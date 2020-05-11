Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market is regularly being integrated with automotive safety systems such as night vision where infrared sensors and lens detect objects in dim light.

Extensive use of electronic components in automobiles have effected in a significant dependence on optoelectronics in each vehicle manufactured today. The automotive optoelectronics market is expected to witness a healthy growth rate over the forecast period with the increase in penetration rate of image sensors and high capacity batteries in cars coupled with energy efficient LEDs. Optoelectronics are used to isolate the on-board batteries and high-voltage components in vehicles.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/12988

The growth of the automotive optoelectronics market is directly related to the growth of the global automobiles market. Rise in regard for road safety and increase in stringent automobile standards and guidelines are another major driving factor for the automotive optoelectronics market. However, the high cost of raw material is discouraging the growth of the automotive optoelectronics market.

Automotive optoelectronics market is segmented into vehicle type, product, sales channel, application, and region. On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment is expected to be the largest segment of the automotive optoelectronics market from 2018 to 2026. The increases in sales of passenger vehicles globally are leading to the exponential growth of the automotive optoelectronics market. Also, the growing fashion of integrating high-end electronics for in-vehicle features is inflating the demand for automotive optoelectronics.

Based on product, The LED segment is expected to be the firmly growing segment of the automotive optoelectronics market during the forecast period. The high demand for aesthetic lighting to develop the comfort and safety inside the vehicle for the occupants is governing the growth of LED segment devices.

By application, the Convenience and safety segment is expected to witness the highest growth because of the rise in demand for safety features by consumers to enhance the vehicle safety performance. On the basis of sales channel, OEMs are offering vehicles furnished with safety features, which in turn would drive the optoelectronics market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in terms of value followed by Europe, North America, and Latin America. The market in North America and Europe tends to be a bit saturated but the market is estimated to remain stable during the forecast period. By the end of the forecast period, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are expected to show significant growth.

Some of the key players in the automotive optoelectronics market are Avago Technologies, FOSP Optoelectronics Co Ltd, Foryard Optolectronics Co, Osram Licht AG, Sharp Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. Texas Instrument Inc, Autoliv Inc, OSI Optolectronics AS, and Vishay Intertechnology.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/12988

Scope of the Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Product

• LED’s

• Infrared Component

• Laser Diodes

• Optocouplers

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Sales Channel

• OEM

• aftermarket

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Application

• Position sensors

• Convenience & safety

• Backlight control

Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market

• Avago Technologies

• FOSP Optoelectronics Co Ltd

• Foryard Optolectronics Co

• Osram Licht AG

• Sharp Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Texas Instrument Inc

• Autoliv Inc

• OSI Optolectronics AS

• Vishay Intertechnology

• Foryard Optolectronics Co.

• Hella

• Broadcom

• Grupo Antolin

• Koito Manufacturing

• Stanley Electric

• Magneti Marelli

• Renesas

• Excellence Optoelectronics

• San’an Optoelectronics

• Sony Corporation

• Selectronic

• Zizala Lichtsysteme

• Isocom Components

• Merck

• Jenoptik

• Varroc Lighting

• Endicott Research

• Proton-Orel

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Optoelectronics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Optoelectronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Optoelectronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Optoelectronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Optoelectronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Optoelectronics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Optoelectronics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-optoelectronics-market/12988/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com