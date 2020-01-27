Global Beach Hotels Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 -by Type, Service type, Occupants, Application and Region

Global Beach Hotels Market was valued US$ 200.00 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast year.

Preference of tourists toward peaceful areas than the crowded places is increasing the demand for beach hotels. Rise in per disposal income in the developing countries, growing trend to travel in vacation at seaside area and, discounts offered on online booking for beach hotels are the driving factors for the market growth in the Global Beach Hotels Market.

Global Beach Hotels Market, By Service Type

The beach hotels market on the basis of type, premium segment contains luxury five star & four star hotels, standard segment includes three star & two star hotels, and budget segment encloses one star & unrated hotels. Premium segment is expected to dominate the large market share in the global beach hotel market owing to rising demand for the number of facilities at sea side area provided by this segment. Increasing luxury life living standardisation in the developed economies is one of the factor to grow demand for premium type.

Based on the service type, Accommodation segment is the leading large market share revenue in the global beach hotel market owing to enormous seaside areas and growing preference towards peaceful destinations among couples and families in the world.

North America is estimated to dominate the growth in the global beach hotel market owing to enormous seaside areas and growing preference towards nonviolent destinations among couples and families. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is valued to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to presence of several beach destinations such as Thailand, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Key profiled and analysed in Global Beach Hotels Market

ITC Limited, Four Seasons Holdings Inc., IHG, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Marriott International, Inc., Shangri-La Asia Limited., Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, Accor SA, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., The Oberoi Group, Sunset Key Guest Cottages, Montage Laguna Beach, Four Seasons Resort, Jade Mountain, Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa, Capri Laguna On The Beach, Laguna Beach House, Casa Laguna Hotel & Spa.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Beach Hotels Market for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Beach Hotels Market for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Beach Hotels Market for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Beach Hotels Market for automotive the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Global Beach Hotels Market:

Global Beach Hotels Market, By Type

• Standard

• Premium

• Budget

Global Beach Hotels Market, By Service Type

• Accommodation

• Food & Beverage

Global Beach Hotels Market, By Occupants

• Solo

• Group

Global Beach Hotels Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players in the Global Beach Market

• ITC Limited

• Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

• IHG

• Hyatt Hotels Corporation,

• Marriott International, Inc.

• Shangri-La Asia Limited.

• Wyndham Worldwide Corporation

• Accor SA

• The Indian Hotels Company Limited

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

• The Oberoi Group

• Sunset Key Guest Cottages

• Montage Laguna Beach

• Four Seasons Resort

• Jade Mountain

• Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa

• Capri Laguna,

• Laguna Beach House

• Casa Laguna Hotel & Spa.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Beach Hotels Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Beach Hotels Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Beach Hotels Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Beach Hotels Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Beach Hotels Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Beach Hotels Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Beach Hotels Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Beach Hotels by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Beach Hotels Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Beach Hotels Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Beach Hotels Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

