Global Bicycle Apparels Market Size, by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

The global bicycle apparels market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global bicycle apparels market includes by Type (Professional Bicycle Apparels, Amateur Bicycle Apparels), by Application (Male, Female), by Distribution Channel (Online, Retail), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Bicycle apparels are set of apparels which is mainly used out while riding cycling. They are mainly used out to protect from wind.

Growing awareness among end users regarding synthetic clothes disadvantages, rising cycling activities, and growing diabetic population are some of main driving factors for market growth. Rising adoption among youngsters for cycling as active exercise and cycle tourism concepts are expected to provide market growth opportunity in forecast period.

The global bicycle apparels market is primarily segmented by type, application, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Professional Bicycle Apparels

* Amateur Bicycle Apparels

Based on application, the market is divided into:

* Male

* Female

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

* Online

* Retail

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India

* Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

*Adidas

*Nike

*Specialized Bicycle

*MERIDA

* TREK

*Capo

* Assos

*Rapha

*Marcello Bergamo

*Castelli

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Raw Material Providers

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes