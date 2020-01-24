MARKET REPORT
Global Automotive Transmission Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography
Automotive Transmission Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Automotive Transmission Market.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Automotive Transmission Market.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Magna International Inc.
Aisin Seiki
Getrag
Jatco Ltd.
Eaton Corporation PLC.
Continental AG
Allison Transmission Inc.
Borgwarner Inc.
GKN PLC
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Magna International Inc.
Honda
GETRAG
Borgwarner Inc.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Chery
Chongqing Tsingshan Industrial
Geely
…
With no less than 15 top producers.
On the basis of Application of Automotive Transmission Market can be split into:
Passenger Cars (PCS)
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)
On the basis of Application of Automotive Transmission Market can be split into:
Automatic
Manual
AMT
DCT
CTV
The report analyses the Automotive Transmission Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Automotive Transmission Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Automotive Transmission market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Automotive Transmission market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Automotive Transmission Market Report
Automotive Transmission Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Automotive Transmission Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Automotive Transmission Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Automotive Transmission Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
MARKET REPORT
Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market by Product Antibiotic and Non-antibiotic (Hormones, Acidifiers, Feed Enzymes, Probioitcs & Prebiotics, Phytogenics)- Global Forecast to 2024
Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.
The Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market is projected to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2024 from an estimated US$ 13.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market is the increasing global meat demand, research into alternatives to antibiotics, and the need to deal with epidemics and environmental factors.
Top Companies profiled in the Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market:
- Merck and Co. Inc. (US)
- Cargill Inc. (US)
- Royal DSM N. V. (Germany)
- Bupo Animal Health (SA)
- Elanco Animal Health Inc. (US)
- CHR Hansen (UK)
- Alltech Inc. (US)
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US)
- Kemin Industries (US)
- SHV (Nutreco) (UK)
On the Basis of Type, the market is segmented into antibiotic and non-antibiotic growth promoters. The non-antibiotic growth promoters segment commanded the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market in 2018.This large share of this segment is due to the economic benefits, a wide range of substances (acidifiers, prebiotics & probiotics, feed enzymes, phytogenic, hormones and others growth promoters), numerous applications in various production animals, greater sustainability, and the increasing number of regulations on antibiotics.
Based on Animal Type, the market is segmented into poultry, porcine, livestock, aquaculture, and other animals (equine, rabbit, camel, deer, yak, and geese).The poultry segment marked the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market in 2018. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for poultry meat & eggs, novel diet approaches, and antibiotics phase-outs, resulting in the development of alternatives.
Table of Contents in this report:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Limitations
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions for the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Animal Growth Promoters Market Overview
4.2 Asia Pacific: Animal Performance Enhancers Market, By Type (2018)
4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Market
….and More
Reason to access this report:
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market. The report analyzes the market based on the product, animal type, and region.
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market.
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various animal growth promoters and performance enhancers equipment across regions.
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market.
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market.
MARKET REPORT
Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2025
The global Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy market. The Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
Smith & Nephew
Mlnlycke Health Care
B. Braun
Convatec Group
Coloplast
Integra Lifesciences
3M
Cardinal Health
Medtronic
Mimedx Group
Mpm Medical
Paul Hartmann
Acelity L.P.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pressure Ulcer
Diabetic Ulcer
Venous Ulcer
Arterial Ulcer
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
The Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy market.
- Segmentation of the Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy market players.
The Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy ?
- At what rate has the global Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Skin Ulcers Negative Pressure Therapy market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.
MARKET REPORT
Hydrogen Generation Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth of $15475 Million by 2024 | Leading Players – Air Liquide, Iwatani, Linde, Praxair, Showa Denko, Ally Hi-Tech
The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Hydrogen Generation Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Hydrogen Generation Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Hydrogen Generation Market on a global level.
Global Hydrogen Generation Market Overview:
The Global Hydrogen Generation Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Hydrogen Generation market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0436751671471 from 9190.0 million $ in 2014 to 11380.0 million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Hydrogen Generation market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Hydrogen Generation will reach 15475.0 million $.
According to the market report analysis, increasing demand for cleaner fuels is a key factor for the growth of the Global Hydrogen Generation Market. The decrease in quality of crudes and growth & development in the transportation sector are others factors responsible for the global market growth in future. Stringent regulations are implemented to avoid desulfurization problems while transportation may boost the Global Hydrogen Generation Market growth. Demand for distillate fuels and resulting development of the hydrogen fuel cell are anticipated to foster the global market growth in the near future.
The Global Hydrogen Generation Market is segmented based on Generation & Delivery Type, Technology, Application, Storage and Region. On the basis of Generation & Delivery Type, the market is classified into Captive and Merchant. Based on the Technology, the market is sub-segmented into Steam methane reforming, Partial oxidation of oil, Coal gasification and Electrolysis of water. Based on the Application, the market is sub-segmented into Petroleum refinery, Ammonia production, Methanol production, Transportation, Power generation and others. On the basis of Storage, the market is classified into On-board storage, Underground storage and Power-to-gas storage.
In terms of the regional analysis, APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The APAC region is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology innovation and infrastructure of fuel cells. With rising demand for fossil fuels in transportation operations and growing need to decarbonize energy end-use, hydrogen is expected to play a major role in the fuel transition of the region. The rising demand from stationary and portable power generation applications is also likely to positively impact the Hydrogen Generation Market during the forecast period.
Major Key Players:
1 Air Liquide
2 Air Products and Chemicals
3 Iwatani
4 Hydrogenics
5 Linde
6 Praxair
7 Messer Group
8 Showa Denko
9 Ally Hi-Tech
10 Alumifuel
11 Caloric Anlagenbau and More……………
Global Business News:
Air Liquide (November 13, 2019) – Air Liquide, DLVA and ENGIE are entering into an ambitious partnership to produce green hydrogen on an industrial scale – Initiated in 2017, “HyGreen Provence” will make it possible to develop and validate the technico-economic conditions for the production of 1,300 GWh of solar electricity, equivalent to the annual residential consumption of about 450,000 people, together with the production of renewable hydrogen on an industrial scale through water electrolysis. The project will be developed in several stages with the first deliverables envisaged by the end of 2021 and a possible final step in 2027. Eventually, several tens of thousands of metric tons of renewable hydrogen could be produced in this way every year to meet a very broad spectrum of uses.
The DLVA urban area, which comprises 25 municipalities and 65,000 inhabitants, has considerable advantageous resources for this project, including one of France’s most favourable levels of sunshine (an average of 1,450 hours per year), substantial land availability and the presence of a salt cavity storage site able to accommodate the large-scale centralised production of renewable hydrogen.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
1 North America Country (United States, Canada)
2 South America
3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Hydrogen Generation Market.
Major Points in Table of Contents:
Global Hydrogen Generation Market Report 2019
1 Hydrogen Generation Product Definition
2 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer Hydrogen Generation Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer Hydrogen Generation Business Revenue
2.3 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Overview
3 Manufacturer Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction
3.1 Air Liquide S.A. Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction
3.2 Air Products And Chemicals, Inc Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction
3.3 Iwatani Corporation Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction
3.4 Hydrogenics Corporation Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction
3.5 Linde Ag Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction
3.6 Praxair, Inc. Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction
