Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Product type, Application, and Region

Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market

Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market Drivers and Restrains

Benzene is an organic chemical compound with the chemical formula C6H6. The benzene molecule is composed of six carbon atoms joined in a ring with one hydrogen atom attached to each. As it contains only carbon and hydrogen atoms, benzene is classed as a hydrocarbon. Increased downstream investments in many countries is fueling the growth of Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market during forecast period. More than half of the entire benzene production is processed into ethylbenzene, a precursor to styrene, which is used to make polymers and plastics like polystyrene and EPS, rising use of plastics is driving Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market. The International Agency for Cancer Research and the EPA have determined that benzene is carcinogenic to humans also Exposure to benzene may be harmful to the reproductive organs is hampering the growth of Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market.

Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market key segmentation

Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market is segmented into product type and Application. Based on product type the market is segmented into chlorobenzene, toluene, nitrobenzene, cyclohexane, cumene, phenol, ethyl benzene, alkyl benzene and Aniline. Ethylbenzene segment is expected to hold significant share of XX% for Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market during forecast period. As it used in manufacturing of pesticides, cellulose acetate, synthetic rubber, paints, and inks, recovery of natural gas. Based on application the market is divided by textile, specialty chemicals, construction and Transportation. Among these specialty chemicals segment is expected to hold the market of XX% during forecast period. Technological advancements and entry of new composition chemicals to satisfy customer demand are responsible for this segmental growth.

Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market Regional Analysis

Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Asia Pacific holds the largest share of Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market during forecast period. Rising demand from automobile, coatings, textiles and other industries is expected to drive the benzene & its derivatives market in Asia Pacific. North America is expected to hold second highest position for Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market thanks to increasing demand from construction and textiles industry. Demand from Europe was low comparatively and is expected to remain same in the near future owing to stringent environmental regulations.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market

Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market by product

• chlorobenzene,

• toluene,

• nitrobenzene,

• cyclohexane,

• cumene,

• phenol,

• ethyl benzene,

• alkyl benzene

• aniline

Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market by Application

• textile,

• specialty chemicals,

• construction

• Transportation.

Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market by region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating on Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec, China),

• Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.),

• Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (The Netherlands),

• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.),

• JX Holdings Inc. (Japan),

• China National Petroleum Corporation (China),

• Total S.A. (France),

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia),

• BP Plc (U.K),

• BASF SE (Germany).

