Global Automotive Logistics Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Automotive Logistics Market By Logistics Service (Inbound Logistics, Outbound Logistics, Aftermarket Logistics, Reverse Logistics), Function (Warehousing, Material Handling, Transportation, Management Services), Stage (Raw Materials Stage, Finished Product, Final Product Delivery, Sub-Assembly Modules), Distribution (Domestic, International), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Maritime, Airways), Geography (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Automotive logistics is referred as the process of transporting the finished vehicles and its spare parts from manufacturers or suppliers to the desired location of the end customers. Distribution of spare parts, in-bound production material and warehousing are some of the levels included in the throughout process which ensures smooth flow of operations. The increasing need of manufacturers for just-in-time delivery of spare parts has further created the need of automotive logistics, thereby making it one of the prominent aspects in the overall industry.

Global automotive logistics market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Logistics Market

Global automotive logistics market is segmented into five notable segments which are based on the basis of logistics service, function, stage, transportation mode and distribution.

On the basis of logistics service, the market is segmented into inbound logistics, outbound logistics, reverse logistics and aftermarket logistics. In August 2019, DHL international Gmbh has partnered with Decathlon to support Decathlon’s global supply chain. Both companies are working together to operate successfully a multi-national supply chain making its stores with a stock of 22,400 products which includes more than 85 sports types. This development helps the company to enhance their business in retail logistics sector.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into warehousing, material handling, transportation and management services. In June 2019, DB Schenker launched a new subsidiary in Bangladesh. The Schenker Logistics Limited (Bangladesh) will be fully operational and can function under the Indian cluster organisation of the worldwide freight forwarder. This development will help the company to increase their service portfolio in the Indian subcontinent.

On the basis of stage, the market is segmented into raw materials stage, sub-assembly modules, finished product and final product delivery. In May 2019, Hitachi Transport System, a provider of logistic solution introduced a new service for Thailand market under the Hitachi Transport System (Thailand) and Hitachi Asia (Thailand). The new vehicle sharing service will benefit the logistic sector of the market by reducing the cost as well as the delivery time. The company aims to provide the service related to container supplies from June 2019 with an expansion in the application of the truck deliveries keeping a target of 21,000 trucks by year 2023.

On the basis of distribution, the market is segmented into domestic and international. In September 2018, GEFCO acquired GLT which is a transport specialist in Europe-Morocco and received approval from European Regulatory This acquisition has strengthened the expertise as well as geographic presence of GEFCO. Thus, it will help the company to expand its customer portfolio specifically in automotive sector.

On the basis of transportation mode, the market is segmented into roadways, railways, maritime and airways In February 2019, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG started its construction of new logistics and distribution center in Geiselwind. The site covers area of 12 hectares approximately. In this facility, company will provide high degree of automation and shuttle technology by 2020. Through this, the company can endorse the brand name PUMA and can cater wide range of customers.



Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Logistics Market

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive logistics market are DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics, Inc., SNCF, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Penske, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG, Neovia Logistics Services, LLC., GEFCO, DACHSER, SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG, DB SCHENKER, Ryder System, Inc., CEVA Logistics, Imperial Logistics, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., Hitachi Transport System, Ltd., YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD., Kintetsu World Express, Inc. and DSV.

Product Launch

In April 2019, CEVA Logistics, a non-asset based supply chain management company launched new transport service for Asian customers. The new train service from Europe to china has been introduced. The belt and road initiative will drive the attention of foreign and domestic enterprises. The company will increase the market share for Asian and Europe market.

In January 2019, GEFCO launched Mission Control Centre (MCC) which provides Time Critical Freight Forwarding solutions. This center provides 24/7 service for global operational control, coordination and support of time critical solutions for shipments. This development helps the company to achieve maximum productivity through new technologies.

In November 2018, DB Schenker and Einride announced the installation of T-pod for commercial use. T-pod is an autonomous and all-electric truck. This T-pod continuously travels to and from warehouse and provides a smooth transition of road freight transportation. This development helps the company to achieve sustainability by offering electric solutions in logistics industry.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Logistics Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Distributors, Bakers and Food Industrialists.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

