates is foreseen to attain a volume of more than 59,000 MT by the end of the forecast period (2018-2028). Further, increasing demand for whey protein hydrolysate ingredients among athletes, sportspersons, and health-conscious population is likely to complement the market growth.

Meat protein hydrolysate ingredients, on the other hand, are anticipated to represent a lower growth rate due to decreasing number of consumers preferring products processed from meat. This is further likely to be affected by growing vegan population across the globe.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27631

Casein protein hydrolysate ingredients and plant protein hydrolysate ingredients are anticipated to witness a promising rate of consumption during the forecast period, while milk protein hydrolysate ingredients will possibly register a moderate consumption rate between 2018 and 2028.

North America Continues to Subjugate Global Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market, China Holds Significant Share in Asia Pacific

Growth in number of specialty food ingredient processing industries in developed countries such as the United States is influencing North America to reign supreme in global protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

Emerging economies including China, India, and Southeast Asian countries have been witnessing a steady growth of specialist nutrition market, which is predicted to favor the adoption of protein hydrolysate ingredients in the near future. China will remain the most lucrative Asia Pacific region for protein hydrolysate ingredients market, accounting for substantial value share over the forecast period.

China’s one-child policy has been influencing consumer interest in specialist nutrition product, while its increasing geriatric demographic is expected to drive the demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients which are nutritionally beneficial and promote faster postoperative recovery.

Request for methodology: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/27631

Hydrolysate-based infant formula products have been gaining increasing popularity in Chinese market, which is further driven by launch of various infant and toddler formula in the country. These factors have been envisaged to determine the prominence of China in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

New Product Launches and Innovations to Reduce Bitterness in Taste Remain Key Focus of Leading Players

Hydrolysates are considered to impart bitter taste in food products, and therefore a focus on the development of products with improved taste and reduced bitterness remain one of the important growth strategies of key players operating in global protein hydrolysate ingredients market. They are further targeting on producing the ingredients that can be added to a number of food & beverage products without compromising their original taste.

With rapid penetration of new players, the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market is expected to reach a saturation point where growth in production will either meet the demand or surpass it over time.

Leading players operating in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market include Arla Food Ingredients, Costantino & C. spa, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Armor Proteines, Kerry Group Plc, Glanbia Plc, Carbery Group Limited, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Hilmar Ingredients, FrieslandCampina N.V., Tate & Lyle plc, Abbott Laboratories, Agropur Inc., Danone S.A. and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) market Exploring Future Growth and Key Trends by 2015-2025

Published

1 min ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

The “Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) market by Technology (AR and VR), by Components (Sensors, Semiconductor Components and Others), by End-User (Entertainment, Education, Automotive, Retail, Medical, and Others) – Global Forecast to 2025” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of AR and VR market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant AR and VR players in the market and their key developments.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Technology, Components, and End-user Industry, AR and VR market is expected to grow from US$ 4.25 Bn in 2015 to US$ 130.01 Bn by 2025 reach.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000114/

China being one of the key countries in APAC for technological developments will lead AR and VR market in APAC and is also expected to continue its dominance by growing at a CAGR of 55.3% through the forecast period from 2016 to 2025. China and other countries in APC such as Japan, Korea, etc. are expected to observe highest penetration of AR and VR due to increasing applications and adoption of AR and VR in industrial and manufacturing sectors. The report profiles key players such as DAQRI LLC, Oculus VR LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, EON Reality, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Blippar, Total Immersion, Innovega, Inc., and Augmented Pixels Inc. among others.

Smart phones are the must have digital devices today, they have changed the way we communicate, travel, design, run business, and many more. In recent years smartphones revolutionized the world, and still the ongoing R&Ds to launch advanced features, improved and more customer centric and enterprise level applications holds the market for years to go. AR and VR are the technologies which immerse the user into virtual world and allows to interact with the virtual objects being in real environment. The growing trends in smartphones and tablets applications will encourage more AR and VR content going ahead, and this is estimated to grow alongside the growth of AR and VR penetration in various enterprise applications such as advertisements, mass communication, sales and marketing, and gamification which are wide area of interest.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000114/

The global AR and VR market has been broadly segmented by technology i.e., AR and VR technologies. The market is further segmented by components which includes sensors and other semiconductor components. In addition to this the AR and VR market is bifurcated into on end-user industry such as entertainment, education. Industrial, medical, aerospace & defense, and retail among others. The VR segment holds major share of the global AR and VR market in 2015 and is estimated to lose its market share to AR technology segment by 2025. The market share of VR claimed for 82.1% of the total market revenue share in 2015.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are growing at a high pace and becoming the next must have technology from individuals to enterprises. These technologies are expected to revolutionize the way people communicate, shop and do business. Some of the key examples of end-user industries which will be driving factors for these technologies are healthcare, retails, manufacturing, marketing and others.

The global AR and VR market is also bifurcated by regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is estimated to dominate the market with highest share in 2015, the driving factors for this include high adoption rate of AR and VR applications in various industries as well the increasing interest of giants in AR and VR market such as Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., and others. Hence, North America and Europe are considered to be the leaders of AR and VR market in 2015, however, APAC region is also expected to take over the market share and lead the AR and VR market by 2025. APAC is expected to record a maximum growth of 47.7% during 2016 to 2025.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000114/

The report segments the global augmented reality and virtual reality market as follows:

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Technology

Augmented Reality (AR)
Virtual Reality (VR)

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Components

Sensors
Semiconductor Components
Others

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By End-user Industry

Entertainment
Education
Industrial
Medical
Real Estate and Architecture
Retail
Aerospace and Defense
Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

Trending