Market Outlook
Global Bioactive Ingredients Market Size Worth $49 Billion by 2024
According to the new research report by IMARC Group, titled “Bioactive Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, estimates that the global bioactive ingredients market was worth more than US$ 33 Billion in 2018. Bioactive ingredients refer to phytochemical compounds found in vegetables, fruits and cereals which are capable of modifying metabolic processes and promoting better health. They have numerous beneficial properties such as enhancing antioxidant, anti-inflammation and anti-microbial activities, and inhibiting or inducing gene expression, enzymes and receptor activities. Owing to these factors, they are extensively being used in health supplements, functional foods and beverages, and personal care products.
The continuous research and development along with ongoing product innovations by the manufacturers aimed to achieve a competitive edge over the existing players have contributed towards a significant growth of the market. In addition, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, on account of sedentary lifestyle and various environmental factors, has led the consumers to shift towards disease prevention rather cure, in turn, boosting the market growth. Further, the escalating applications of bioactive ingredients in various industries, such as personal care, food and beverage, healthcare and medicine, etc., are bolstering the demand for these ingredients across the globe. Moreover, inflating disposable incomes, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of bioactive ingredients are some of the other factors stimulating the growth of the market. However, price skimming practices by the manufacturers along with absence of stringent regulations are some of the challenges faced by the global bioactive ingredients market. Looking forward, the market value is projected to cross US$ 49 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Ingredient Type
1. Fibers
2. Vitamins
3. Omega-3 PUFA
4. Minerals
5. Carotenoids and Antioxidants
6. Probiotics
7. Plant Extracts
8. Others
On the basis of type, fibers are the most popular type of bioactive ingredients. Other major ingredients include vitamins, omega-3 PUFA, minerals, carotenoids and antioxidants, probiotics and plant extracts.
Breakup by Application
1. Dietary Supplements
2. Functional Beverages
3. Personal Care
4. Animal Nutrition
5. Others
Based on application, dietary supplements represent the leading segment, accounting for the largest market share. Other major application segments are functional beverage, personal care and animal nutrition.
Breakup by Region
1. Asia Pacific
2. North America
3. Europe
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America
On a geographical front, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Currently, Asia Pacific dominates the market, holding the majority of the market share.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the bioactive ingredients market has also been examined with some of the key players being Cargill, Archer Daniel Midland, BASF SE, Arla Foods, Ajinomoto, Ingredion Incorporated, FMC Corporation, Roquette, Mazza Innovation Ltd., and Sabinsa Corporation.
Global Market
Food Warming Trays Market 2020 Estimate to Boost Growth in Demand by 2026 Including Top Key Players-Cadco, Hatco, Jarden Consumer Solutions, The Vollrath Company, Waring
The Analysis report titled “Food Warming Trays Market 2026” highly demonstrates the current Food Warming Trays market analysis scenario, impending future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability of the industry.
Growth Analysis Report on “Food Warming Trays Market size | Industry Segment by Applications (Commercial and Household), by Type (Metal Food Warming Trays And Glass Food Warming Trays) Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Food Warming Trays Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming years growth of this industry.
The key players covered in this study:
Cadco, Hatco, Jarden Consumer Solutions, The Vollrath Company, Waring, Tomlinson Industries, Toastess, Nostalgia Products, Spring USA, Brentwood Appliances, and Giles & Posner
This report studies the Food Warming Trays market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Food Warming Trays market by product type and applications/end industries.
Global Market
Foodservice Disposables Market to Witness Massive Growth during 2020-2026 with Top Players Dart Container, Anchor Packaging, Reynolds, Sabert, The Waddington Group
The Analysis report titled “Foodservice Disposables Market 2026” highly demonstrates the current Foodservice Disposables market analysis scenario, impending future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability of the industry.
Growth Analysis Report on “Foodservice Disposables Market size | Industry Segment by Applications (Restaurants and Hotels & Hospitality), by Type (Plastic And Aluminium) Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Foodservice Disposables Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming years growth of this industry.
The key players covered in this study:
Dart Container, Anchor Packaging, Reynolds, Sabert, The Waddington Group, Genpak, Huhtamaki, Georgia-Pacific, D&W Fine Pack, Berry Plastics Group, Pactiv, WinCup, Inc, and Firstpack
This report studies the Foodservice Disposables market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Foodservice Disposables market by product type and applications/end industries.
Global Market
Excellent Growth of Small Business eCommerce Software Market Key Players- Ecwid, 3dcart, Smartlook, Magento, DesktopShipper, TargetBay, Metrilo, Trunk, MageNative, Yahoo Small Business, Recapture, Expandly, GigRove
reportsandmarkets.com adds “Global Small Business eCommerce Software Industry, 2019 Market Research Report” new report to its research database.
Global Small Business eCommerce Software Research Report 2019 to 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Small Business eCommerce Software including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, Small Business eCommerce Software, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Small Business eCommerce Software Investments from 2019 till 2025.
Small Business eCommerce Software market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Ecwid, 3dcart, Smartlook, Magento, DesktopShipper, TargetBay, Metrilo, Trunk, MageNative, Yahoo Small Business, Recapture, Expandly, GigRove
Small Business eCommerce Software market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrate the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics.Small Business eCommerce Software market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.
The ‘Global Small Business eCommerce Software Industry, 2013-2025 Market Research Report’ is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Small Business eCommerce Software industry with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Small Business eCommerce Software manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail.
In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2019 market shares for each company. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the Global total market of Small Business eCommerce Software industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis
The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Small Business eCommerce Software industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Small Business eCommerce Software Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2013-2025 Global Small Business eCommerce Software industry covering all important parameters
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.
The Small Business eCommerce Software market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production,value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
