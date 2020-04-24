MARKET REPORT
Global Bicycle Apparels Market Size, by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026
The global bicycle apparels market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global bicycle apparels market includes by Type (Professional Bicycle Apparels, Amateur Bicycle Apparels), by Application (Male, Female), by Distribution Channel (Online, Retail), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).
Bicycle apparels are set of apparels which is mainly used out while riding cycling. They are mainly used out to protect from wind.
Growing awareness among end users regarding synthetic clothes disadvantages, rising cycling activities, and growing diabetic population are some of main driving factors for market growth. Rising adoption among youngsters for cycling as active exercise and cycle tourism concepts are expected to provide market growth opportunity in forecast period.
The global bicycle apparels market is primarily segmented by type, application, distribution channel, and region.
On the basis of type, the market is split into:
* Professional Bicycle Apparels
* Amateur Bicycle Apparels
Based on application, the market is divided into:
* Male
* Female
Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
* Online
* Retail
Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:
* North America- U.S., Canada
* Europe- U.K., France, Germany
* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India
* Latin America- Brazil, Mexico
* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia
Key Market Players:
The key players profiled in the market include:
*Adidas
*Nike
*Specialized Bicycle
*MERIDA
* TREK
*Capo
* Assos
*Rapha
*Marcello Bergamo
*Castelli
These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their across the globe.
Key Benefits of the Report:
* Global, regional, country, product type, distribution channel, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025
* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
* Analysis on key players strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market
* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, distribution channels, and applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
* Identification of the key patents filed in the field of bicycle apparels
Target Audience:
* Bicycle Apparels manufacturer & Technology Providers
* Traders, Importers, and Exporters
* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
* Research and Consulting Firms
* Government and Research Organizations
* Associations and Industry Bodies
Research Methodology:
The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
* Manufacturers
* Suppliers
* Distributors
* Raw Material Providers
* Government Body & Associations
* Research Institutes
MARKET REPORT
Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market Value Projected to Expand by 2024
The global market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers is competitive in nature and is projected to witness a significant rise in the level of competition in the next few years, states a new market intelligence study by Transparency Marekt Research. Some of the leading players operating in the global NASH biomarkers market across the globe are Siemens Healthineers, One Way Liver S.L., Genfit, and SNIBE Diagnostics. The leading players in the market are focusing on the development of new products, which is estimates to create potential growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.
In addition to this, the enhancement of the distribution channels and the rising number of clinical trials are some of the other factors that are estimated to encourage the growth of the overall market in the next few years. Furthermore, the increasing number of strategic collaborations and mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to enhance to toughen the competitive environment of the market in the next few years.
According to the market research study by Transparency Market Research, in 2016, the global market for NASH biomarkers was worth US$201.2 mn and is projected to reach a value of US$1.7 bn by the end of 2024. The market is estimated to register a whopping 31.70% CAGR between 2016 and 2024.
Presence of Leading Players to Drive Europe NASH Biomarkers Market
The global market for NASH biomarkers has been categorized on the basis of geography into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Among these, Europe is anticipated to lead the global market and account for a large share of the market throughout the forecast period. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the presence of the leading players. In addition to this, the increasing pool of patients who are suffering from NAFLD and NASH are some of the other factors that are predicted to enhance the growth of the Europe market in the coming few years. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is likely to register a strong growth rate in the next few years.
In terms of product type, the global NASH biomarkers market has been categorized apoptosis biomarkers, hepatic fibrosis biomarkers, into serum biomarkers, and oxidative stress biomarkers. Among these, hepatic biomarkers and serum biomarkers are used extensively in the medical field, further encouraging the growth of the overall market in the near future. The ability to provide efficient results is one of the major factors, which is estimated to encourage the growth of the serum biomarkers market in the next few years.
Rising Type 2 Diabetes to Support Growth of Global NASH Biomarkers Market
The increasing prevalence of non-alcoholic liver diseases is considered as one of the major factors anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global NASH biomarkers market in the next few years. The rising number of patients with type 2 diabetes is another key factor that is likely to accelerate the growth of the global market in the next few years. Furthermore, the rising focus on the research and development activities and innovations and advancements are predicted to create potential growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years. In addition to this, the rapid development of the healthcare sector is another key factor that is predicted to enhance the growth of the overall market in the coming years.
MARKET REPORT
Alpha Mannosidosis Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2024
Cytomedix Inc. and Zymenex A/S are leading the global market for alpha mannosidosis, finds a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The competitive landscape in this market is a bit concentrated and both the leading players are actively working on conducting clinical trials for the development of various molecule types and monotherapy and combination products. They are also emphasizing on designing advance route of administration. Over the coming years, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are likely to come to front league of strategies that participants in this market are taking up for the expansion of their businesses, states the market study.
According to the research report, the opportunity in the global alpha mannosidosis market was US$2.6 mn in 2015. Progressing at a CAGR of 11.90% during the period from 2017 to 2024, the market is anticipated to reach US$21.8 mn by the end of the forecast period. Among treatments, bone marrow transplants are witnessing a higher demand from patients and the trend is anticipated to remain so over the next few years. In terms of the geography, North America has been dominating the global market with an advanced medical infrastructure. Proliferating at a CAGR 12.30% between 2017 and 2024, the North America market for alpha mannosidosis is expected to continue at to top position over the next few years, states the research report.
Rising patient Pool to Create Growth Opportunities
Although alpha mannosidosis is a rare disease, the constant increase in the population across the world has augmented the number of alpha mannosidosis patients, which in turn, has augmented the demand for drugs required for the treatment. “Slow but continuous rise in the patient pool is reflecting positively on the growth of the global alpha mannosidosis market,” says an analyst at TMR. Going forward, the infrastructural advancements in the medical and healthcare industry, worldwide, are anticipated to support the growth of this market in the near future, reports the market study.
High Cost Incurred in Drug Development to Hamper Market
On the flip side, the high cost incurred in the development of these drugs is dissuading manufacturers, which is anticipated to hamper the market’s growth in the years to come. However, the increasing number of partnerships between leading players is projected to minimize the impact of this restraint over the next few years, states the research report.
MARKET REPORT
Dental Chairs Market Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations and Growth till 2027
Dental chairs, also known as dental treatment units, are not only a necessity for ensuring appropriate dental care but also play a crucial role in strengthening the communication between dentists/practitioners and patients. In addition, it serves as an essential operational tool for the dentists, however, for patients, the chair symbolizes comfort while undergoing a dental treatment. Thus, manufacturers focus on patient comfort while designing dental chairs, which significantly supplements the market growth.
The market of dental chairs is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising importance on patient comfort while designing dental chairs, growing focus on dental aesthetics and infrastructural advancements in the dental offices/set-ups are the driving factors of dental chair. Growing healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies and rise in awareness among people towards oral hygiene has resulted in large-scale adoption of dental chairs for examination are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.
Top Dominating Key Players:
1. KaVo Dental
2. DCI
3. A-dec Inc
4. DentalEZ, Inc
5. DOME, Inc.
6. Midmark Corp.
7. PLANMECA OY
8. OMS
9. Diplomat Dental s.r.o
10. Forest Dental
The global dental chairs market is segmented on the basis of product, type and end user. The product segment includes, examination dental chairs, oral surgery dental chairs and orthodontic dental chairs. Based on type, the market is segmented as, powered dental chair and manual dental chair. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global dental chairs market based on product, type and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall dental chair market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.
Reasons to Buy the Report:
- Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.
- Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.
- Understand where the market opportunities lies.
- Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.
- Pick up on the leading market players within the market.
- Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.
