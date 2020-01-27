Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Global Automotive Fog Lights Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Published

1 hour ago

on

Automotive Fog Lights Market was valued US $ 687.71 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US $ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX %.

Fog lights are totally different from driving lights as they improved for use in thick fog. Fog lights are usually adjusted to the lower portion of vehicle and mounted on front bumper. The increase in the manufacturing of the automobiles is triggering the growth of the global automotive fog lights market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/14454

Increase in awareness of adaptive fog light solutions and safety measures drives the market in the developing regions. Other factors such as technological advancements, constant developments to augment efficiency and lifespan is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of automotive fog lights market. The major hinder for the market is the underdeveloped aftermarket services which can be used by the end users for product support, warranties, contracts, and parts procurements.

Automotive fog lights market is segmented into technology, lamp position, color emission type, vehicle type, end market, and region. In terms of technology, halogen has accounted the XX % of market share in 2018. The LED fog light segment is anticipated to remain sought-after in the market. The LED fog light segment is estimated to account for a XX % share of the market during the forecasting period.

Based on colour emission type, the white fog light is projected to remain highly attractive in the market. This is mainly attributed to the reduction in glares by white fog lights, which in turn enables drivers to better view the obstacles on the roads. The blue fog light segment is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the market.

At the time of replacements or maintenance, most of the end users choose to go for aftermarket rather than OEM. So that, aftermarket accounted XX % of largest market share in 2018. OEM is generally the secondary market for automotive concerned with manufacturing, distribution, retailing and installation of vehicle parts. Fog light sales in OEM are expected to exhibit relatively lower market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the dominant region of the automotive fog lights market is Asia Pacific as it is a major hub for the automotive manufacturing. North America is anticipated to remain the second largest market for automotive fog lights. Moreover, the demand for automotive fog lights in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be sluggish during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Automotive Fog Lights Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Fog Lights Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Automotive Fog Lights Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Automotive Fog Lights Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Fog Lights Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/14454

Market Scope of Global Automotive Fog Lights Market

Global Automotive Fog Lights Market, by Technology

• Xenon
• Halogen
• LED
Global Automotive Fog Lights Market, by Lamp Position

• Rear Fog Lights
• Front Fog Lights
Global Automotive Fog Lights Market, by Colour Emission Type

• white fog light
• blue fog light
• yellow fog light
Global Automotive Fog Lights Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle
• LCV
• HCV
Global Automotive Fog Lights Market, by End Market

• OEM
• Aftermarket
Global Automotive Fog Lights Market, by Geography

• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players in Global Automotive Fog Lights Market

• Flex-N-Gate Corporation
• Phoenix Lamps Limited
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
• HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.
• OSRAM Light AG
• Valeo SA
• ZKW Group
• Guangzhou Ledoauto Company Ltd.
• Hyundai Mobis
• Zizala Lichtsysteme GMBH
• General Electric
• Blazzer international
• Warn industries, Inc.
• Osram GMBH
• PIAA corporation
• Royal Philips Electronics
• Sammoon Lighting & Electrical Co., Ltd.
• Nokya

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Fog Lights Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Fog Lights Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Fog Lights Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Fog Lights Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Fog Lights Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fog Lights Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Fog Lights Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Fog Lights by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Fog Lights Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Fog Lights Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Fog Lights Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Fog Lights Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-fog-lights-market/14454/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

    Trending