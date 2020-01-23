ENERGY
Global Athletic Footwear Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product type, End-user, Distribution Channel, and, Region.
Global Athletic Footwear Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 31.01% during forecast period.
Global Athletic Footwear Market
Major drivers of the global athletic footwear market are growing health awareness and safety consciousness. Currently, there is a movement for fitness and physical activities among individuals encouraging them for regular exercise resulting in increasing demand for the global athletic footwear market. Rising awareness among people about the benefits of sports and exercises is expected to fuel the growth of the target market shortly. Rising demand for sports shoes among individuals, to avoid injury during exercise. Changing lifestyle and its effects like diabetes, high blood pressure, and depression are also making people more focused on daily exercises like yoga, jogging, and gym.
However, the rising cost of raw materials and environmental concerns regarding the use of synthetic rubber in athletic footwear production are factors expected to hamper growth of the global athletic footwear market.
Development of cost-effective athletic footwear and use of 3D printing technology for manufacturing can create high revenue opportunities for target players in the global athletic footwear market.
Based on the distribution channel segment, the online store’s segment by distribution channel is likely to grow at a remarkable pace during the forecast period. Growing e-business across the globe is a key reason which is augmenting the growth of these segments. Further, online shopping sites are implementing various strategies such as online fashion sales, discounts on footwear to get the attention of the population. Furthermore, the availability of a massive range of athletic footwear on e-shops is estimated to drive the growth of the global athletic footwear market during the forecast period
On the basis of the product type segment, Athletic footwear is a type of shoes that are intended for physical activities and sports. Athletic footwear is made from flexible materials like leather, rubber and various other synthetic forms of materials. Inside footwear cushioning is provided using ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyurethane material. Athletic footwear is called by different names in different counties like sneakers in the US, trainers in the UK, etc. Availability of athletic footwear in different shapes, sizes, colors and price range making it more popular among the young population.
In terms of region, North America held the leading position in the market, due to increasing focus of people on subscribing fitness club memberships to improve wellbeing along with the increasing trend of outfit style which is projected to design for exercises to be worn in school, college or office, thereby creating more demand for athletic footwear in the region.
The report offers perceptive and detailed material concerning the various key players operating in the market, technological innovations, their financials, supply chain trends, key developments, acquisitions & mergers, apart from future strategies, and market footprint. The global athletic footwear market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, distribution channel, and region.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global athletic footwear market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global athletic footwear market.
Scope of Global Athletic Footwear Market:
Global Athletic Footwear Market, By Product type
• Aerobic & gym wear shoes
• Trekking & hiking shoes
• Running & walking shoes
• Sports shoes
o Tennis Shoes
o Soccer Shoes
o Basketball Shoes
o Cricket Shoes
o Others
Global Athletic Footwear Market, By End-user
• Men
• Women
• Kids
Global Athletic Footwear Market, By Distribution Channel
• Shoe Stores
• Sports and athletic good stores
• Specialty Apparels Stores
• Online Stores
Global Athletic Footwear Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Athletic Footwear Market
• Nike, Inc.
• New Balance Athletics, Inc.
• Skechers USA Inc.
• Puma SE.
• ASICS Corporation.
• Under Armour, Inc.
• Wolverine World Wide Inc.
• VF Corporation.
• FILA Korea, Ltd.
• Woodland Worldwide.
• Saucony, LLC.
Global Packaging Printing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Printing Ink, Printing Technology, Application and Geography.
Global Packaging Printing Market was valued US$ 400.02Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 600.50Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.21 % during a forecast period.
Global Packaging Printing Market
Growth in demand for ecological printing and flexible packaging, cost-effectiveness, and reduced packaging waste drive the global packaging printing market. Development of the healthcare industry and the ease to use convenient packaging are other factors that boost the packaging printing market growth. Increasing requirement of effective and low-cost printing technology coupled with aesthetic visual graphics are driving the demand for digital printing technology for the packaging market.
High capital investment owing to complex of rubber plates in printing machines and it is unsuitable for heavy items is expected to restrain the market growth.
Digital printing technology is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Digital printing is transmuting packaging by providing custom deviations that give products on-shelf differences. Packaging substrates like cartons, labels and corrugated boxes are offering the eye-catching commercialization, which will positive influencing on consumers. Custom caps which opens up colorful choices for brand owners are positively impacting on the consumers. It becoming a trend in the digital printing packaging market.
Digital printing helps to cover entire information and providing better quality prints than other conventional techniques. These factors increase the fame of digital printing packaging, which eventually fuels the growth of this market.
The food & beverages segment is estimated to lead the global packaging market. Increasing demand for the packaged and branded products are driving the growth in the packaging market. An upsurge in demand for product differentiation and labeling for product authentication drives the market growth for printing in the food & beverage packaging segment.
The labels segment is expected to hold large market share in the global packaging market. The growth can be accredited to its numerous application such as displaying sequential barcodes and numbering, variable text, titles, or graphics and add substantial value to the product. The label is helping to details of the products such as manufacturing date, expiry dates, and ingredients of the product.
The report provides a detailed overview of the global packaging printing market including regional analysis information. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant market growth in the global packaging printing market. The growth can be attributed to growing healthcare and food & beverage industries. In the developing economies such as India and China have a large consumer base, overall positive economic environment, and large manufacturing industries infrastructure will drive demand in the packaging industry.
Key profiled and analysed in the reports includes in the global packaging printing market such as HP Inc. Xerox Corporation, Toppan Printing co, Ltd., Quad/Graphics Inc., Mondi plc, Du Pont De Nemours and Company, and Kodak Co, Duncan Printing Group, Dunmore, Xeikon N.V., Graphics Inc., and Amcor Limited ,Quantum Print and Packaging Limited Eastman Kodak Company, Traco Manufacturing, Inc.
The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of global packaging printing market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.
Scope of the Report for Global Packaging Printing Market
Global Packaging Printing Market, By Printing Ink
• Solvent- based
• UV-curable
• Aqueous
• Others
Global Packaging Printing Market, By Printing Technology
• Flexography printing
• Rotogravure printing
• Offset printing
• Digital printing
• Screen Printing
Global Packaging Printing Market, By Material
• Labels
• Paper & paperboard
• Plastic
• Metals
• Others
Global Packaging Printing Market, By Application
• Food & beverage
• Pharmaceuticals
• Household & cosmetic products
• Others
Global Packaging Printing Market, By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Packaging Printing Market
• HP Inc. Xerox Corporation
• Toppan Printing co, Ltd.
• Quad/Graphics Inc.
• Mondi plc
• Du Pont De Nemours and Company
• Kodak Co
• Duncan Printing Group
• Dunmore
• Xeikon N.V.
• Graphics Inc.
• Amcor Limited
• Quantum Print and Packaging Limited
• Eastman Kodak Company
• Traco Manufacturing, Inc.
Cardiac Care Medical Equipment Market Global Development Industry Trends and 2020-2025 Future Outlooks
Research Report Inc. recently published an informational report entitled “Cardiac Care Medical Equipment Market”. The report contains a focused socio-economic, political, and environmental analysis of the factors affecting the Cardiac Care Medical Equipments industry. The report contains an analysis of the technologies involved in production, application and far more. The report also carries in-depth case studies on the varied countries which are actively involved within the Cardiac Care Medical Equipments production. An analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, cost effectiveness affecting the Cardiac Care Medical Equipments Market.
The report covers several factors that have led to plug advancement. to raised understand the ups and downs of the business, analysts also are concerned with several attributes that limit industry growth. These complete data provide guidance for locating global opportunities within the Cardiac Care Medical Equipment sector within the near future. The terrain segmentation of the worldwide Cardiac Care Medical Equipment market can help identify regional participants in their success rate during a particular region. At an equivalent time, it draws its development plans to key stakeholders by drawing attention altogether favorable areas.
Key Players Covered In This Report:
Berlin Heart, Biotronik, Inc., Medtronic, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), LivaNova (Sorin), Boston Scientific, Thoratec Corporation, Getinge (Maquet), Philips Healthcare, Teleflex, Cardiac Science, GE Healthcare
The specified segments and sub-sections of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
- Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps
- Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps
- Cardiac Ultrasound Devices
- CRM Device
- External Defibrillators
- Other
By Application:
- Hospital
- Clinic
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India
This report highlights market dynamics involving factors driving the present market scenario, also as market growth opportunities within the coming years. Market segmentation analysis was performed through qualitative and quantitative research, demonstrating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
Key points covered in this analysis report:
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and Industry shares for each company.
- Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the Global total Industry of Cardiac Care Medical Equipment industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export.
- The total Industry is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report then estimates 2020-2025 Industry development trends of Cardiac Care Medical Equipment industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current Industry dynamics is also carried out.
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Cardiac Care Medical Equipment Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Global Decorated Apparel Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product Type, Printing Technique,and Region.
Global Decorated Apparel Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.
Global Decorated Apparel Market
Based on the product type, women’s wear segments is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Rising demand for decorated apparel of women wear and increasing fashion trends among the women’s are boosting the market growth. On the basis of printing technique, embroidery segment is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period as the rising popularity of embroidery work among consumers and growing innovation in designs.
Increasing GDP and rise in population across the globe are boosting the market of decorated apparel. Growing fashion concerns and increasing demand for innovatively designed apparel in consumers across globally are expected to propel the market growth in a positive way. Rising e-Commerce industry across the globe is propelling the growth of this market. Growing permeation of social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other fashion blogs is fashioning awareness about the latest apparel trends, which is boosting the growth of the global decorated apparel market. The report provides in-detail list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market in the forecast period due to rising per capita income, changing living standards of consumers, growing demand for the apparel, and the middle-class population is increasing in this region such as in India and China. Rising demand for innovatively designed apparel is boosting the market growth in these countries. North America is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.
Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Decorated Apparel Market areAdvance Printwear Limited, Delta Apparel, Downtown Custom Printwear, GildanActivewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Lynka, Master Printwear, New England Printwear, and Russell Brands, Llc.
The Scope of the Report for Decorated Apparel Market
Global Decorated Apparel Market, by Product Type
• Women’sWear
• Men’sWear
• Others
Global Decorated Apparel Market, by Printing Technique
• Screen Printing
• Digital Printing
• Heat Transfer
• Direct to Garment
• Dye Sublimation
• Embroidery
• Others
Global Decorated Apparel Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players Operating in Decorated Apparel Market
• Advance Printwear Limited
• Delta Apparel
• Downtown Custom Printwear
• GildanActivewear Inc.
• Hanesbrands Inc.
• Lynka
• Master Printwear
• New England Printwear
• Russell Brands, Llc.
• Fruit of The Loom
