Global Automotive NVH Materials Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)
Global Automotive NVH Materials market was valued at US$ 7.3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 12.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.27 % during the forecast period.
Increasing automotive production coupled with increasing consumer warranty claims against vehicle manufacturers for component noise vibration and harshness is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. Further, the growing demand for the customization and auto replacement parts for soundproofing is projected to increase the demand for the automotive NVH materials market over the forecast time frame. Use of substitute products to mitigate such effects are restraining the growth of the automotive NVH materials market. For instance, the installation of active noise control systems.
Rubbers segment held a major share of the automotive NVH market and is expected to remain the dominant material type during the forecast period. Rubber based materials are easily replaceable and easy to the manufacturer. Rubbers segment provide ideal noise insulation and vibration damping and have high density due to which they are widely accepted as sound absorbing the material in the automotive industry.
Passenger vehicle segment is the largest end-use segment followed by LCV and HCV. The high share of passenger vehicle is accredited to the relatively higher production output of cars among all vehicle types, globally. A fast-growing logistics industry will bolster growth in the commercial vehicles space going forward and the biggest beneficiary will be the light commercial vehicles (LCV) segment, followed by HCV.
The Asia Pacific is leading producing and consuming region in automotive. Countries such as China, India and Japan are considered as a global automotive hub with the existence of a large number of automotive and auto component manufacturers. These factors drive the demand for automotive NVH materials during the forecast period. North America followed the Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a major share during the forecast period. Increase in preference towards hybrid cars and electric cars are the major factors which are contributed to driving the NVH materials market in North America. Europe region being third exhibits considerable growth. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected sluggish growth rate owing to political instability in some of the leading countries in these regions.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding automotive NVH materials market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in automotive NVH materials market.
Scope of the Global Automotive NVH Materials Market
Global Automotive NVH Materials Market, By Type
• Rubber
• Cork
• Foam
• Felt
• Metal sheet
• PVC
• Others
Global Automotive NVH Materials Market, By Application
• Sound absorption
• Insulation
• Vibration dampening
Global Automotive NVH Materials Market, By Vehicle Type
• Passenger vehicles
• LCV
• HCV
Global Automotive NVH Materials Market, by Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Europe
Key Player analyzed in the Report:
• ElringKlinger AG
• Unique Fabricating Inc.
• Rogers Foam Cooperation
• Avery Dennison
• W. KOPP GmbH & Co. KG
• DowDuPont Inc.
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited
• Huntsman Corporation
• Lanxess AG
• Covestro AG
• 3M Company
• BASF SE
• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
• Borgers SE & Co. KGaA.
Global Empty Capsules Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)
Global Empty Capsules Market size was valued at US$ 1.74 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.23 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 8.04 % during a forecast period.
Empty capsule is an edible package made from gelatin & other suitable material and filled with a drugs to produce a unit dosage mainly used for oral use.
Rising elderly population, development of the pharmaceutical market, along with growing research & development activities and clinical trials, and advancements in capsule delivery technologies are boosting the growth of the market. Emerging nations, and growth of halal gelatin capsules, increasing focus on sports nutrition are key opportunities of the market. Major challenge of the market are growing prices, and less availability of raw materials in the gelatin industry. However, cultural practices & dietary restrictions are limiting the growth of the market.
The non-gelatin capsules segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the hydroxypropyl methylcellulose capsules are gained popularity in the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical sectors. HPMC is more popular in the pharmaceutical sectors because of it is made from vegetable cellulose as well as 100% natural, these capsules contain no preservatives, gelatin, wheat, gluten, animal through products & starch. They are also prepared from pure cellulose of either pine or poplar.
Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) is used for eye drops, as well as an excipient & controlled-delivery component in oral medicaments.
Gelatin capsules are also known as soft gels, have an outer coating containing the active ingredient. Gelatin is used for weight loss & for treating osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and brittle bones. Advantages of taking gelatin capsules are provide a wide range of health benefits such as improvements in skin & joint health, uniform mixing of drugs, and preventing oxidation of drug molecules. Gelatin capsules are easy to swallow as compared to tablets.
Immediate-release capsules segment is leading the empty capsules market owing to this capsules are the most generally prescribed capsules to treat a wide range of diseases & disorders. Moreover, the immediate-release capsules are widely used for the manufacture of antibiotics, antibacterials, antacids, painkillers, inhalators, cold & cough drug preparations, and dietary supplements. Immediate release capsules are dissolves immediately inside our stomachs and is taken up into the bloodstream quickly. So the absorption of the medicine does not stay constant in our bodies and we get a quick spike & the drug is speedily degraded.
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the empty capsules market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to the presence of key capsule manufacturers along with the existence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large manufacture capacities and the rising emphasis on superior pharmaceutical products & generics.
The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.
Scope of Global Empty Capsules Market:
Global Empty Capsules Market, By Product Type:
• Gelatin Capsule
• Non-gelatin Capsule
Global Empty Capsules Market, By Raw Material:
• Pig Meat
• Bovine Meat
• Bone
• Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC)
• Other
Global Empty Capsules Market, By Functionality:
• Immediate-release Capsules
• Sustained-release Capsules
• Delayed-release Capsules
Global Empty Capsules Market, By Therapeutic Application:
• Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drug
• Vitamin & Dietary Supplement
• Antacids & Anti-flatulent Preparation
• Cardiac Therapy Drug
• Cough & Cold Preparations
• Other
Global Empty Capsules Market, By End User:
• Pharmaceutical Manufacturer
• Nutraceutical Manufacturer
• Cosmetic Industry
• Research Laboratories
Global Empty Capsules Market, By Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
• South America
The Key Players Operating In the Global Empty Capsules Market:
• ACG Worldwide
• Bright Pharma Caps, Inc.
• CapsCanada Corporation
• Lonza Group Ltd. (Capsugel)
• Medi-Caps Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Qualicaps, Inc.)
• Roxlor LLC.
• Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd.
• Suheung Co., Ltd.
• Sunil Healthcare Ltd.
• Patheon Ltd.
• Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.
Global Diabetes Management Market : Analysis Forecast (2019 – 2016)
Diabetes management market size was valued at USD 12.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 61.59 billion at a CAGR of 17.2%.
This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the diabetes management market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the diabetes management market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.
Rising prevalence of diabetes is anticipated to fuel the demand for diabetes management devices and antidiabetic drugs
Growing geriatric population, the worldwide rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing uptake of novel drugs such as incretin & dipeptidyl inhibitors, technological advancements in diabetes devices, and the presence of government initiatives are factors attributed to the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing prevalence of obesity and the growing preference for combination therapy across the world is expected to assist in market growth. Geriatric population is prone to develop diabetes. According to data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population aged 60 years and above is anticipated to rise from 841.0 million in 2013 to over 2.0 billion by 2050.WHO further reported that the number of diabetic patients has increased from 108.0 million in 1980 to 422.0 million in 2014. This disease is anticipated be the seventh leading cause of death by 2030.
On the contrary, a high cost of devices and therapeutics is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.
The blood glucose meters, a leading device segment in the diabetes management market
On the basis of monitoring device type, the blood glucose meters segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing need of blood glucose level monitoring in order to manage diabetes effectively.
The injectables segment is expected to spearhead the market in next ten years
On the basis of therapeutics, the injectables segment is anticipated to hold a major chunk of the diabetes management market in near future owing to a rising preference for insulin from patients. The dipeptidyl inhibitors segment is expected to register comparatively higher market growth owing to its safe nature and once daily dose regimen.
A surge in the number of obese and diabetics in BRICS countries is anticipated to support the market growth over the forecast period
Geographically, BRICS countries are expected to hold the major share of the market owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing incidences of diabetes in Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. America is also expected to grab substantial market share in the next ten years attributed to the changing lifestyle of individuals and rising prevalence of diabetes & obesity in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
Collaboration of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to put diabetes management market on high growth trajectory
Major players in this vertical have implemented growth strategies such as new product launch, partnership, collaboration, operational expansion, and merger & acquisition. For instance, in July 2017, ZydusCadila launched Sitagliptin (50 mg/500mg) and Metformin Hydrochloride (50 mg/1000mg) tablets in the U.S.
Key Highlights:
• Global diabetes management market size analysis and forecast
• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global diabetes management market
• Diabetes management market segmentation on the basis of device type, therapeutics, and geography (regional)
• Diabetes management market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study
• Diabetes management market analysis and forecast for five major regions such as Americas, Europe except for BRICS, Asia Pacific except BRICS, MEA except BRICS, and BRICS countries
• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies
• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the diabetes management market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion
Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:
• Base Year – 2016
• Estimated Year – 2017
• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2026
For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.
Research Methodology:
The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for diabetes management market.
Some of the key players of the diabetes management market include:
• Bayer Healthcare AG
• ZydusCadila
• BD
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Sanofi
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Eli Lilly And Company
• Novo Nordisk A/S
• Medtronic
• Insulet Corporation
• LifeScan, Inc.
Key Target Audience:
• Manufacturers in end-use industries
• Diabetes management device & drug manufacturers
• Investors and financial community professionals
• Manufacturing technology providers
• Diabetes management device & drug providers
• Industry associations
• Raw material suppliers
• Government agencies
• Market research and consulting firms
Scope of the Diabetes Management Market, Report:
The research report segments the diabetes management market based on device type, therapeutics, and geography.
Diabetes Management Market, By Device Type:
• Monitoring Devices
• Blood Glucose Meters
• Blood Sampling Devices
• Lancets
• Diagnostic Devices
• Hemoglobin A1c Kits
• Hemoglobin A1c Meters
• Insulin Delivery Devices
• Insulin Pens
• Insulin Pumps
• Insulin Syringes
• Others
• Diabetes Monitoring Software
• Artificial Pancreas Systems
Diabetes Management Market, By Therapeutics:
• Injectables
• Insulin
• Exenatide
• Oral Drugs
• Metformin
• Sulfonylureas
• Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors
• Dipeptidyl Inhibitors
• Thaizolidinediones
• Meglitinides
• Combination Medications
Diabetes Management Market, By Geography:
• Americas
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
o Latin America Except BRICS
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Chile
• Rest of Latin America Except BRICS
• Europe Except BRICS
• UK
• Germany
• France
Bowel Management Systems Market : Analysis Forecast (2019 – 2016 )
Bowel Management Systems Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of revenue at a CAGR of XX % in the forecast period.
The market for bowel management systems is growing tremendously due to expanding target patient population, rapidly growing geriatric population, availability of technologically advanced bowel management products, and the favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries. Development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and rise in awareness about the available treatments for bowel health issues have led to rapid adoption of Bowel Management Systems Market.
Rising influence of preventive health care along with the significant prevalence of fecal incontinence (FI) among adults, increased public-private initiatives to enhance patient awareness related to effective FI management, availability of advanced bowel management products, and the availability of reimbursement in developed countries are expected to drive the growth of this market. Factors such as discomfort associated with the use of bowel management devices and patient preference for non-invasive clinical management of FI are restraining the growth of the Bowel Management Systems Market.”
Bowel Management Systems Market is majorly segmented by product, patient type, end user, and region. In terms of end users, the home care segment is expected to account for the largest share of the bowel management systems market in 2018. Factors such as the significant usage and growing adoption of bowel management products in home care settings need for device replacement on a regular basis, and rising incidence of chronic disorders are expected to drive the growth of the home care segment in the coming years.
Europe is expected to command the largest share of the Bowel Management Systems Market in 2018. The strong market position of Europe in the Bowel Management Systems Market is mainly due to the significant colorectal/bladder cancer & IBD disease burden, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the increase in its geriatric population. In addition, Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region because of untapped opportunities, improving healthcare infrastructure, increase in awareness about available diagnostic procedures and technologies, and favorable government initiatives.
Bowel Management Systems Market share is consolidated, as the key multinational players occupy the major industry share. Coloplast and Medtronic are some of the major industry players. Production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by industry players. Coloplast is into consumer businesses that embrace innovative science to create medical products, anticipate consumer needs and create experiences that help people to live healthy & vibrant lives.
The scope of the Report:
By Product
• Irrigation Systems
• Nerve Modulation Devices
• Colostomy Bags
• Other Products and Accessories
By Patient Type
• Adult
• Paediatric
By End User
• Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers
• Home Care
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players operating in the Bowel Management Systems Market:
• Coloplast
• Medtronic
• 3M
• B. Braun
• C.R. Bard
• Consure Medical
• Cogentix Medical
• Aquaflush Medical Limited
• Axonics Modulation Technologies
• ConvaTec
• Hollister
