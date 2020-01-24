Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)

The Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels industry and its future prospects..

The Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels market is the definitive study of the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

The Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:



Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

YHI

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

Zhejiang Jinfei

Wanfeng Auto

Lizhong Group

CITIC Dicastal

Borbet

Ronal Wheels

Yueling Wheels

Alcoa

Superior Industries

Iochpe-Maxion

Uniwheel Group

Enkei Wheels

Accuride

Topy Group



Depending on Applications the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels market is segregated as following:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Product, the market is Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels segmented as following:

Casting

Forging

The Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels market research report provides a concise and clear overview of this complex and often dynamic industry. The report dives into the trends in the specialty Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, we look not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth.

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Overview:

A 100+ page detailed analysis document, with insightful tables, figures and charts

Understand the impact of Raw Materials, with precise needs

Detailed profiles of the Top companies with their market share in each segment

Report includes: market analysis, main users & suppliers, top selling products and 2023 forecasts

