Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Report 2020, by Trends, Demand, Business Opportunities, Development Factors, Applications, Overview with Competitive landscape Forecast 2025

Virtual reality or virtual realities (VR), also known as immersive multimedia or computer-simulated reality, is a computer technology that replicates an environment, real or imagined, and simulates a user’s physical presence and environment to allow for user interaction. Virtual realities artificially create sensory experience, which can include sight, touch, hearing, and smell.

Augmented reality (AR) is a live direct or indirect view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented (or supplemented) by computer-generated sensory input such as sound, video, graphics or GPS data. It is related to a more general concept called mediated reality, in which a view of reality is modified (possibly even diminished rather than augmented) by a computer. As a result, the technology functions by enhancing one’s current perception of reality.

Hardware components for augmented reality are: processor, display, sensors and input devices. Modern mobile computing devices like smartphones and tablet computers contain these elements which often include a camera and MEMS sensors such as accelerometer, GPS, and solid state compass, making them suitable AR platforms.

North America dominated the market in 2016 with a revenue share of 43%, which can be attributed to constant technological advancement of related products, prevalence of neurological & psychological disorders, increased adoption of such advanced technologies, and presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, growing technological advancements in information technology and government support for integration of these technologies in medical field contribute to the large share of the market.

The Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare.

This report presents the worldwide Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SAMSUNG

MICROSOFT

GOOGLE

FaceBook

Carl Zeiss

Baofeng

Sony

Razer

HTC

Daqri

AMD

Atheer

Meta

CastAR

Skully

HP

Antvr

Lumus

Fove

Sulon

JINWEIDU

Virglass

Emaxv

Epson

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Breakdown Data by Type

Mobile

PC/Home Console

Headset AR

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Breakdown Data by Application

Surgical Training

Surgical Navigation

Others

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Mobile

1.4.3 PC/Home Console

1.4.4 Headset AR

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Surgical Training

1.5.3 Surgical Navigation

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Size

2.1.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production 2014-2025

2.2 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market

2.4 Key Trends for Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production by Regions

4.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production

4.2.2 United States Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production

4.3.2 Europe Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production

4.4.2 China Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production

4.5.2 Japan Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production

4.6.2 South Korea Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production by Type

6.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue by Type

6.3 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 SAMSUNG

8.1.1 SAMSUNG Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 SAMSUNG Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 SAMSUNG Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Product Description

8.1.5 SAMSUNG Recent Development

8.2 MICROSOFT

8.2.1 MICROSOFT Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 MICROSOFT Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 MICROSOFT Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Product Description

8.2.5 MICROSOFT Recent Development

8.3 GOOGLE

8.3.1 GOOGLE Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 GOOGLE Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 GOOGLE Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Product Description

8.3.5 GOOGLE Recent Development

8.4 FaceBook

8.4.1 FaceBook Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 FaceBook Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 FaceBook Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Product Description

8.4.5 FaceBook Recent Development

8.5 Carl Zeiss

8.5.1 Carl Zeiss Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Carl Zeiss Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Carl Zeiss Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Product Description

8.5.5 Carl Zeiss Recent Development

8.6 Baofeng

8.6.1 Baofeng Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Baofeng Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Baofeng Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Product Description

8.6.5 Baofeng Recent Development

8.7 Sony

8.7.1 Sony Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Sony Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Sony Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Product Description

8.7.5 Sony Recent Development

8.8 Razer

8.8.1 Razer Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Razer Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Razer Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Product Description

8.8.5 Razer Recent Development

8.9 HTC

8.9.1 HTC Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 HTC Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 HTC Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Product Description

8.9.5 HTC Recent Development

8.10 Daqri

8.10.1 Daqri Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Daqri Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Daqri Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Product Description

8.10.5 Daqri Recent Development

8.11 AMD

8.12 Atheer

8.13 Meta

8.14 CastAR

8.15 Skully

8.16 HP

8.17 Antvr

8.18 Lumus

8.19 Fove

8.20 Sulon

8.21 JINWEIDU

8.22 Virglass

8.23 Emaxv

8.24 Epson

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Sales Channels

11.2.2 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Distributors

11.3 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

