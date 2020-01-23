Global Base Metal Mining Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The information, statistics, facts and figures included in this Global Base Metal Mining Market business report assists companies with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand. In this report; a thorough investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players of Chemical industry. The report aids in establishing and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This Global Base Metal Mining Market business report provides an absolute overview of the market that covers various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape.

Global Base Metal Mining Market By Product (Aluminium, Copper, Lead, Nickel, Zinc, Others), End- User (Construction, Automotive, Electrical &Electronics, Consumer Products, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Base Metal Mining Market

Global base metal mining market is set to witness substantial CAGR of 4.73% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand of base metal from construction industry and growth of electronics and electrical segments are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Base Metal Mining Market

Base metals are those metals which are inexpensive and are common as compared to the precious metals. Some of the common base metals are copper, lead, zinc, aluminium and others. These base metals usually have high strength, require less maintenance and are corrosion resistant. These metals are widely used in industries such as automotive, construction, electrical & electronics and others.

Market Drivers:

Growth in building and construction industry will drive the market growth

Increase demand for copper will accelerate the growth of this market

Rising electric vehicles and other commercial vehicles is contributing as a factor for the market growth

Improved pro-mining policies will also enhance the market growth

Increasing industrialization and urbanization will also accelerate the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Problems associated with the mining activities will restrain the market growth

Requirement of social license will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Base Metal Mining Market

By Product

Aluminium

Copper

Lead

Nickel

Zinc

Others

By End- User

Construction

Automotive

Electrical &Electronics

Consumer Products

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, BSE announced that they have received from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch their base metals such as zinc, aluminium, lead & nickel and for future contracts. This will work as a substitute for the traders who cover their price risk on London Metal Exchange

In July 2018, Lundin Mining announced that they have acquired Chapada copper-gold mine from Yamana Gold. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen them as leading intermediate base metals producer. This will also help the company to create their reputation in Brazil and with better technologies and expertise provide high quality solutions to their customers

Competitive Analysis:

Global base metal mining market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of base metal mining market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global base metal mining market are BHP, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta plc, Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd, Vale, Glencore, Bosai Minerals Group Co., Ltd., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Royal Nickel Corporation, Lundin Mining Corporation, Western Areas Ltd, Imperial Metals, Metals X Limited, AsiaBaseMetals Inc., METOREX, Hecla Mining Company, Boreal Metals Corp., Hatch Ltd., Boliden Group and others.

