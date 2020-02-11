Industry Analysis
Global Battery Material Market is estimated to reach USD 90.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5 %, States Forencis Research | BASF SE,3M, Dow & LG Chem
Battery Material Market: Summary
The Global Battery Material Market is estimated to reach USD 90.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5 %, states forencis research (FSR).
Battery is referred as device which is designed to provide energy through movement of electrons within a circuit. These flow of electrons is mainly depending on the materials used a cathode, anode or electrolyte in the battery. Battery materials are the materials that carry out reduction and oxidation leading to energy storage or generation. These can be metal or nonmetals or even alloys that focuses on optimizing the overall efficiency of the battery.
Battery Material Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicle
The demand for electric vehicles is escalating since few years and is expected to continue the trend in the years to follow. Electric vehicle is gaining more interest owing to higher environmental concerns all over the globe. These electrically driven vehicles are technological advanced, and emits lower Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and possess higher efficiency. In addition to this, favorable government support towards electric vehicles from the developed and emerging nations to minimize the overall hazardous emission leading to climate change is pushing the demand for electric vehicles.
Growing Adoption of Smart Devices
Higher penetration of the internet across the globe is escalating demand for the smart devices. With growing demand for smart device, there exist more need for lithium battery, which further boost the overall market growth. Increasing technology friendly population, higher internet access with increasing technological advancement leading to emergence of more advanced smart devices is pushing the market growth higher. Higher consumer awareness towards wearable smart devices, is further increasing adoption of the portable batteries, which is anticipated to push the market growth higher.
Market Restraints:
Strict Legislation for Transportation of Battery
Lithium batteries are need for the future, owing increase shift towards portable devices. Hence, the shipment of these batteries are required with higher safety. Transportation of these Li-ion batteries is under strict supervision as batteries contains hazardous, and toxic to living organism. To govern this, certain regulation has been imposed subject to specific packaging, marking, labeling. Packing instructions for air transport of lithium batteries globally is revised under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which prohibits transport of the lithium ion batteries as cargo on passenger aircraft.
Such restrictions on the battery transport is projected to hamper the overall market growth.
Battery Material Market: Key Segments
- Key Segments by Material: Lithium-ion(Li-ion), Nickel Cadmium(Ni-Cd), Nickel-Metal Hydride(Ni-MH), Lead-Acid andOthers
- Key Segments by Application Portable Electronics, Medical Devices, Power Tools, Power Back up, Electric Vehicles, Military andOthers
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africawith individual country-level analysis.
Key Companies Covered
- BASF SE (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Umicore
- NICHIA CORPORATION
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- 3M
- Dow
- LG Chem
- SHOWA DENKO K.K
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- POSCO
- Other Key Companies
Battery Material Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Battery Material Market, by Material
Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd)
- Nickel Oxide Hydroxide
- Metallic Cadmium
- Non-woven Polyolefin
- Others
Lead acid
- Lead Dioxide
- Metallic Lead
- Dilute Sulfuric Acid
- Others
Nickel-Metal Hydride(Ni-MH)
- Nickel-hydroxide
- Metallic Alloys
- Potassium-hydroxide (KOH)
- Others
Lithium Ion Battery Material
Cathode
- LCO (lithium cobalt oxide)
- LFP (lithium-iron phosphate)
- NCA (lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide)
- NCM (lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide)
- LMO (lithium manganese oxide)
- Pure nickel LNO (lithium nickel oxide) cathodes
Anode
- Carbon
- LTO (lithium titanate oxide)
Seperator
- Polyolefin
- Others
Battery Material Market, by Application
- Portable Electronics
- Medical Devices
- Power Tools
- Power Back up
- Electric Vehicles
- Military
- Others
Battery Material Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- ndia
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) Market Trends, Business Strategies And Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2027
Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) Market: Summary
The Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market is estimated to reach USD 16.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 21.3%, says forencis research (FSR).
Real time location system (RTLS) system or indoor positioning system (IPS) mainly used for indoor applications such as tracking, monitoring, and locating the activity of peoples and things. In this technology, location data is received from the location transmitter devices attached to walls or ceilings and transmitted via Wi-Fi or other wireless technologies to asset tags for equipment and wearables for people. Then this location data can be accessed through cloud-based application program interfaces, integrated CRM software, and mobile applications. RTLS is mainly used in healthcare, manufacturing, smart warehouses, educations, hospitality, and other industries.
Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Increasing Global Smartphone Market
The smartphone is the most dominant portal of information and communication technology. Increasing population in developing countries has led to an increase in the demand for the smartphone. The use of smart phone for emergency management and incident response is totally based on RTLS technology to track the object location and people in real time. This is usually done within a building or other encloused area. The locating data mostly accessed by mobile application and hence it is expected to drive the real time location system (RTLS) market during the forecast period.
High Industrial Growth
Growing healthcare, manufacturing, and defense markets is expected to boost the real time location system (RTLS) market during the forecasted period. In recent years, government and defense sectors are increased rapidly, thus, to fulfill the security demand and locating important assets in the supply chain management in addition to prisoners and personnel will be expected to grow the real time location system (RTLS) market during the forecast period. In Healthcare, the security of electronic health records and the safety of patients, and valuable assets have also resulted in higher demand for real time location system (RTLS) market.
Market Restraints:
System Incompatibility Issues
According to MGM Solutions, RTLS tracking fails 40% of the time while in use due to connectivity issues and Wi-Fi or other technology failures while sending the location data. Due to this, the company can suffer from various problems such as loss of data, wasting operational time, and money. Moreover, RTLS system cannot always penetrate through thick walls, leaving the tracking system at a significant loss. Hence, systems incompatibility issues such as connectivity problems, loss of data, and technology failure are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.
Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market: Key Segments
- Segmentation based on type covers: ZigBee, RFID, Infrared, WhereNet, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), Bluetooth, andUltra-Wide Band (UWB)
- By application covers: Fleet Tracking, Navigation, Inventory & Asset Tracking, Personal Tracking, and Network Security
- On the basis of end user industry covers: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics & Transport, Education, Oil & Gas, Government & Defense, Sports & Entertainment, and Others
- Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, andMiddle East & Africa with individual country-level analysis
Key Companies Covered
- Zebra Technologies Corp.(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB.
- STANLEY Healthcare
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Airista Flow, Inc.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- UBISENSE
- CenTrak, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Midmark Corporation
- Sonitor Technologies
- Other Key Companies
Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market, by Type
- ZigBee
- RFID
- Infrared
- WhereNet
- Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)
- Bluetooth
- Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market, by Application
- Fleet Tracking
- Navigation
- Inventory & Asset Tracking
- Personal Tracking
- Network Security
Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market, by End User Industry
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Logistics & Transport
- Education
- Oil & Gas
- Government & Defense
- Sports & Entertainment
- Others
Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market Analysis Growth Overview on Top Key players By Forencis Research
The Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market is estimated to reach USD 14.5 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.7%. Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market is growing at a remarkable pace owing to the soaring need for reducing the use of conventional plastic in order to minimize its negative impact on the environment. This factor is further fueled by the strict regulation imposed by the governments on plastic use. On the contrary, high cost of the biopolymers is likely to act as a roadblock for the market growth.
Biopolymers are the polymers produced from the natural sources which can be used as an substitute to the existing polymers in their respective application. Bioplastics are the plastics obtained from the vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, pea starch or macrobiotic, and other renewable sources. As these polymers are originated from the renewable and natural sources, it degrades at a higher rate than those to the conventional plastics or polymers. Due to its higher degradability, it is extensively used in electronics, building and construction, coatings and adhesives, automotive, and consumer goods sector.
Some key players of the market BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Braskem SA, Indorama Corporation, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Corbion N.V., Arkema S.A., Biome Bioplastics Ltd., and Toray Industries among others.
Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global biopolymers and bioplastics market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biobased and biodegradable, fossil-based and biodegradable and bio-based and non- biodegradable.
- On the basis of raw materials, the biopolymers and bioplastics market is segmented intosugarcane, sugarbeet, corn, potato, wheat, castor oil and others.
- On the basis of application type, the market is segmented into electronics, building and construction, coatings and adhesives, automotive, consumer goods, packaging, and others.
- On the basis of regional analysis is covered under five major regions such asNorth America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Type
- Biobased and Biodegradable
- Polylactic Acid
- Starch Blends
- Fossil-based and Biodegradable
- Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate
- PBS(A)
- Others
- Bio-based and Non- biodegradable
- Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate
- Bio-polyethylene
- Polyethylenefuranoate
- Others
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Raw Material
- Sugarcane
- Sugarbeet
- Corn
- Potato
- Wheat
- Castor Oil
- Others
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Application
- Electronics
- Building and Construction
- Coatings and Adhesives
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Packaging
- Flexible
- Rigid
- Others
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Fuel Management System Market Key Players And Growth Analysis With Forecast by 2027 | Banlaw, Emerson Electric Co, Atlas Oil & Gilbarco Veeder-Root
Fuel Management System Market: Summary
The Global Fuel Management System Market is estimated to reach USD 856.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%, observes forencis research (FSR).
A fuel management system is mainly used to monitor, control, and maintaining the fuel consumption in various end-use industries such as transportation, logistics, construction, mining, oil & gas, and aerospace & defense. The fuel management system is a combination of hardware and software products that enables security controls of fuel stores while detecting the consumption and delivery of fuel. The fuel management system is mainly utilized in tank leak detection, tank inventory level information, sensor configuration, and sump leak detection.
Fuel Management System Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Increasing Fuel Prices
Oil prices are continuously climbing higher and higher due to natural disasters, supply and demand impact, and various production impacts. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is the main influencer of fluctuations in fuel prices. However, managers of the industries use the fuel management system to control, monitor and maintaining the fuel consumption to reduce fuel costs and increase the efficiency of the system. Hence, increasing fuel prices are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
Growing Electric Vehicles Market
Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and battery-powered electric vehicles offer a cleaner alternative to internal combustion engines and both use electric motors. conventional vehicles burn fuel in an internal combustion engine where battery-powered electric vehicles use stored energy in batteries to power one or more electric motors. According to IEA, Around 45% of electric cars on the road in 2018. Hence, the market for the conventional market is expected to decrease during the forecast period which directly impacts on fuel management system market. With this, the growing electric vehicles market is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.
Fuel Management System Market: Key Segments
- On the basis of type: Card-Basedand On-Site
- On the basis of component: Hardware (Fuel Pump, Fuel Filter, Fuel Pressure Regulator, Fuel Injector, Sensors, andOthers), Software, and Services
- On the basis of end use industry: Transportation & Logistics, Aerospace & Defense, Construction & Mining, Oil & Gas, andOthers
- Based on region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, andMiddle East & Africa with individual country-level analysis
Key Companies Covered
- Triscan Group Limited(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Banlaw
- Emerson Electric Co
- Atlas Oil
- Gilbarco Veeder-Root
- Piusi S.p.A
- HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB
- Franklin Fueling Systems
- com
- Dover
- Other Key Companies
Fuel Management System Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
FUEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market, by Type
- Card-Based
- On-Site
FUEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market, by Component
Hardware
- Fuel Pump
- Fuel Filter
- Fuel Pressure Regulator
- Fuel Injector
- Sensors
- Others
Software
- Services
FUEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market, by End User Industry
- Transportation & Logistics
- Aerospace & Defense
- Construction & Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Others
FUEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
