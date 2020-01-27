MARKET REPORT
Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Analysis by Key Players, End Users and CAGR Forecast to 2025
The Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Complete report on Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) market spreads across 176 pages profiling companies and supported with tables and figures.
Key Companies Analysis: – ABB, Applus+, Bureau Veritas, Fluor, General Electric, Intertek, Aker Solutions, Asset Integrity Engineering, Element Materials Technology, EM&I, Factory IQ, Geanti Marine Limited, Oceaneering International, Penspen, SGS, STAT Marine, Viper Innovations profiles overview.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
The Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With the tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Major Points covered in this report are as below
|Historical Years
|2015-2019
|Forcast Years
|2020-2025
|Market Size 2019
|xx Million
|Market Size 2025
|xx Million
|CAGR 2020-2025
|xx%
|Types
|Risk-Based Inspection (RBI)
Reliability
Availability
and Maintainability (RAM) Study
Corrosion Management
Pipeline Integrity Management
Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study
Structural Integrity Management
Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Inspection
Others
|Applications
|Oil and Gas
Power
Mining
Aerospace
Others,
|Regions
|North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
|Key Players
|ABB
Applus+
Bureau Veritas
Fluor
More
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
ENERGY
Green Cement Market 2020-2025 Overview by Production, Properties, key manufacturers, Applications, Top Trends, Consumer Demand, Growth Opportunities & Forecast Outlook
Adroit Market Research has pronounced the addition of a new market report to its vast depository, titled “Global Green Cement Market Professional Survey Report 2020.” The report analyzes all the key aspects of the global market and presents a predictive analysis regarding its future scope of development through 2025, factoring in the factors that will drive and restrain its course of expansion and the key trends and regulations affecting several aspects of the market.
The concrete and cement landscape has been long battling persistent bottlenecks owing to receding raw materials and significantly deteriorating climatic conditions. Conventionally used Portland cements that has been in use since ages have been touted to entail heavy burdens of CO2 emissions. Therefore, key manufacturers in the plane are vouching for potential substitutes to reverse environmental damages tangibly. Cement manufacturing itself is an energy intensive zone which results heavy consumption of resources such as fossil fuels in attaining cement. Therefore, under these prevailing conditions, green cement is slowly crawling into the limelight, subtly substituting traditional cement.
Market veterans are swiftly investing towards novel growth propulsions to accelerate sales and concomitant growth in green cement space. In this light, Bouygues Construction and Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies are jointly undersigning collaboration agreement to envision large scale technological and commercial excellence towards developing novel concrete formulations aligning with green cement development. As Hoffmann progresses on its green cement formulation under its proprietary, H-EVA technology, this innovative green cement development is poised to cut down on harmful CO2 emissions visibly by a good 70-80 % claims the company. Therefore, building and construction infrastructure is likely to be heralded by new age green cement in the coming years with visible advances in traditional cement replacement.
In line with advanced technological leaps in green cement technology across developed economies, emerging economies such as India which is already bearing the brunt of excessive CO2 is refurbishing its business models to suit green construction paradigm. Cement manufacturers of the country are featuring active CSR strategies to harness the potential of green cement development, eying green building revolution in the country.
Additionally, aligning with sustainable rise in green cement space, manufacturers are also investing in organic growth tactics such as facility expansion. JSW Cement is increasing its production capacity to over 20 million in the upcoming fiscal year to establish its dominance in the eastern part of the country which it considers as a growth hub for its esteemed green cement varieties. These developments are anticipated to keep growth pace soaring in green cement market in the coming years.
Key segments of the global green cement market
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (kilo tons)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (kilo tons)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle-East & Africa
ENERGY
Thermal Interface Materials Market 2020, by Products, Revenue, Types of Retailer, Distribution Channels and Investment Opportunities to 2025
Adroit Market Research has pronounced the addition of a new market report to its vast depository, titled “Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Professional Survey Report 2020.” The report analyzes all the key aspects of the global market and presents a predictive analysis regarding its future scope of development through 2025, factoring in the factors that will drive and restrain its course of expansion and the key trends and regulations affecting several aspects of the market.
The report covers a detailed overview of the global thermal interface materials market based on drivers, restraints and future opportunities. Additional tools such as Porter’s Five Forces and value chain analysis are included to give a holistic view of the market. The global thermal interface materials market report also includes the prevailing trends impacting the dynamics. Furthermore, the report provides an overview of the global thermal interface materials market share in the key regions and countries.
The global thermal interface materials market size is projected to be worth USD 3.57 billion by 2025. The global thermal interface materials industry is expected to witness tremendous growth as a result of the rising practice of miniaturization of systems leading to increased heat generation in these devices. This excess heat generation has accentuated the need for thermal interface materials solutions to manage and dissipate the heat by providing a thermal barrier which limits the efficiency of heat loss from the device. Rising awareness regarding efficient lighting systems in the form of LED lights has spurted its demand over the conventional lights. This trend is expected to drive the global thermal interface materials market size in the foreseeable years.
Phase change materials (PCMs) is projected to hold a valuation exceeding USD 225 million by 2025. PCMs operate on the latent heat thermal storage principle to absorb large amounts of energy when there is a surplus and release it when there is a deficit. The phase change materials have the ability to maintain internal temperatures at any desired temperature due to their high latent heat capacity. The growing focus on climate change and the use of renewable energy has contributed to greater research and development in PCMs due to their ability to maintain internal temperatures without gas or fuel. PCMs are used in various industries including photovoltaic electricity systems, waste heat recovery systems, solar cooling & solar power plants, aerospace, consumer electronics, and food & pharmaceutical industry. Thus, the increasing application is projected to impact the global thermal interface material market share over the forecast period.
Medical devices are projected to be the fastest growing application segment exceed 11% of the global thermal interface materials market share by 2025. Medical devices are witnessing an increasing shift towards miniaturization driven by safety factors, performance, and portability. Design engineers are facing new challenges with smaller instruments in meeting their projects’ performance, weight, size, operating temperature, and budget requirements. Each of these factors also impacts thermal management technology choices. Thermal management enables consistent temperature control and the power level of a device to be maintained without increasing the operating temperature. Furthermore, progress in the medical industry and the increasing use of wearable electronics are expected to create enormous growth potential over the forecast period.
The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2018 and 2025. The booming medical devices industry in the region is expected to fuel the demand for thermal interface materials. Technological innovation, population growth, growing medical tourism industry, healthcare infrastructure development, and digital transformation are several other factors which are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. Additionally, the growth of automotive electronics due to favorable government policies, the increase in the number of automotive fleets and the large increase in foreign investments in the automotive industry will drive the thermal interface material market share growth in the region.
The competitive landscape of the global thermal interface materials market is fragmented with a large number of players with global and regional presence. The key players in the thermal interface materials report include Wakefield-Vette, Indium Corporation, SEMIKRON Inc., DK Thermal, Parker Hannifin Corp, 3M, Laird Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Henkel AG & Company KGaA and Dow Corning among others.
Key segments of the global thermal interface materials market
Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- Tapes & Films
- Elastomeric pads
- Greases & Adhesives
- Phase Change Materials
- Metal-Based
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- Telecom
- Computer
- Medical Devices
- Industrial Machinery
- Consumer Durables
- Automotive Electronics
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Players analysed in the report include
- SEMIKRON
- Wakefield-Vette, Inc.
- DK Thermal Metal Circuit Technology Ltd.
- Indium Corporation
- Parker Hannifin Corp
- Others
What does the report include?
- The study on the global thermal interface materials market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, trends, and opportunities
- Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis and Patent analysis.
- The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of product and application.
- The report provides a deep-dive data analysis for all the applications.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments.
- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or country presence.
MARKET REPORT
Air Traffic Control System Market 2020 Global Technology Growth and Top Manufacturers Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation Searidge Technologies, Altys Technologies
The Air Traffic Control System Market 2020 Global Industry Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Air Traffic Control System market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and 2025 forecast.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.
Air Traffic Control System Market Research Report offers detailed analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, key player’s analysis, product scope, types, application and 2025 insight. The report also provides information about production cost, chain structure, statistical data, challenges, global demand, applications, competitive landscape, investment plans, and development status analysis with expert’s opinions.
Complete report on Air Traffic Control System market report spread across 124 pages, profiling 14 companies and supported with tables and figures.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Air Traffic Control System Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Air Traffic Control System industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Analysis of Air Traffic Control System Industry Key Manufacturers:
Thales Group
Indra Sistemas
Raytheon Company
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Searidge Technologies
Nav Canada
Altys Technologies
Artisys, S.R.O
Saipher Atc
Cyrrus Limited
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Harris Corporation
….
This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa).
1 Industry Overview of Air Traffic Control System
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Air Traffic Control System
3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Air Traffic Control System
4 Global Air Traffic Control System Overall Market Overview
5 Air Traffic Control System Regional Market Analysis
6 Global 2013-2018E Air Traffic Control System Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
7 Global 2013-2018E Air Traffic Control System Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Air Traffic Control System
9 Development Trend of Analysis of Air Traffic Control System Market
10 Air Traffic Control System Marketing Type Analysis
11 Consumers Analysis of Air Traffic Control System
12 Conclusion of the Global Air Traffic Control System Market Professional Survey Report 2017.
