Global Autonomous Forklifts Market Research Report 2026 Observational Studies with Key Vendors like Jungheinrich AG, Doosan Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation,

Market Overview

Global Autonomous Forklifts Market is expected to grow with the substantial CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key players profiled in this report are:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Doosan Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Hyundai Construction Equipment. Europe, Cat Lift Truck, NITCO, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Anhui Yufeng warehousing equipment Co, Ltd, BHS Corrugated Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH, AB Volvo, BALYO, CLARK, Godrej Industries Limited, Corecon, Inc, HANGCHA Group, SINKOBE CO., LTD among others.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation headquartered in kariya, Japan which was founded in 1926. The company engages in manufacturing for materials handling equipment’s, automobile products and textile machinery

KION GROUP AG

KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006.The products offered by the company are e-trucks, IC-trucks, pallet trucks, pallet stackers, very narrow aisle trucks, reach trucks, order pickers, tow tractors, logistic trains, and automated trucks.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD has headquartered in Tokyo, Japan; the company provides internal combustion cushion tire lift truck, internal combustion pneumatic tire lift trucks, AC electric rider lift trucks, AC electric pallet trucks, AC electric tow tractor, electric walkie stackers, AC electric reach trucks, AGVs, hand pallet trucks.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Product Launches

In July, 2019, Godrej Material Handling (India) launched Godrej RenTRUST product which is a rental brand that offers 360-degree solutions to the customers encompassing manpower, maintenance, fuel and machine. This would help the company to offer material handling equipment rental solutions in India

In June, 2019 Clark announced that the company has launched new HWXE (walkie/rider) and PWXE (walkie) products, this new product manage all types of material handling. After launching the product the company enhanced their product portfolio of material handling equipment

In June 2019, Hangcha announced that they have launched XF Series Cushion Tire Forklift Truck, which has capacity of 10000lb. After launching this product the company enhanced their product portfolio

Market Segments:

Global Autonomous Forklifts Market By Type (Electric Motor Rider Forklifts, Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Forklifts, Electric Pallet Jacks, Stackers, and Tow Tractors, Internal Combustion Cushion Tire Forklifts, Internal Combustion Pneumatic Tire Forklifts, Electric/IC Engine Tow Tractors, Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks), Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, Level 5), Tonnage (Below 5 Tons, 5-10 Tons, More Than 10 Tons), Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Sales Channel(In-House Purchase, Leasing), Function(Manufacturing, Warehousing, Material Handling, Logistics & Freight, Others), End-Users(Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Paper Industry, Wood Industry, Construction, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Retail, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 ;

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Autonomous Forklifts Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Autonomous Forklifts

Chapter 4: Presenting Ovarian Cancer Drug Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of market

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Drivers: Global Autonomous Forklifts Market

Growth in the logistics industry

Increase in the technological advancement

Restraints:

High production and maintenance cost

Stringent safety regulations

Opportunity:

Continuous strategic initiatives for business expansion

CHALLENGE:

Fluctuating price of components and raw materials

Market Trends

Global autonomous forklifts market is segmented into seven notable segments which are based on the basis of type, level of automation, tonnage, component, sales channel, function and end-user.

