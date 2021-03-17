Global Bio-Absorbable Stent Market Competitive Analysis By KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd., BIOTRONIK, Amaranth Medical, Inc., Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Meril Life Sciences & Others

Global bio-absorbable stent market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for medical implants.

The bio-absorbable stent market research report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of medical device industry. It is an organized method to bring together and document information about the medical device industry, market, or potential customers. This report encompasses a chapter on the Global bio-absorbable stent market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The bio-absorbable stent market report includes data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-bio-absorbable-stent-market

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global bio-absorbable stent market are Abbott, REVA Medical, Inc., Elixir Medical Corporation, KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd., BIOTRONIK, Amaranth Medical, Inc., Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Arterius, lepumedical.com, Boston Scientific Corporation, 480 Biomedical, Inc., S3V Vascular Technologies., QualiMed, OrbusNeich, Medtronic, STENTYS SA, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Terumo Corporation has formed partnership with Orchestra BioMed to develop and commercialize sirolimus-eluting balloon in both peripheral and coronary cardiovascular interventions. The major focus of this partnership is to develop The Virtue angioplasty system to provide sustainable and bioabsorbable formulation of sirolimus directly into the artery wall. The partnership will help company to increase its product portfolio in global bio-absorbable stent market

In October 2015, Boston Scientific Corporation has received FDA Approval for bioresorbable polymer stent – the Synergy – to treat coronary artery disease. The product approval will help company to increase its revenue generation as the product is a first bioabsorbable polymer stent

Competitive Analysis:

Global bio-absorbable stent market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bio-absorbable stent market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of Coronary Artery Disease/Peripheral Artery Disease is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Increasing technological advancement in bio-absorbable stent is expected to increase the market growth

Global rise in acceptance of medical implants acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Availability of other alternatives is expected to restrain the market growth

Stringent regulation is expected is another factor restricting the market growth

Bio-absorbable stent are costly which is expected to restrain the market growth

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount At https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-bio-absorbable-stent-market

Segmentation: Global Bio-Absorbable Stent Market

By Material

Bioresorbable Polymer-Based Stents Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA) Poly (D, L-Lactide/Glycolide) Copolymer (PDLA) Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Polycaprolactone

Bioresorbable Metallic Stents Iron Bioabsorbable Stents Magnesium Bioabsorbable Stents

Bioresorbable Natural Material -Based Stents

By Product

Coronary Stents Drug-eluting Stents (DES) Bare-metal Coronary Stents Bioabsorbable Stents

Peripheral Stents Iliac Stents Femoral-popliteal Stents Renal & Related Stents Carotid Stents

Stent-related Implants Synthetic Grafts Vena Cava Filters



By Application

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

By Absorption Rate

Slow-Absorption Stents

Fast-Absorption Stents

By End User

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Specially clinics/ Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-bio-absorbable-stent-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]