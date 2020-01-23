MARKET REPORT
Global Automotive Windshield Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Global Global Automotive Windshield Market report is a source of information which gives current and approaching technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The Global Automotive Windshield Market report provides the supreme base for the competitor analysis, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The report also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. By keeping in mind the objectives of the marketing research, this Global Automotive Windshield Market research document has been produced.
This Global Automotive Windshield Market business report also offers a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by taking into account most important factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The report comprises of top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors of Automotive industry that are very essential for better decision making. By performing competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the report assists businesses take better moves for improving their product and sales. The Global Automotive Windshield Market report surely offers a great inspiration to the clients to seek new business ventures and evolve better.
Global Automotive Windshield Market, By Position (Front Windshield, Rear Windshield), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars (PC), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), Glass type (Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass), Material Type (Thermoset Material, Thermoplastic Material), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Market Analysis: Global Automotive Windshield Market
The Global Automotive Windshield Market is expected to reach USD 23.08 billion by 2025, from USD 13.95 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Market Definition: Global Automotive Windshield Market
Windshield is a transparent screen, which is a part of the vehicle that protects the passenger. The glass which is used in the manufacturing of windshield contain oxides namely potassium oxide, magnesium oxide and aluminium oxide. Safety glass is used as a windshield and they meet certain specifications like chemical durability, impact resistance and strength. These standards are developed by American Society for Testing of Materials (ASTM). The auto glass and windshield parts need to be strong and should be of highest quality to maintain its durability. Strengthening of windshield improves the structural integrity of the car and greatly increases the safety of the passenger and rigidity of the windshield strengthens the frame of the entire vehicle.
According to the Department of Commerce, 25% of flat glass production is consumed by the automotive industry (including windows) at a total value of approximately USD 483 billion. In Japan, 30% of flat glass goes to the automotive industry valued at around USD 190 billion in 1989.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing automobile production
- Increasing use of Windshield for latest display technologies
- Increasing vehicle sales and vehicle parts.
- Increasing urban population
- Increasing disposable income of middle class population
- Fluctuating prices of glass raw materials.
- Use of windshield for augmented reality application
Market Segmentation: Global Automotive Windshield Market
- The global automotive windshield market is segmented based on position, vehicle type, glass type, material type and geographical segments.
- Based on Position, the market is segmented into front windshield, rear windshield.
- On the basis of vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicle.
- On the basis of glass type, the market is classified into laminated glass, tempered glass.
- On the basis of material type, the market is classified into thermoset material and thermoplastic material
- Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2017, LiquidNano Inc. (U.S.) launched a highly innovative product, LiquidNano Windshield, which is a Liquid Glass Protector for automotive windshields.. Through this product launch the company had enhanced its product portfolio. The company also offered increased protection for automotive windshields against stone and chip damage.
- In August 2015, the Asahi India Glass Limited (India) launched Glasxperts and Windshield Experts. Through this product launch the company has expanded its windshield business.
Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Windshield Market
The global automotive windshield market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive windshield market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Automotive Windshield Market
Some of the major players operating in the global automotive windshield market are AGC Inc., SGG, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Vitro, Central Glass Co., DURA AUTOMOTIVES SYSTEMS, Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co., Sisecam Group, GAURDIAN INDUSTRIES, Magna International Inc., T&S Auto Glass, Fuyao Group, GUARDIAN GLASS, Nordglass group, Olimpia Auto Glass Inc., PPG Industries, Shatterprufe, OGIS GmbH , Star Auto Glass, Glaston Corporation, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited and among others.
Research Methodology: Global Automotive Windshield Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Ceramic Engineers, Engineer, Industrial professionals, Researchers.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global automotive windshield market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.
- Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.
Customization of the Report
- The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries.
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).
ENERGY
Global Plastic Antioxidants Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Polymer Resin, Antioxidant Type, and Region.
Global Plastic Antioxidants Market was valued at US$ 1.69 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.56 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.33 % during a forecast period.
Global Plastic Antioxidants Market
Growing request for plastic antioxidants across various end-use industrial verticals like packaging and automotive is major factor estimated to drive growth of the potential market over the next years. In addition, various features offered by plastic antioxidants like resistance against acid, chemicals, hardness, and others are among some factor projected to fuel implementation of these products, which in turn projected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Furthermore, plastic antioxidants have wide range of end-use application in various industrial sectors with high efficiency, which in turn projected to drive growth of the global market.
Plastic Antioxidants Market
Based on polymer resin segment, the ABS resin segment is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing request and manufacturing of ABS in Asia-Pacific, especially in China. China accounts for more than one-third of the global capacity of ABS and more than half of its global consumption. This is majorly because of the growing request for electrical & electronic devices and consumer appliances in China. The strong and durable nature of ABS drives its demand in various industries, like home appliances, electrical & electronics, and automobiles.
On the basis of antioxidant type segment, the phosphite & phosphonite segment is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. The ability of phosphite and phosphonite antioxidants to provide better color stabilization and its melt viscosity to plastics are the key factors expected to drive the growth of the segment in the coming years.
In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growing request for plastics from the building & construction, agriculture, packaging, and automotive industries is estimated to fuel the growth of the global plastic antioxidants market in the region. In addition, the increasing population and increasing disposable income in countries such as like China and India are fueling the growth of the building & construction, packaging, and automotive industries in Asia-Pacific, thereby driving the global global plastic antioxidants market.
The report offers a complete assessment of the market. It does so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. The examination report serves as a source of study and information for every surface of the market, including but not incomplete to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Plastic Antioxidants Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Plastic Antioxidants market.
Scope of Global Plastic Antioxidants Market
Global Plastic Antioxidants Market, by Polymer Resin
• Polypropylene (PP)
• Polyethylene (PE)
• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
• Polystyrene (PS)
• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
• Other Polymer Resins
Global Plastic Antioxidants Market, by Antioxidant Type
• Phenolic Antioxidants
• Phosphite & Phosphonite Antioxidants
• Antioxidant Blends
• Other Antioxidants
Global Plastic Antioxidants Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players Operating in Global Plastic Antioxidants Market
• BASF
• Songwon
• Adeka Corporation
• Solvay
• SI Group
• Clariant
• Sumitomo Chemical
• 3V Sigma S.P.A
• Dover Chemical Corporation
• Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Ampacet Corporation
• A.Schulman
• Astra Polymers Compounding Co Ltd.
• Emerald Performance Materials
• Evonik Industries
• Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.
• Lanxess
• Milliken & Company
• Omnova Solutions Inc.
• Oxiris Chemicals S.A.
• Rifra Masterbatches S.P.A.
• Wells Plastics Ltd
• Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
• Shandong Linyi Sunny Wealth Chemicals Co., Ltd.
• Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Plastic Antioxidants Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Plastic Antioxidants Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Plastic Antioxidants Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Plastic Antioxidants Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Plastic Antioxidants Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Plastic Antioxidants Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Plastic Antioxidants Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Plastic Antioxidants by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Plastic Antioxidants Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Plastic Antioxidants Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Plastic Antioxidants Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Plastic Antioxidants Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-plastic-antioxidants-market/30875/
MARKET REPORT
Global Meso-Erythritol Market 2024 By Orbis Market Reports -Which region will witness high consumption?
The research report on Global Meso-Erythritol market covers all the significant developments which are recently being adopted across the global market. The report also provides precise Industry values that highly depend on the end-user as well as manufacturing of the Global Meso-Erythritol industry. The major market players operating in this market are also extensively mentioned in the Meso-Erythritol report. In addition to this, the market analysis section has efficiently studied the influence of the five major forces as well as value chain analysis to analyze the entire attractiveness of the Meso-Erythritol market. Furthermore, the company section may comprise the highlights of substantial data regarding the major companies which are involved with their key strategies, financial positions, as well as development activities of current years.
various key players listed below:
Cargill
Mitsubishi
Nikken-chemical
Baolingbao Biology
Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology
Zhongshun Sci. &Tech.
Futaste
…
In addition, the Global Meso-Erythritol research report is a combination of the number of different segments of the market breakdown such as components, type, application, and regional analysis. The Global Meso-Erythritol report also comprises market dynamics as well as Porter’s five forces analysis for briefly understand the scenario. In addition to this, the Meso-Erythritol report also covers the details about the major service providers that are involved in the Meso-Erythritol market. During this report analysis, major service providers operating in the Meso-Erythritol industry in the number of leading regions have been briefly identified as well as their regional presence, offerings, and distribution channels also been studies through detailed discussions. Likewise, bottom-up and top-down approaches have been utilized to analyze the complete market size. In addition to this, the size of all the individual markets has been assessed with the help of percentage splits achieved through the primary as well as secondary sources.
Product type analysis :
20-30 Mesh
30-60 Mesh
60-80 Mesh
100 Mesh
Others
Application type analysis :
Food Industry
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Others
Furthermore, the Global Meso-Erythritol report comprises the analysis of the financial as well as the annual scenario of the leading players and detailed interviews with leading industry experts such as directors, VPs, CEOs, and marketing executives for major insights such as qualitative and quantitative pertaining to the market. In addition to this, the tables and figures show the complete analysis of the primaries depending on the designation, company type, as well as geographical region considered while the research study. Moreover, the Global Meso-Erythritol report presents the analytical details of the Meso-Erythritol market analysis with the future estimations as well as current trends to depict the forthcoming investment. The Meso-Erythritol report also covers the comprehensive market potential to understand the lucrative opportunities as well as profitable trends to improve the market foothold across the world. In addition to this, the Global Meso-Erythritol report represents in-depth data regarding the major drivers, opportunities, and restraints as well as its impact analysis extensively.
Get full overview @ https://www.orbismarketreports.com/global-meso-erythritol-market-growth-2019-2024
Regional analysis :
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The research report on Meso-Erythritol market also integrates a detailed valuation of the competitive landscape, product benchmarking, product developments, product market size, financial analysis, trends, strategic analysis, and other aspects to understand the influence as well as potential opportunities of the global market. In addition, the Meso-Erythritol report also comprises a detailed study of technological developments in the global market such as acquisitions, agreements, product launches, collaborations, and mergers to know the market dynamics during the forecast year.
Table of Contents
Global Meso-Erythritol Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Meso-Erythritol by Players
4 Market by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
MARKET REPORT
Global Latex Sealant Market 2024 By Orbis Market Reports -Which product segment will grow at rapid rate?
The research report on Global Latex Sealant market covers all the significant developments which are recently being adopted across the global market. The report also provides precise Industry values that highly depend on the end-user as well as manufacturing of the Global Latex Sealant industry. The major market players operating in this market are also extensively mentioned in the Latex Sealant report. In addition to this, the market analysis section has efficiently studied the influence of the five major forces as well as value chain analysis to analyze the entire attractiveness of the Latex Sealant market. Furthermore, the company section may comprise the highlights of substantial data regarding the major companies which are involved with their key strategies, financial positions, as well as development activities of current years.
various key players listed below:
Henkel
3M
ITW
PPG
H.B. Fuller
DOW CORNING
Bostik
Sika
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
Premier Building Solutions
In addition, the Global Latex Sealant research report is a combination of the number of different segments of the market breakdown such as components, type, application, and regional analysis. The Global Latex Sealant report also comprises market dynamics as well as Porter’s five forces analysis for briefly understand the scenario. In addition to this, the Latex Sealant report also covers the details about the major service providers that are involved in the Latex Sealant market. During this report analysis, major service providers operating in the Latex Sealant industry in the number of leading regions have been briefly identified as well as their regional presence, offerings, and distribution channels also been studies through detailed discussions. Likewise, bottom-up and top-down approaches have been utilized to analyze the complete market size. In addition to this, the size of all the individual markets has been assessed with the help of percentage splits achieved through the primary as well as secondary sources.
Product type analysis :
Acrylic Latex Sealant
EVA Latex Sealant
Others
Application type analysis :
Commercial Building
Family House
Other
Furthermore, the Global Latex Sealant report comprises the analysis of the financial as well as the annual scenario of the leading players and detailed interviews with leading industry experts such as directors, VPs, CEOs, and marketing executives for major insights such as qualitative and quantitative pertaining to the market. In addition to this, the tables and figures show the complete analysis of the primaries depending on the designation, company type, as well as geographical region considered while the research study. Moreover, the Global Latex Sealant report presents the analytical details of the Latex Sealant market analysis with the future estimations as well as current trends to depict the forthcoming investment. The Latex Sealant report also covers the comprehensive market potential to understand the lucrative opportunities as well as profitable trends to improve the market foothold across the world. In addition to this, the Global Latex Sealant report represents in-depth data regarding the major drivers, opportunities, and restraints as well as its impact analysis extensively.
Get full overview @ https://www.orbismarketreports.com/global-latex-sealant-market-growth-2019-2024
Regional analysis :
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The research report on Latex Sealant market also integrates a detailed valuation of the competitive landscape, product benchmarking, product developments, product market size, financial analysis, trends, strategic analysis, and other aspects to understand the influence as well as potential opportunities of the global market. In addition, the Latex Sealant report also comprises a detailed study of technological developments in the global market such as acquisitions, agreements, product launches, collaborations, and mergers to know the market dynamics during the forecast year.
Table of Contents
Global Latex Sealant Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Latex Sealant by Players
4 Market by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
