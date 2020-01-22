Global Battery Electrolyte Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 | with Top Key Players Sumitomo Corporation, Toray, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company, Showa Denko, Pulead Technology Industry, DOW Chemical, BASF, Nei Corporation, Toda Kogyo Corp

A battery is a product that is able to stock electrical energy in the form of chemical energy and then convert into electricity whenever needed. It has three main components such as anode, cathode and electrolyte. The chemical electrolyte helps in the movement of electrical charge between cathode and anode. Electrolyte of a battery is composed of soluble salts, acids or other bases in liquid, gelled and or in dry formats which helps the battery to work. For instance, Lithium Technology Corporation launched largest lithium iron phosphate cell which fulfils the requirement of the plug in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) of the electrical vehicle (EV). In May 2018, Kibaran Resources Limited has updated its development program for supply of battery (spherical) graphite products for lithium-ion battery market. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2016, registrations for electric cars have hit a new record with over 750 thousand sales worldwide, with market share of 29.0%.

Moreover, Norway has achieved the most successful deployment of electric cars across the globe in terms of market share. It is followed by the Netherlands, with a 6.4% electric car market share and Sweden with 3.4%. The China, France and the United Kingdom all have electric car market shares close to 1.5%. The electric car market share of France, China and UK is around 1.5% Furthermore, in 2016, China was ,by far, the largest electric car market, accounting for more than 40.0% of the electric cars sold in the world and more than double the amount sold in the U.S. Thus with the increasing demand of EV and continuous advancement made by different manufacturers there would be excess in demand of Li-ion battery and hence will drive the battery electrolyte market in the forecasting period.