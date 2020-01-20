ENERGY
Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Product type, Application, and Region
Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market
Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market Drivers and Restrains
Benzene is an organic chemical compound with the chemical formula C6H6. The benzene molecule is composed of six carbon atoms joined in a ring with one hydrogen atom attached to each. As it contains only carbon and hydrogen atoms, benzene is classed as a hydrocarbon. Increased downstream investments in many countries is fueling the growth of Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market during forecast period. More than half of the entire benzene production is processed into ethylbenzene, a precursor to styrene, which is used to make polymers and plastics like polystyrene and EPS, rising use of plastics is driving Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market. The International Agency for Cancer Research and the EPA have determined that benzene is carcinogenic to humans also Exposure to benzene may be harmful to the reproductive organs is hampering the growth of Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market.
Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market key segmentation
Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market is segmented into product type and Application. Based on product type the market is segmented into chlorobenzene, toluene, nitrobenzene, cyclohexane, cumene, phenol, ethyl benzene, alkyl benzene and Aniline. Ethylbenzene segment is expected to hold significant share of XX% for Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market during forecast period. As it used in manufacturing of pesticides, cellulose acetate, synthetic rubber, paints, and inks, recovery of natural gas. Based on application the market is divided by textile, specialty chemicals, construction and Transportation. Among these specialty chemicals segment is expected to hold the market of XX% during forecast period. Technological advancements and entry of new composition chemicals to satisfy customer demand are responsible for this segmental growth.
Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market Regional Analysis
Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Asia Pacific holds the largest share of Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market during forecast period. Rising demand from automobile, coatings, textiles and other industries is expected to drive the benzene & its derivatives market in Asia Pacific. North America is expected to hold second highest position for Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market thanks to increasing demand from construction and textiles industry. Demand from Europe was low comparatively and is expected to remain same in the near future owing to stringent environmental regulations.
The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.
The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market make the report investor’s guide.
Scope of Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market
Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market by product
• chlorobenzene,
• toluene,
• nitrobenzene,
• cyclohexane,
• cumene,
• phenol,
• ethyl benzene,
• alkyl benzene
• aniline
Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market by Application
• textile,
• specialty chemicals,
• construction
• Transportation.
Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market by region
• Asia Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East Africa
Key players operating on Global Benzene and its Derivatives Market
• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec, China),
• Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.),
• Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (The Netherlands),
• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.),
• JX Holdings Inc. (Japan),
• China National Petroleum Corporation (China),
• Total S.A. (France),
• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia),
• BP Plc (U.K),
• BASF SE (Germany).
Global Industrial Gases Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026), By Gas Type, Function, Transportation Mode, End-use Sector, and Region.
Global Industrial Gases Market was valued US$ 75.12 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 128.45 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 6.14 % during a forecast period.
Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and preferring safe and fresh food with fewer additives, which is increasing the demand for industrial gases that can be used in place of the chemical ingredients. Thus, on account of the growth in food & beverage industry, the market for the industrial gases is expanding. Also, Ggrowing demand for high-grade industrial gases in healthcare is also a significant driver for the market. Thus, the wide applications of industrial gases in healthcare sector is boosting the market for industrial gases.
The stringent laws and regulations related to the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of industrial gases tend to decline the profit margin for the companies. And also the cost involved in the storage of industrial gases is very high. So, these factors can be a possible obstacle to the growth of the market.
According to gas type, oxygen is one of the largest used gas across various industries including steel, chemical, paper and pulp, and other industries. In the recent years, oxygen is finding increasing application in treating sewage and effluent from several industries.
Leading market players are adopted the main strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, investments, and partnerships & expansions to ensure their growth in the market.
Globally, Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for industrial gases because of growth of several associated end-user industries in this region. Asia Pacific, apart from being the largest market, is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market for industrial gases. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was followed by North America and Europe. Though, these regional markets are expected to lose out some of their market share to the other developing markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America.
The report presents in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into consideration the market shares of the prominent companies. It also offers information on unit shipments. These provide the key market contributors with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the industrial gases. The assessment comprises the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the trends, demands, drivers, challenges, and product analysis.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global industrial gases market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global industrial gases market.
Scope of Global Industrial Gases Market
Global Industrial Gases Market, By Gas Type
• Oxygen
• Nitrogen
• Hydrogen
• Argon
• Acetylene
• Helium
• Carbon Dioxide
Global Industrial Gases Market, By Function
• Coolant
• Intermediate
• Insulators
• Others
Global Industrial Gases Market, By Transportation Mode
• Cylinder & packaged gas distribution
• Merchant liquid distribution
• Tonnage distribution Generation
Global Industrial Gases Market, By End-use Sector
• Metal manufacturing & fabrication
• Chemical
• Healthcare
• Energy
• Food & Beverage
• Electronics
• Others (mining, construction and power)
Global Industrial Gases Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players Operating in Global Industrial Gases Market
• Praxair Inc. (U.S.)
• Airgas, Inc. (U.S.)
• Air Liquide S.A. (France)
• Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)
• Iwatani Corporation (Japan)
• Messer Group (Germany)
• The Linde Group (U.S.)
• Southern Industrial Gas SDN. BHD. (Malaysia)
• nexAir LLC. (U.S.)
• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)
• Sig Gases Berhad
• BASF SE
• Yingde Gases Group Company Limited
Out of Home (OOH) Market Analysis, Outlook, Growth and Forecast to (2020-2024): Lamar Advertising, Prismview LLC, Outfront Media
A comprehensive Out of Home (OOH) market research report gives better insights about different Out of Home (OOH) market segments on which businesses are highly dependent on thriving in the market. All the information, statistics, and data included in this report have been collected from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This information is again tested and verified by the market experts before providing it to the end-user. This industry report also offers such wide-ranging market information to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations.
Moreover, the Out of Home (OOH) market research report offers CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2024 for the market. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. With this Out of Home (OOH) report, it has been assured that a piece of absolute knowledge and insights about the new regulatory environment which suits their organization are provided. The report puts a light on prospective and key opportunities in a new geographical market. Likewise, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also acknowledged and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for extreme success.
Major Key Players
Lamar Advertising, Prismview LLC, Outfront Media, Clear Channel Outdoor, Daktronics, AirMedia, AdSpace Networks, NEC Display Solutions Ltd.,, Titan Outdoor, Adams Outdoor Advertising, JCDecaux
The Out of Home (OOH) report covers the following Types:
- Traditional OOH (Billboards)
- DOOH
Applications are divided into:
- Commercial
- Infrastructural
- Institutional
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Out of Home (OOH) market report provides regional market research with production, sales, trade & regional forecast. it conjointly provides market investment arrangements like product options, worth analysis, channel options, buying options, regional investment chance, price & revenue calculation, economic performance analysis, etc. The Out of Home (OOH) trade development trends and promoting channels area unit analyzed. Finally, the feasibleness of recent investment comes is assessed, and overall analysis conclusions offered.
Key Highlights of the Out of Home (OOH) Market Report:
- Out of Home (OOH) Market Overview
- Global Out of Home (OOH) Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Out of Home (OOH) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Global Out of Home (OOH) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region
- Global Out of Home (OOH) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Out of Home (OOH) Market Analysis by Application
- Global Out of Home (OOH) Manufacturers Profiles/ Industry Analysis
- Out of Home (OOH) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Equipment Market Forecast and Analysis (2018-2026), by Type, Application, and Region
Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.
Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Equipment Market dynamics
Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) is an advanced technique that allows for ultra-thin films of a few nanometers to be deposited in an exactly controlled way. Atomic Layer Deposition provide excellent controlled thickness and uniformity, but 3D structures can be covered with a conformal coating for high-aspect-ratio structures. Atomic layer deposition has found profitable applications in nanotechnology due to huge breakthrough witnessed in atomic layer deposition systems. Atomic layer deposition is used for products such as data storage, display devices and small electronic components where the thickness of the film is absolutely crucial.
Beginning of new technologies along with huge requirement for enhancing scalability, performance, and reliability has resulted in the use of atomic layer deposition equipment as fabrication as well as manipulation device in nanotechnology. This, in turn is projected to boost the atomic layer deposition equipment market over forecast period.
The process of atomic layer deposition is time consuming, which secondarily acts as a growth suppressant for the atomic layer deposition equipment sales. The equipment is considerably more expensive than other standard deposition equipment and furthermore, the substrate materials required for the deposition is also expensive.
Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Equipment Market segmentation analysis
The global atomic layer deposition equipment market is segmented by type, by applications and by regions. By applications market is segmented into Electronics sector, Mechanical sector, Chemical sector, Energy sector, Optics sector, Healthcare sector, Nanotechnology. Electronics sector segment is expected to exhibit highest market share at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period.
The growth for the Atomic layer deposition market is expected to be driven by power management in all electronic products. Smaller and more powerful ICs require optimal power management in electronics appliances. Atomic layer depositions play a significant role in ensuring that there is proper power management in powerful ICs. In addition, rising demand from the semiconductors, medical, electronics, and solar sectors are expected to contribute substantially to atomic layer deposition equipment market growth over forecast period. The modern day automobile has electronics in nearly every section of the vehicle extending from the engine to the safety features to even the infotainment systems. Atomic layer depositions are used for electronics applications in vehicles power management. These segments are analyzed in the report with their contribution to the growth as well as market share in the forecast period.
By type global atomic deposition equipment market is segmented by Precursor type, Material Type, Film Type and Others.
Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Equipment Market Region analysis:
Geographically, global atomic layer deposition market is segmented into, north America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of xx% over forecast period, thanks to the increasing application of ALD across core industries.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Equipment Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PESTEL analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Equipment Market.
Scope of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Equipment Market
Type:
• Precursor type
• Material Type
• Film Type
• Others
Applications:
• Electronics sector
• Mechanical sector
• Chemical sector
• Energy sector
• Optics sector
• Healthcare sector
• Nanotechnology
Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players:
• ALD NanoSolutions Inc (US)
• Applied Materials Inc (US)
• ASM International NV (The Netherlands)
• ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH (Germany)
• Jiangsu Leadmicro Guide Nano Equipment Technology Co., Ltd (China)
• CVD Equipment Corporation (US)
• Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan)
• Denton Vacuum (US)
• Kurt J. Lesker Company (UK)
• Veeco Instruments (US)
• Picosun Oy (Finland)
• Arradiance, Inc. (The U.S)
Beneq Oy (Finland)
• Veeco Instruments, Inc. (The U.S.)
• Oxford Instruments Plc (U.K.)
• SENTECH Instruments GmbH (Germany)
• Applied Materials, Inc. (The U.S)
• Encapsulix (France)
• Ultratech Inc. (The U.S).
