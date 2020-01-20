Global Automotive Shock Absorber Market is Expected to Achieve Sky-High Profit Ratio between 2020-2025

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases including coronary heart diseases, high cholesterol, and hypertension along with increasing concerns over life expectancy and health are expected to drive the demand for the Global Medical Textiles market. Lack of skilled labor in developing economies, restricted raw material supply, and stringent regulatory framework are limiting the growth of Global Medical Textiles market over the forecast period. High initial investment for research and development along with the associated equipment installation cost is a major challenge for new players entering the Global Medical Textiles market.
On the basis of raw materials, the Global Medical Textile market is segmented as non-woven, woven, and knitted. Non-woven segment dominated the Global Medical Textiles market. This segment is projected to gain market share over the forecast period, due to high performance characteristics, such as easy disposability, cost-effectiveness, and reduced danger of cross-contamination.
Based on the end-use, the Global Medical Textile market is segmented as implantable textile, non-implantable textile, hygiene products, and healthcare products. Implantable goods segment has the largest share in the Global Medical Textile market due to well-funded medical delivery system coupled with a sturdy framework of insurance approvals for orthopedic implants and robust product designs permitting less invasive surgeries in developed economies of North America and Europe.
Europe dominates the Global Medical Textile market due to the mature healthcare sector, growing consumer demand for improved healthcare facilities, and increasing spending by the regional government promoting the production and consumption of medical textiles.
Some of the key players operating in this Market includes KCWW, Beiersdorf global, Johnson & Johnson, Honeywell International Inc., Imedex Biomateriaux.
