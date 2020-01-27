Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Focus on Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive and Textiles 2019-2024

The Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market is estimated to reach USD 14.5 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.7%. Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market is growing at a remarkable pace owing to the soaring need for reducing the use of conventional plastic in order to minimize its negative impact on the environment. This factor is further fueled by the strict regulation imposed by the governments on plastic use. On the contrary, high cost of the biopolymers is likely to act as a roadblock for the market growth.

Biopolymers are the polymers produced from the natural sources which can be used as an substitute to the existing polymers in their respective application. Bioplastics are the plastics obtained from the vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, pea starch or macrobiotic, and other renewable sources. As these polymers are originated from the renewable and natural sources, it degrades at a higher rate than those to the conventional plastics or polymers. Due to its higher degradability, it is extensively used in electronics, building and construction, coatings and adhesives, automotive, and consumer goods sector.

Some key players of the market BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Braskem SA, Indorama Corporation, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Corbion N.V., Arkema S.A., Biome Bioplastics Ltd., and Toray Industries among others.

Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global biopolymers and bioplastics market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biobased and biodegradable, fossil-based and biodegradable and bio-based and non- biodegradable. On the basis of raw materials, the biopolymers and bioplastics market is segmented intosugarcane, sugarbeet, corn, potato, wheat, castor oil and others. On the basis of application type, the market is segmented into electronics, building and construction, coatings and adhesives, automotive, consumer goods, packaging, and others. On the basis of regional analysis is covered under five major regions such asNorth America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Type

Biobased and Biodegradable Polylactic Acid Starch Blends

Fossil-based and Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate PBS(A) Others

Bio-based and Non- biodegradable Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate Bio-polyethylene Polyethylenefuranoate Others



Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Raw Material

Sugarcane

Sugarbeet

Corn

Potato

Wheat

Castor Oil

Others

Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Application

Electronics

Building and Construction

Coatings and Adhesives

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Packaging Flexible Rigid

Others

Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



