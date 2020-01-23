MARKET REPORT
Global Automotive Logistics Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
The Global Automotive Logistics Market report assists to attain an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before the competitors. The report presents the data and information for actionable, most modern and real-time market insights about Automotive industry which makes it easy to take critical business decisions. New possibilities are offered via this Global Automotive Logistics Market report to explore which are made feasible by superior research methodologies, research tools and rich experiences. Besides, this business report offers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Global Automotive Logistics Market research document gives strength to any kind of business whether it is large, medium or small for surviving and succeeding in the market.
This Global Automotive Logistics Market research document is structured with the most excellent and advanced tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. A profound knowledge of industrial unanimity, market trends and incredible techniques give client’s an upper hand in the Automotive industry. . What is more, this report gives better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. Businesses can effectively use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market included in this Global Automotive Logistics Market report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).
Global Automotive Logistics Market By Logistics Service (Inbound Logistics, Outbound Logistics, Aftermarket Logistics, Reverse Logistics), Function (Warehousing, Material Handling, Transportation, Management Services), Stage (Raw Materials Stage, Finished Product, Final Product Delivery, Sub-Assembly Modules), Distribution (Domestic, International), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Maritime, Airways), Geography (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Automotive logistics is referred as the process of transporting the finished vehicles and its spare parts from manufacturers or suppliers to the desired location of the end customers. Distribution of spare parts, in-bound production material and warehousing are some of the levels included in the throughout process which ensures smooth flow of operations. The increasing need of manufacturers for just-in-time delivery of spare parts has further created the need of automotive logistics, thereby making it one of the prominent aspects in the overall industry.
Global automotive logistics market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.
Segmentation: Global Automotive Logistics Market
Global automotive logistics market is segmented into five notable segments which are based on the basis of logistics service, function, stage, transportation mode and distribution.
- On the basis of logistics service, the market is segmented into inbound logistics, outbound logistics, reverse logistics and aftermarket logistics.
- In August 2019, DHL international Gmbh has partnered with Decathlon to support Decathlon’s global supply chain. Both companies are working together to operate successfully a multi-national supply chain making its stores with a stock of 22,400 products which includes more than 85 sports types. This development helps the company to enhance their business in retail logistics sector.
- On the basis of function, the market is segmented into warehousing, material handling, transportation and management services.
- In June 2019, DB Schenker launched a new subsidiary in Bangladesh. The Schenker Logistics Limited (Bangladesh) will be fully operational and can function under the Indian cluster organisation of the worldwide freight forwarder. This development will help the company to increase their service portfolio in the Indian subcontinent.
- On the basis of stage, the market is segmented into raw materials stage, sub-assembly modules, finished product and final product delivery.
- In May 2019, Hitachi Transport System, a provider of logistic solution introduced a new service for Thailand market under the Hitachi Transport System (Thailand) and Hitachi Asia (Thailand). The new vehicle sharing service will benefit the logistic sector of the market by reducing the cost as well as the delivery time. The company aims to provide the service related to container supplies from June 2019 with an expansion in the application of the truck deliveries keeping a target of 21,000 trucks by year 2023.
- On the basis of distribution, the market is segmented into domestic and international.
- In September 2018, GEFCO acquired GLT which is a transport specialist in Europe-Morocco and received approval from European Regulatory This acquisition has strengthened the expertise as well as geographic presence of GEFCO. Thus, it will help the company to expand its customer portfolio specifically in automotive sector.
- On the basis of transportation mode, the market is segmented into roadways, railways, maritime and airways
- In February 2019, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG started its construction of new logistics and distribution center in Geiselwind. The site covers area of 12 hectares approximately. In this facility, company will provide high degree of automation and shuttle technology by 2020. Through this, the company can endorse the brand name PUMA and can cater wide range of customers.
Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Logistics Market
Some of the major players operating in the global automotive logistics market are DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics, Inc., SNCF, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Penske, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG, Neovia Logistics Services, LLC., GEFCO, DACHSER, SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG, DB SCHENKER, Ryder System, Inc., CEVA Logistics, Imperial Logistics, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., Hitachi Transport System, Ltd., YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD., Kintetsu World Express, Inc. and DSV.
Product Launch
- In April 2019, CEVA Logistics, a non-asset based supply chain management company launched new transport service for Asian customers. The new train service from Europe to china has been introduced. The belt and road initiative will drive the attention of foreign and domestic enterprises. The company will increase the market share for Asian and Europe market.
- In January 2019, GEFCO launched Mission Control Centre (MCC) which provides Time Critical Freight Forwarding solutions. This center provides 24/7 service for global operational control, coordination and support of time critical solutions for shipments. This development helps the company to achieve maximum productivity through new technologies.
- In November 2018, DB Schenker and Einride announced the installation of T-pod for commercial use. T-pod is an autonomous and all-electric truck. This T-pod continuously travels to and from warehouse and provides a smooth transition of road freight transportation. This development helps the company to achieve sustainability by offering electric solutions in logistics industry.
Research Methodology: Global Automotive Logistics Market
Primary Respondents:
Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Distributors, Bakers and Food Industrialists.
Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.
Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries to Aid the Growth of the Electronic Toll Collection Market during 2014 – 2020
According to a new market study, the Electronic Toll Collection Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2014 – 2020. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Electronic Toll Collection Market over the assessment period.
The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Electronic Toll Collection Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Electronic Toll Collection Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.
Analytical insights enclosed in the report:
- Raw material suppliers, traders, manufacturers, equipment/service providers in the Electronic Toll Collection Market
- Market entry opportunities for potential market players
- Revenue and pricing analysis of established market players in the Electronic Toll Collection Market
- Pipeline and ongoing research and development projects
- Sales and promotional strategies adopted by various market players
The report splits the Electronic Toll Collection Market into different market segments including, region, end-use, and application.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends that are expected to impact the business strategies of key market players operating in the market. Further, the report offers valuable insights related to the promotional, marketing, pricing, and sales strategies of the established companies in the Electronic Toll Collection Market. The market share, growth prospects, and product portfolio of each market player are evaluated in the report along with relevant tables and figures.
The study aims to address the following doubts related to the Electronic Toll Collection Market:
- How has the evolving regulatory landscape impacted the growth of the global Electronic Toll Collection Market?
- Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2014 – 2020?
- How are the budding market players aiming to cement their position in the current market landscape?
- Which market segment is expected to experience the slowest growth over the forecast period 2014 – 2020?
- The demand from which end-use industry is expected to be the highest during the assessment period?
key players in the ETC market are Honeywell International, Inc., Transurban, Transtoll Pty Ltd., Transcore Holdings, Inc., Toll Collect GmbH, TRMI Systems Integration, Sensor Dynamics, Xerox Corporation, 3M, Connect East, EFKON, SAIC, DENSO, Q-Free, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Perceptics, Thales Group and Kapsch TrafficCom AG. The ETC ecosystem participants offer a wide range of solutions, such as software services and system integration and toll system operations including maintenance, payment handling and revenue assurance. It is the future solution to alleviating traffic congestion problems.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the ETC market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data &projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories, such as products, technologies, applications and geographies. The report covers an exhaustive analysis on
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition and Companies Involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
- North America
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Middle East & Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. It provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. It also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Online Games of Skill Market 2019 Industry Scope, Growth Opportunities, Key Vendors (Playtech, Activision, EA, Square Enix, Bet 365, Riot Games, Rovio Entertainment) and Forecast Research Report 2024
Online Games of Skill Market studies Online skill-based games are online games in which the outcome of the game is determined by the player’s physical skill or mental skill.
The global Online Games of Skill market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Games of Skill.
Global Online Games of Skill Market is spread across 120 pages, profiling 07 top companies and supported with tables and figures.
Online Games of Skill Industry Segment by Manufacturers:
• Playtech
• Activision
• EA
• Square Enix
• Bet 365
• Riot Games
• Rovio Entertainment
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Online Games of Skill market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Games of Skill market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Types can be divided into:
• Fantasy Sport
• Card Based Games
• E-Sports
• Strategy Games
Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
• Smartphone and Tablet
• PC
• TV
• Others
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:
• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Core Hr Software Market Size, Consumption, Opportunity, Revenue, Import And Export, Outlook 2020 – 2026
The latest research report titled Global Core HR Software Market 2020 offers a thorough executive synopsis of the industry over the globe. The Core HR Software report also provides the market basic introduction and description of the market. The report lamps on the macro and micro-economic facet affecting the growth of the Core HR Software market. Also, it gives the information on the key drivers, constraints and Core HR Software opportunity evaluation for the report readers/viewers to get a current market scenario. The report serves Core HR Software industry value and volume prognosis. The report further includes the absolute growth revenue value of the Core HR Software market across the globe over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Global Core HR Software Market Scope
Global Core HR Software Industry report provides overall insights into the crucial advancement drivers, remarkable challenges, notable trends, latest technological advancements, and the Core HR Software competitive outlook. The analysis presents a critical appraisal of the scope of vital applications and the variation in Core HR Software products carried out by key players. Extensive meetings and face- to- face interviews were held with the professional members such as managers, Core HR Software market specialists, counselors, market researcher and trends analyst.
The major players operating in the global Core HR Software market are
SAP
Paychex, Inc.
Employwise, Inc.
Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
Paycom Software, Inc.
Workday, Inc.
Corehr
IBM
Sap Se
Sumtotal Systems
Oracle Corporation
International Business Machines Corporation
Ceridian Hcm, Inc.
Automatic Data Processing, Llc
Product type categorizes the Core HR Software market into
Software
Services
Product application divides Core HR Software market into
Enterprise Users
Commercial Users
Industrial Users
Others
The report not only provides a detailed discussion on the various growth drivers for the Core HR Software Market but also serves examination of leading factors, which are the logical justification of issues among key market players. The various components constraining or limiting the growth of the worldwide Core HR Software market are explored and in addition, the techniques comprehend by major players to beat these obstacles and smoothly moving ahead on their journey towards Core HR Software progress in the market are offered in the report. Furthermore, the impact study of both drivers as well as limiting factors is included in the Core HR Software analysis.
An in-depth study of the Core HR Software competitive landscape is included in the report. Core HR Software Report offered company profiles of market-leading players. The profiles consist of Core HR Software contact details, gross, capacity, Core HR Software product information of each and every firm, price structure, and cost. This Core HR Software report scrutinize new project feasibility with an objective of highlighting new entries about the chances in Core HR Software market. In this report, a comprehensive SWOT study & Core HR Software investment analysis is served which forecasts impending opportunities Core HR Software market players.
Some of the questions are answered in the Global Core HR Software Market report:
– What is the Core HR Software market current size across the globe and in various countries?
– How is the Core HR Software market bifurcate into various product segments?
– How are the complete Core HR Software market and distinct product segments expanding?
– What is the market possibility related to other countries?
– How is the Core HR Software market anticipated to grow in the future?
The Core HR Software Market Report 2020 is an important source of detailed information to develop the business strategists. It gives the Core HR Software industry outlook with growth study and past & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply analysis. The Core HR Software research analysts include a detailed description of the value chain and its distributor study. This Core HR Software market analysis serves broad data which intensify the understanding, scope, and application
The report offers the deep-dive vision of the Core HR Software market from 2020 to 2026 and future forecast market tendencies. Likewise, the report recognizes manufacturing procedures and Core HR Software strategies by makers, sales volume, gross margin study, investigate the developing regions, Core HR Software supply scheme, import-export study, business-driving factors, expenditures, driving innovation, and major forecast Core HR Software business sector openings.
Global Core HR Software market share detailed study guide marketers and authorities of companies to make an informed judgment with respect to product launches and businesses extension. The report evaluates world Core HR Software market by revenue updates, volume and market hypothesis from (2020-2026). The report provides forecasts for 7 years of all the stated segments, Core HR Software sub-segments, and the region-wise markets. It emphasizes potential income Core HR Software openings around various segments and elucidates best investment regions for Core HR Software market. The report is an immense research document that discloses each current and aspirant players of world Core HR Software industry.
