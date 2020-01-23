Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

To meet the strategic as well as specific needs of the organization or business, a comprehensive market research document such as this Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market report, has to be in place. All the data of this market report is exceptionally useful to the clients and businesses for making decisions related to revenue, investment, import, export and consumption. Geographical scope of the products is also carried out comprehensively for the major global areas such as Asia, North America, South America, and Africa which helps define strategies for the product distribution in those areas. Competitive landscape is explored in terms of product range, strategies, and future prospects of the key players of the Automotive industry.

Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market By Material Type (Metal, Composite, Plastic, Elastomer), Application (Body in White, Chassis and Suspension, Powertrain, Closures, Interiors, Others), Component (Frame, Wheel, Bumper & Fender, Engine & Exhaust, Transmission, Doors, Hood & Truck Lid, Seats, Instrument Panel, Fuel Tank), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Electric Truck, Electric Bus), Electric Vehicle Material Type (Metal, Composite, Plastic, Elastomer), Manufacturing Process (Extrusion, Stamping, Forging, Casting, Open Molding, Closed Molding, Forming), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market

Global automotive lightweight material market substantial CAGR of 9.53% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising trend of vehicle electrification and increasing awareness about the benefits of automotive lightweight material are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market

In cars, lightweight automotive materials are used to decrease their weight and boost their velocity and fuel efficiency. Today many manufacturers are adopting these materials because they have the ability to increase strength, decrease corrosion rate, and also enhance the handling. Different lightweight materials such as plastic, elastomer, composite and metal are used. These materials, while improving their all-electric range, can offset the weight of energy devices.

Market Drivers:

Strict emissions and fuel economy regulations will drive the market growth

Rising government initiatives for weight reduction will also accelerate the demand of this market

Its ability to improve fuel efficiency and improved control is another factor uplifting this market growth

Increasing number of passenger vehicles also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of the material will restrict the market growth

Unwillingness of the customer to pay more of lightweight material will also hamper the market growth

High manufacturing cost is another factor restricting the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market

By Material Type

Metal High Strength Steel (HSS) Aluminum Magnesium & Titanium

Composite Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFPR) Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer( GFRP) Natural Fiber Reinforced Polymer (NFRP) Other Composites

Plastic

Elastomer

By Application

Body in White

Chassis and Suspension

Powertrain

Closures

Interiors

Others

By Component

Frame

Wheel

Bumper & Fender

Engine & Exhaust

Transmission

Doors

Hood & Truck Lid

Seats

Instrument Panel

Fuel Tank

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Electric Truck

Electric Bus

By Electric Vehicle Material Type

Metal

Composite

Plastic

Elastomer

By Manufacturing Process

Extrusion

Stamping

Forging

Casting

Open Molding

Closed Molding

Forming

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Teijin Limited announced the acquisition of Inapal Plasticos SA so that they can strengthen them in the lightweight composite. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their technologies and solidify their position in the Europe. This will also provide them opportunity to cater lightweight composite to the automotive industry and meet their customer needs

In January 2017, Teijin Limited announced the acquisition of Continental Structural Plastics Holdings Corporation (CSP). The Teijin Group will develop important material efficiencies with CSP to enable the merged businesses to use high-performance composite systems, including glass fiber strengthened thermosets and thermoplastics, aramid fibers, carbon fiber, and hybrid composite alternatives. This acquisition will help them to serve advanced products and solution to automakers

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive lightweight material market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive lightweight material market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive lightweight material market are BASF SE, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Toray Advanced Composites, ArcelorMittal, thyssenkrupp AG, Novelis, Owens Corning, Stratasys Ltd., POSCO., Tata Steel, SGL Carbon, LANXESS, Borealis AG, DuPont and Dow, AK Steel Corporation., Aleris Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., SABIC, Hexcel Corporation among others.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

