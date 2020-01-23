Connect with us

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Global Automotive Test Equipment Market business report covers company profiling of key players in the market, carefully analyzing their core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments and geographical analysis. Analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are mentioned in the report. This Global Automotive Test Equipment Market research document comprises of the most important market insights that takes your business to the highest level of growth and success. By keenly unearthing the best market opportunities, resourceful information is fostered for the business to prosper in the market.

This Global Automotive Test Equipment Market research document helps a lot to businesses by giving an insightful market data and information to businesses for making better decisions and defining business strategies. The report comprises of CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027, historic data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The Global Automotive Test Equipment Market is a perfect window to the Automotive industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Such report is a key to achieve the new horizon of success.

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market By Product Type (Chasis Dynamometer, Engine Dynamometer, Wheel Alignment Tester, Vehicle Emission Test System), End Market (OEM R&D/Technical Center, OEM Assembly Paint, Authorized Service Centers), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car), Application (Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment, PC/Laptop Based Equipment), Advance Technology (ECU Testing, Data Logger, Simulation Testing, ADAS Testing, EV Testing), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Test Equipment Market

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market is expected to grow to a projected value of USD 2.95 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 2.14 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 4.13% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of the automotive market that has been a result of increased demand for vehicles.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Test Equipment Market

Automotive test equipment includes those devices and equipments that are used for the detection of faults and detecting the capabilities of vehicles by testing their performance and operations. These devices and equipments test the vehicles in challenging conditions and detect the efficacy and effectiveness in various scenarios such as autonomous driving effectiveness, crash prevention, damage on impact prevention and others.

Market Drivers:

  • Growth in adoption of autonomous vehicles and the need for proper R&D and testing for the capabilities of autonomous vehicles
  • Growing concerns regarding the environment and presence of strict regulations regarding the calculation of emissions from vehicles and automotive

Market Restraint:

  • High levels of costs associated with the application and implementation of advance testing equipment; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automotive Test Equipment Market

  • By Product Type
    • Chassis Dynamometer
    • Engine Dynamometer
    • Wheel Alignment Tester
    • Vehicle Emission Test System
  • By End Market
    • OEM R&D/Technical Center
    • OEM Assembly Paint
    • Authorized Service Centers
  • By Vehicle Type
    • Commercial Vehicle
    • Heavy Commercial Vehicle
    • Light Commercial Vehicle
    • Passenger Car
  • By Application
    • Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment
    • PC/Laptop Based Equipment
  • By Advance Technology
    • ECU Testing
    • Data Logger
    • Simulation Testing
    • Autonomous Driving Simulator
    • Crash Impact Simulation
    • ADAS Testing
    • EV Testing
  • By Geography
    • North America
      • US
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • South America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Rest of South America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • United Kingdom
      • Italy
      • France
      • Spain
      • Russia
      • Turkey
      • Belgium
      • Netherlands
      • Switzerland
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
      • Japan
      • China
      • South Korea
      • India
      • Australia
      • Singapore
      • Thailand
      • Malaysia
      • Indonesia
      • Philippines
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa
      • South Africa
      • Egypt
      • Saudi Arabia
      • United Arab Emirates
      • Israel
      • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In August 2018, Horiba announced that they had agreed to acquire Fuelcon AG. This acquisition will help expand the geographical presence of Horiba and help in the expansion of the application portfolio to electric vehicles segments.
  • In April 2018, Millbrook Proving Ground announced that they had acquired Revolutionary Engineering, Inc. This acquisition will help in expanding the geographical areas that the company will service in the automotive testing capabilities.
  • In April 2016, CME announced the launch of new automotive R&D and testing equipment products produced in collaboration with three automotive R&D companies. The products launched at the Automotive Testing Expo 2016 held in Chennai from April 20-22. CME has launched the HALT/HASS systems which are used for screening and identifying faults in automotive and vehicles.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Test Equipment Market

Global automotive test equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive test equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Test Equipment Market

Continental AG; Softing AG; ACTIA Group; ABB; Delphi Technologies; Vector Informatik GmbH; Siemens; SGS SA; Robert Bosch GmbH; Horiba; Honeywell International Inc.; TÜV SÜD; PTM Electronics; DENSO CORPORATION; DSA Daten- und Systemtechnik GmbH; Millbrook Proving Ground; Sierra Instruments, Inc.; Intelligent Technology Corp.,Ltd.; MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG; CME; MTS Systems Corporation; SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Racelogic and MOOG INC. are few of the major competitors present in the market.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Test Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

  • Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
  • Key market players involved in this industry
  • Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
  • Competitive analysis of the key players involved

3D Rendering and Visualization Software Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Overview, Growth Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Development Status and Forecast till 2026

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

The global 3D rendering and visualization software market is user-friendly renderers interface and just in time marketing are key drivers of the market globally. However, time consuming to design visual graphics and high cost of software are restraints of 3D rendering and visualization software market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Autodesk, Inc., Siemens AG, Adobe System Incorporated, Dassault Sytemes SE, NVidia Corporation, Trimble, Inc., Next Limit Technologies, Corel Corporation, SAP SE , Chaos Software.

Key Benefits of the Report:

  • Global, regional, application and deployment wise market size and their forecast from 2014-2025
  • Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
  • Detailed analysis on application outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and value chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
  • Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
  • Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
  • Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
  • Detailed insights on emerging regions, application and deployment with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
  • Identification of the key patents filed in the field of 3D rendering and visualization software market.

Target Audience:

  • Visualization and 3D Rendering Solution Vendors
  • System Integrators
  • Research and Consulting Firms
  • Government and Research Organizations
  • Associations and Application Bodies.

Global 3D Rendering and Visualization Software Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

 Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

  • Manufacturers
  • Suppliers
  • Distributors
  • Government Body & Associations
  • Research Institutes.

 Table Of Content

  1. Introduction
  2. Research Methodology
  3. Executive Summary
  4. Global 3D Rendering and Visualization Software Overview
  5. Global 3D Rendering and Visualization Software by Type
  6. Global 3D Rendering and Visualization Software by Techniques
  7. Global 3D Rendering and Visualization Software by Application
  8. Global 3D Rendering and Visualization Software by End users
  9. Global 3D Rendering and Visualization Software by Region
  10. Competitive Landscape
  11. Company Profiles
  12. Key Insights.

Customization Service of the Report:
Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Towing Software Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025 | Towbook, NetDispatcher, Westrom Software, Towxchange, etc.

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Towing Software Market

The market research report on the Global Towing Software Market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market. It does so through the quantitative and qualitative insights, historical data, and future predictions about the market size, which are all validated and authenticated. The estimations mentioned in the report have been derived using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Therefore, serving as an invaluable source of guidance for readers, covers an analytical overview of the industry chain of the global market and discusses key elements associated with it, including leading consumers, leading raw material suppliers, and suppliers of manufacturing equipment.

The report has been accumulated through meticulous primary and secondary research, which encompasses interviews, inspections, and observations of experienced analysts, as well as proven paid sources, news articles, annual reports, trade journals, and company body databases. The study also presents a qualitative and quantitative evaluation by analyzing the data collected from industry professionals and market participants across crucial factors in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of the major trends that are prevailing in the global market, micro-macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, development trends, and governmental regulations and mandates has also been included under this scope of the study. By doing so, the report sheds light on the attractiveness of each major segment and sub-segment over the forecast period.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: Towbook, NetDispatcher, Westrom Software, Towxchange, TeleNav, OnScene Solutions, Clearplan, VTS Systems, Marr Software, SwoopMe

Product Type Segmentation
Cloud-based
On-premises

Industry Segmentation
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Towing

Market Competitiveness:
Owing to the huge demand for the Towing Software product, key players operating in the market relish on economies of scale. Due to a large number of partnerships and collaborations, the demand for the Towing Software product has risen at a considerable rate. However, the new entrants in the market are in an effort to increase their partnerships with the OEMs, which will result in an increased market share over the coming years. On the other hand, companies are also investing heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Global Towing Software Market:

  • Among the above-mentioned segments, the Towing Software sub-segment in the segment accounted for the largest share of the global  market in 2019, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
  • Out of the given product types, the Towing Software product generated the highest revenue, accounting for USD XX Million/Billion in 2019.
  • Out of the given industry verticals, the Towing Software sector will benefit the most and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, in terms of market share.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

  • The market research report provides a detailed analysis of the current and emerging market trends, as well as the key dynamics in the global Towing Software market.
  • Detailed analysis is conducted by deriving market estimations for the key market segments and sub-segments during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
  • Comprehensive analysis of the global market has been conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the leading competitors operating in the global market space.
  • Leading competitors functioning in the market have been profiled and their strategies have been analyzed in detail, in order to understand the competitive outlook of the global Towing Software.
  • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
  • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
  • Comprehensive analysis of the global Towing Software market has been conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the leading competitors operating in the global market space.
  • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Towing Software market

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/report/718389/Towing-Software-Market

Continue Reading

Waterproof Connectors Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

The recent report titled “Waterproof Connectors Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Waterproof Connectors market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

Global Waterproof Connectors Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 123 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Waterproof Connectors by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. Waterproof Connectors Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Waterproof Connectors across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Waterproof Connectors market. Leading players of the Waterproof Connectors Market profiled in the report include:

  • Molex
  • Amphenol LTW
  • JST Belgium NV
  • HTP ASIA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
  • Hirose Electric Co Ltd
  • Mouser Electronics
  • Switchcraft
  • Chogori USA
  • Narva
  • Singatron Group
  • MARECHAL ELECTRIC
  • ODS Tech.
  • Japan Aviation Electronics Industries
  • Smiths Interconnect
  • Many More…

This report listed main product type of Waterproof Connectors market such as: Panel Sealed, Totally Sealed.

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): Radio Equipment, Tactical Radios, Outdoor Sensors, Others.

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.) .

Major Insights that the report covers:

  • Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends
  • Market size, growth rate, and opportunities
  • Market share and position of the top players
  • PEST Analysis of the five major regions
  • Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies
  • Recent developments and new product launches
  • Major challenges faced by the market players

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

Reasons to buy the report:

  • Producing an effective position strategy
  • Expert views on your evaluation
  • Know possible barriers to entry
  • Informed and strategic decision making
  • Understand how first movers work
  • Plan to action on upcoming opportunities

Continue Reading

