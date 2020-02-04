Connect with us

Global Automotive Battery Market Analysis 2019 – 2025 – Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa, Sebang, Atlasbx

The report on the Global Automotive Battery market offers complete data on the Automotive Battery market. Components, for example, main players, analysis, size, situation of the business, SWOT analysis, and best patterns in the market are included in the report. In addition to this, the report sports numbers, tables, and charts that offer a clear viewpoint of the Automotive Battery market. The top contenders Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa, Sebang, Atlasbx, East Penn, Amara Raja, FIAMM, ACDelco, Bosch, Hitachi, Banner, MOLL, Camel, Fengfan, Chuanxi, Ruiyu, Jujiang, Leoch, Wanli of the global Automotive Battery market are further covered in the report .

The report also segments the global Automotive Battery market based on product mode and segmentation Lead Acid, Nickelâ€“Metal Hydride (NI-MH), Lithium Ion (LI-Ion). The study includes a profound summary of the key sectors and the segments OEM, Aftermarket of the Automotive Battery market. Both quickly and slowly growing sectors of the market have been examined via this study. Forecast, share of the market, and size of each segment and sub-segment is obtainable in the study. The key up-and-coming chances associated to the most quickly growing segments of the Automotive Battery market are also a part of the report. The main regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The latest data has been presented in the study on the revenue numbers, product details, and sales of the major firms. In addition to this, the information also comprises the breakdown of the revenue for the global Automotive Battery market in addition to claiming a forecast for the same in the estimated timeframe. The vital business strategies acknowledged by the important individuals from the Automotive Battery market have likewise been coordinated in the report. Key shortcomings and strengths, in addition to claiming the risks experienced by the main contenders in the Automotive Battery market, have been a fraction of this research study. The report also examines the industry in terms of revenue [Million USD] and volume [k MT]. The Automotive Battery market report History Year: 2013-2017  Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025.

TOC of Report Contains 15 Sections which Clarifies Global Automotive Battery Market Quickly are:

Sections 1. Industry Synopsis of Global Automotive Battery Market.
Sections 2. Automotive Battery Market Size by Type and Application.
Sections 3. Automotive Battery Market Organization Producers analysis and Profiles.
Sections 4. Global Automotive Battery Market 2018 Analysis by key traders.
Sections 5. Development Status and Outlook of Automotive Battery Market in the United States.
Sections 6. Europe Automotive Battery Industry Report Development Status and Outlook.
Sections 7. Japan Automotive Battery Industry Report Development Status and Outlook.
Sections 8. China Automotive Battery Market Report Development Status and Outlook.
Sections 9. India Automotive Battery Market Development Status and Outlook.
Sections 10. Southeast Asia Automotive Battery Market Improvement Status and Outlook.
Sections 11. Automotive Battery Market Figure by Areas, Applications, and Sorts (2018-2023)
Sections 12. Automotive Battery Market Dynamics.
Sections 13. Automotive Battery Market Factors Analysis
Sections 14. Research Findings and Conclusions of Automotive Battery Market.
Sections 15. Appendix.

The report on the global Automotive Battery market furthermore offers a chronological factsheet relating to the strategically mergers, acquirements, joint venture activities, and partnerships widespread in the Automotive Battery market. Amazing recommendations by senior specialists on strategically spending in innovative work may help best in class contestants and in addition trustworthy organizations for improved invasion in the creating portions of the Global Automotive Battery Market Market players might accomplish a clear perception of the main rivals in the Automotive Battery market in addition to their future forecasts.

Global Automotive Battery Report mainly covers the following:

1- Automotive Battery Industry Overview
2- Region and Country Automotive Battery Market Analysis
3- Automotive Battery Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis
4- Production by Regions by Technology by Automotive Battery Applications
5- Automotive Battery Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure
6- Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Automotive Battery Market Forecast
7- Key success factors and Automotive Battery Market Share Overview
8- Automotive Battery Research Methodology

Over the Horizon Radar Market 2020 Demand will Increase in Upcoming Years | ASELSAN A.S., BAE Systems PLC, Israel Aerospace Industries

The Over the Horizon Radar market to Over the Horizon Radar sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Over the Horizon Radar market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Over-the-horizon (OTH) radar can detect targets at very long ranges, typically hundreds to thousands of kilometers, beyond the radar horizon, which is the distance limit for ordinary radar over the horizon radar. Theses radars find use in military and commercial applications such as weather monitoring and air traffic control. The rising security and safety concerns across the globe are likely to fuel the growth of the over the horizon radar market in the coming years.

Leading companies profiled in the report include ASELSAN A.S., BAE Systems PLC, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Thales SA

The over the horizon radar market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand form the military sector as well as commercial sectors. Moreover, the deployment of developed tactical systems in defense is further likely to propel the market growth. On the other hand, the development of 3D radar systems is expected to showcase growth opportunities for the over the horizon radar market during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Over the Horizon Radar industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global over the horizon radar market is segmented on the basis of product type, component, and platform. Based on product type, the market is segmented as tracking and fire control radar, surveillance and airborne early warning radar, multi-function radar, and others. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented as antenna, receiver, transmitter, and others. The market on the basis of the platform is classified as air, naval, and land.

The Over the Horizon Radar market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Poultry Feed Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2026

Poultry feed is used as food for poultry birds, including, ducks, turkey, chickens, geese and other domestic birds. Poultry birds require a specific amount of carbohydrates and proteins, along with the necessary, dietary minerals, vitamins, and an adequate quantity of fresh & clean water. Presently, owing to commercialization of poultry, large flocks of poultry birds are presently in farms. Thus, to overcome the nutritional demand, nutritionally complete poultry feed is required in massive quantities. This nutritional feed consists of grains and protein supplement such as soybean meal, maize, along with added minerals and vitamins.

The nutrition or feed requirement of poultry birds depends on various factors such as age, weight, rate of egg production, growth rate, and climatic condition, which have boosted the requirement for a wide variety of feed formulations. Local ingredients such as barley and maze can be used in combination as a low-cost ingredient. Poultry feed is available in three forms, including crumbles, pellets, and mash.

Crumbles serve as an ideal form of feed, as they contain large amount of proteins. Although mash is used for young birds, it can be mixed with warm water to make a thick oatmeal-like treat for chickens. However, it must be fed immediately, as it becomes moldy if not consumed for a longer time.

Rise in animal protein demand is expected to serve as a key driving factor of the global poultry feed market doing the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for fast food & processed food coupled with rise in poultry exports from Asia-Pacific is expected to propel the market growth. Rise in poultry consumption in North America on account of increasing beef prices is expected to further contribute toward the growth of the poultry feed market.

Moreover, implementation of government regulations regarding use of feed additives to boost the quality of poultry feed in countries such as China, India, and Brazil is expected to supplement the market growth. In addition, lack of any religious implications on poultry meat that are associated with beef and pork accelerates the market growth. However, increase in incidence of poultry diseases, such as bird flu, is expected to restrict the market growth.

The global poultry feed market is segmented based on feed type and region. On the basis of feed type, the market is classified into complete feed, concentrates, and premix. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The major players analyzed in the poultry feed market include Cargill Inc., Cargill Inc., Land O’Lakes, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc., Alltech, ADM Animal Nutrition, Perdue Farms Inc., J.D. Heiskell & Co., Kent Nutrition Group, Inc., Hi-Pro Feeds, Inc., and Southern States Cooperative.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global poultry feed market from 2019 to 2023 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.
• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation helps to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global poultry feed industry.
• Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.
• The report includes analyses of the regional as well as the global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
• By Feed Type
o Complete feed
o Concentrates
o Premix

• By Region

o North America
§ U.S.
§ Canada
§ Mexico
o Europe
§ Sweden
§ Finland
§ Germany
§ The Netherlands
§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific
§ China
§ Japan
§ India
§ South Korea
§ Australia
§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA
§ Brazil
§ KSA
§ South Africa
§ Rest of LAMEA

Multiplex Assay Market 2019-2026 Shares, Trend and Growth Report

The global multiplex assays market accounted for $73.2 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $123.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Multiplex immunoassays conjugates assays for several target analytes in a single reaction volume, minimizing workflow and sample volume difficulties. In addition, this assay provides a gain in assay dynamic range, and is used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and collect more information from minute quantities of proteins or other analytes in lesser time as compared to conventional methods such as singleplex ELISA. Multiplex assays finds its application in pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA detection, gene detection analysis, linkage analysis, forensic studies, and others.

Multiplex assays hold enormous potential in the R&D of drugs for the treatment of diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases that drives the market growth for theses assays. For instance, bead-based Luminex xMAP multiplex assay provides a platform for cancer biomarker assays, which are compatible with plasma, serum, cultured cells, and other biological samples. In addition, surge in adoption of multiplex assays to reduce operation costs and rise in adoption of personalized medicines are anticipated to boost the market growth.

However, high capital investment and dearth of skilled labors are the major factors that hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions offer lucrative growth opportunities for the expansion of multiplex assays market, due to improvement in healthcare infrastructure in these regions and increase in demand for better healthcare services from majority of the patient population.

The global multiplex assays market in this report is studied based on type, product, technology, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into nucleic acid-based, protein-based multiplex assays, and others. By product, it is classified into multiplex assay reagents & consumables, multiplex assay instruments & accessories, and multiplex assay software & services.

Depending on technology, it is fragmented into nucleic acid-based, protein-based multiplex assays, and others. As per application, it is segregated into companion diagnostics, research & development, clinical diagnostics, and others. According to end user, it is classified into hospitals, clinical laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceuticals & biotechnological companies. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

ü The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global multiplex assay market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
ü A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
ü A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
ü An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global trends in the multiplex assay market.
ü Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

ü KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type
• Nucleic Acid-based Multiplex Assays
• Protein-based Multiplex Assays
• Others

By Product
• Multiplex Assay Reagents & Consumables
• Multiplex Assay Instruments & Accessories
• Multiplex Assay Software & Services

By Technology
• Multiplex PCR
• Multiplex Protein Microarray
• Others

By Application
• Companion Diagnostics
• Research & Development
• Clinical Diagnostics

End User
• Hospitals
• Clinical Laboratories
• Research Institutes
• Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnological Companies

By Region

o North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico

o Europe
• UK
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Brazil
• Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS
• Luminex Corporation
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Illumina Inc.
• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
• QIAGEN N.V.
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• Abcam PLC
• Seegene Inc.
• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
• Merck KGaA
• Agilent Technologies
• Quanterix
• Olink
• Sysmex Corporation
• Siemens Healthcare GmbH
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Johnson & Johnson

