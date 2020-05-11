ENERGY
Global Automotive Seat Belt Height Adjuster Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Type, Component, Application, and Region
Global AutomotiveSeat Belt Height Adjuster Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Automotive seat belt height adjuster is an equipment of the seat belt system in vehicle that aid the driver and passenger to adjust the shoulder height of the seat belt. Vehicle integrated with an automotive seat belt height adjuster, offers more comfortable and pleasurable ride, by providing the driver an appropriately positioned seat belt. Growing awareness regarding passenger and driver safety will fuel the automotive seat belts height adjuster market size during the forecast period. The belts are highly efficient in preventing and reducing injuries in accidents.
Replacement cost of the seat belt is quite expensive especially in electrically operated seat belt height adjuster, as it uses sensors to confirm safety and comfort while adjusting seat belt height, this factor that is expected to hinder the acceptance of seat belt height adjuster.
Manufacturers in the automotive seat belt height adjuster are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.
Global Automotive Seat Belt Height Adjuster Market Segmentation Analysis:
Based on technology, automotive seatbelt height adjuster market is segmented into manual and automatic seatbelt height adjuster. The manual segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, due to low maintenance and replacement cost as compared to automatically operated seat belt height adjuster, which are quite expensive. But automatic segment is expected to enlarge at a XX% during the forecast period, owing to cost cutting of mechatronic components in order to ensure more comfort and safety.
Global Automotive Seat Belt Height Adjuster Market Regional Analysis:
Geographically, the automotive seat belt height adjuster market have been segmented in to five major region such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa. Asia pacific held the largest market share of 35.95% in 2018, thanks to rising vehicle production in Asian countries such as China, India and japan. China estimated to be more than 25% of the total market growth globally, In China vehicle production is rising at rate of more than 4%. Increasing vehicle adoption in both developed and developing countries is propelling the automotive seat belts height adjuster market share. In 2018, passenger car sales increased by over 11.5% as compared to 2014 by the analysis of International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). Growing vehicle sales along with proposed mandate for safety belt reminder systems in some region such as Asia pacific will increase the market growth.
A report cover the recent development in market for seat belt height adjuster market like, in April 2019 Renault India launched upgraded Captur model with multiple safety features including height adjustable seat belt and reminder.
The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global automotive seat belt height adjuster market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global automotive seat belt height adjuster market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the global automotive seat belt height adjuster market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by vehicle Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Automotive seat belt height adjuster market make the report investor’s guide.
Scope of the Global Automotive Seat Belt Height Adjuster Market:
Global Automotive Seat Belt Height Adjuster Market, by Seat:
• Front
• Rear
Global Automotive Seat Belt Height Adjuster Market, by Technology:
• Manual
• Automatic
Global Automotive Seat Belt Height Adjuster Market, by Vehicle:
• Passenger vehicle
• Light Commercial Vehicles
• Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Seat Belt Height Adjuster Market, by Region:
• Asia Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East Africa
Global Automotive Seat Belt Height Adjuster Market, Major Players:
• IMMI
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Autoliv Inc.
• BERGER GROUP
• APV Safety Products
• Beam’s Seatbelts
• Joyson Safety Systems
• Goradia Industries
• Far Europe Inc.
• Seatbelt Solutions LLC
• Beams Seatbelt
• GWR Co
• ZF friedrichshafen AG
• Saikai Vehicle Industry Co Ltd
Heat Exchanger Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)
Global Heat Exchangers Market is expected to reach USD 26.55 Billion by 2024 from USD 13.93 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.4%.
Surge in power requirement for commercial and non-commercial purposes, and increase in population and economic growth in the developing nations are of the factors driving the market growth. Technological development in heat exchanger and growth have a impact on the heat exchanger market such as the development of waste heat recovery heat exchangers and the introduction of exhaust gas recirculation coolers. Fluctuating prices of raw material may hamper the growth of the heat exchanger market.
Global Heat Exchangers Market
Heat exchangers market based on type has been segmented into shell & tube, air cooled, plate & frame and others. Shell & tube type heat exchanger segment is is most popularly used exchanger.Shell & tube heat heat exchanger offers high surface are with high efficiency and performance. Heat exchangers are widely accepted equipment owing to its eco-friendly and energy-efficient properties.
Chemical, petrochemical and oil & gas, food & beverage, paper & pulp, power generation and others. Chemical segment dominates the heat exchanger market. Heat exchanger in chemical industry is used for heating, cooling , steam generation and heat transfer. Heat exchanger is commonly used in synthesis flow process of various derivative chemical. Chemical segment is followed by oil & gas industry.
Geographically, the heat exchangers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the large installed plant capacities of heat exchangers and it is an export-based heat exchangers market.
Scope of the report:
Heat Exchangers Market, by Type:
• Shell & Tube
• Air Cooled
• Plate & frame
• Others
Heat Exchangers Market, by Application:
• Chemical
• HVACR
• Petrochemical and Oil & Gas
• Food & Beverage
• Paper & Pulp
• Power Generation
• Others
Heat Exchangers Market, by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players Analysed in the Report:
• Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)
• Danfoss A/S (Denmark)
• Kelvion Holdings Gmbh (Germany)
• SPX Corporation (US)
• API Heat Transfer Inc. (US)
• Xylem Inc. (US)
• Gunter AG & Co. KG (Germany)
• Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd. (India)
• Hamon & Cie International SA (Belgium)
• Hisaka Works, Ltd. (Japan)
Global Neurovascular Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)
Global Neurovascular Devices Market was valued US$ 1.95 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.34 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 10.52% during forecast period.
Advancement of innovative technology has led to significant demand for procedures with minimum invasion. Slightly invasive procedures offering benefits to the patients including decreased pain, less blood loss and cost-effectiveness will increase adoption of neurovascular surgeries, these factors will also help to accelerate neurovascular devices market growth.
Furthermore, Technological advancements in neurovascular devices will help as a high impact rendering factor for neurovascular devices industry growth. Additionally, a growing number of cases of a brain aneurysm and ischemic stroke across the U.S. will be a major factor driving market growth. Ischemic stroke is the highest occurring subtype of stroke in the U.S. and stroke is the fourth leading mortality factor. According to The American Journal of Medicine, approximately 795,000 strokes occur each year in the country. With increasing geriatric population across the country, the burden of ischemic stroke is rapidly rising that will result in substantial demand for neurovascular devices over the upcoming years
At the same time, the greater cost associated with neurovascular devices and treatment can reduce the adoption and customer preference for the devices. Furthermore, challenges pertaining to commercialization of neurovascular devices due to lack of resources and proper business environment across emerging economies may restrict neurovascular devices market growth in the foreseeable future.
Based on type, Embolic coils product segment accounted for the largest market size of USD XX million in 2017. Minimal invasion, shape and size flexibility these benefits offered by embolic coils will contribute to the segmental growth. Embolic coils are cost-effective and offer sub-optimal angiographic results. With increasing patient suffering from a brain aneurysm, neurovascular devices market will foresee a remarkable increase in demand during the forecast period.
Among the regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of neurovascular devices market, in 2017. This region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest market share of the total market in 2017 and is expected to hold the top position over the forecast period. Key factors driving this growth include favorable reimbursement structure, especially in the U.S., extensive R&D investments, and wide product usage by neurosurgeons supported by the availability of advanced technologies with higher efficiency and reliability. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with India and China on the forefront. Major revenue contributor in this region is Japan, which is anticipated to maintain dominance during the forecast period, on account of increasing awareness about neurovascular diseases and its management.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global neurovascular devices market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global neurovascular devices market.
Scope of Global Neurovascular Devices Market:
Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Type:
• Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices
o Embolic Coils
o Flow Diversion Devices
o Liquid Embolic Agents
• Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems
o Carotid Artery Stents
o Embolic Protection Systems
• Neurothrombectomy Devices
o Clot retrieval Devices
o Suction Devices
o Vascular Snares
• Support Devices
o Micro Catheters
o Micro Guidewires
Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Therapeutic Application:
• Stroke
• Cerebral Artery Stenosis
• Cerebral Aneurysm
• Others
Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By End-user:
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
Key Players Operated in Market Include:
• Stryker Corporation
• Medtronic plc
• Johnson & Johnson
• Terumo Corporation
• Penumbra, Inc.
• Abbott Laboratories
• Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
• W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
• MicroPort Scientific Corporation
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Neurovascular Devices Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-neurovascular-devices-market/31229/
Global Gunshot Detection System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)
Global Gunshot Detection System Market was valued US$ 920.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7120.7 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 29.2% during forecast period.
The major growth drivers of the gunshot detection system market include the rise in demand for advanced security systems, increasing demand for security in various industry verticals, and rising criminal activities in urban areas. In addition, Increased incidences of gun-firing, especially at school premises, have led to various security measures, such as warning people in close proximity and alerting authorities to the location of the shooting all these factors will drive the growth of Gunshot Detection system market during the forecast period. Increasing government initiative side has led to the growth of the Gunshot Detection system across the globe. The latest trend for smart cities across the globe is resulting in the quantitative increase in demand of Gunshot across the nation.
Growing investment in border security is also likely to drive the market growth in the coming years, as gunshots systems can help border security forces to detect and stop any attempts of smuggling, infiltration, and illegal immigration. Also, with a little amendment of the system, it might be possible for the manufacturers to help forces identify criminals and detect illegal entry even in the absence of gunshots. Various law enforcement agencies across global are now deploying various strategies in order to control the increased incidents related to the mass shooting, which will further increase the demand and interest in advanced gunshot detection technology.
At the same time, the factors that are limiting the market are the scarcity of gunshot detection professionals, the high installation cost of gunshot detection systems. Also, worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major challenges which are hampering the growth of Gunshot Detection System Market.
Based on the installation, the vehicle installations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the gunshot detection system market over the period. The growth in the vehicle installations segment is due to the upgradation of existing armored vehicle fleets. The increasing delivery of new armored vehicles is also leading to increasing demand for armored vehicles. Increasing soldier modernization programs are also contributing to the demand for overall GDS.
The global gunshot detection systems market is mainly dominating by Raytheon products, both in military and civilian applications. Shotspotter, which sells civilian versions of Raytheon’s gunshot detection system through the license, generated a revenue of around XX million in 2017. The product obtaining cost for gunshot detection systems is very low. The civilian usage of gunshot detection systems is gradually increasing across various countries, with the threat from random shooters and terrorists augmenting the demand from civilians.
North America is expected to drive the growth of the gunshot detection system market during the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. The gunshot detection system market in North America is expected to witness growth, because of the largest civilian gunfire deaths in the region, especially in the US where the firearm-related death rate is 25 times higher than other countries. Major US cities are planning to install indoor gunshot detection systems at universities, corporate office locations, and financial facilities, among others, over the next few years.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Global Gunshot Detection System Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Gunshot Detection System Market.
Scope of Global Gunshot Detection System Market:
Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Type:
• Indoor
• Outdoor
Global Gunshot Detection System Market,By Installation:
• Fixed Installation
• Wearable Installation
• Vehicle Mounted Installation
Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Application:
• Military
• Law Enforcement
Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
Key Players Operated in Market Include:
• Raytheon Company
• Thales Group
• Battelle Memorial Institute
• Rafael
• Safran Electronics & Defense
• Rheinmetall AG
• ELTA Systems Ltd
