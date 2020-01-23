Global Automated Cell Counters Industry Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The HbA1c testing market is an excellent research manual which helps the organizations to accomplish achievements through smart decision making, supported by a careful comprehension of medical device industry elements. The report tries to give customers first-string market experiences to encourage shrewd basic leadership. This nitty gritty market consider is focused on the information got from different sources and is broke down utilizing various devices including SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces investigation, market engaging quality examination and value chain investigation. Top notch tools and apparatuses are utilized to pick up bits of knowledge of the potential estimation of the market encouraging the business strategists with the most recent development openings.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global HbA1c testing market are Abbott, ARKRAY, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Transasia Bio-Medicals, Trinity Biotech Ireland, EKF Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., HemoCue India, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Sekisui Diagnostics, Healio, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l., Pacific Biomarkers, SEBIA, PTS Diagnostics, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH and others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Abbott announced that Afinion HbA1c Dx assay can be used on Afinion AS100 Analyzer and Afinion 2 Analyzer. This new assay has the ability to provide accurate HbA1c results which will help the patient to get early treatment. This is very beneficial to analyse glycemic control in diabetes.
- In July 2018, Sekisui Diagnostics announced that they have received approval from FDA for their SEKURE HbA1c assay which is specially designed for the treatment of diabetes mellitus. This will be used to calculate the amount of HbA1c fraction mmol/mol or HbA1c in the white blood of humans. This launch will help the company to expand their SK500 Clinical Chemistry System portfolio.
Competitive Analysis:
Global HbA1c testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of HbA1c testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers
- Increasing diabetic population worldwide is driving the market
- Rising medical tourism will also propel the market growth
- Growing demand for accurate measurement of HbA1c level will also drive the market
- Rising healthcare expenditure will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Lack of compensation coverage is restraining the market growth
- Increasing accuracy concern among population will also hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global HbA1c Testing Market
By Device Type
- Handheld Device
- Bench-Top Device
By Technology
- Ion-exchange HPLC
- Enzymatic Assay
- Affinity Binding Chromatography
- Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay
- Other
By End- User
- Hospital
- Homecare
- Diagnostic Laboratory
By Test Type
- HbA1c Laboratory Testing
- Hb1Ac Point of Care Testing
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
