Global Biosimilar Market | Projected to Expand at a CAGR of nearly 33% during 2019-2024
According to the global biosimilar market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of US$ 3.8 Billion in 2018. the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 33% during 2019-2024, registering a value of US$ 20.2 Billion by 2024. Biosimilars, also known as subsequent entry biologics (SEBs) or follow-on biologics, refer to FDA-approved biotherapeutic products which are similar to their reference biologics. Biosimilars can only be manufactured after the patent of the reference product expires. The demand for biosimilars has been increasing in recent years as they help in reducing the overall cost of the treatment for a variety of chronic diseases including cancers, autoimmune diseases, kidney failure, diabetes, CVDs, hematological disorders, infectious diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, growth hormone deficiency, etc.
Global Biosimilar Market Trends:
Recent patent expiries of a large number of blockbuster biological drugs such as Humira, Remicade, MabThera, Enbrel, etc. have majorly boosted the growth of the biosimilar market. Another major growth-inducing factor is ageing population which has led to a rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. Further, high costs of innovator biologics, especially monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), have encouraged several governments across the globe to promote the usage of biosimilars. For instance, European countries like the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany have established strategic models for discount pricing and introduced numerous incentive programs.
Apart from this, biosimilars do not require extensive marketing as the safety and efficacy profile of biologics has already been established. This has resulted into the low cost of these drugs in comparison to their branded counterparts, in turn, spurring their demand worldwide.
Global Biosimilar Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Molecule
1. Infliximab
2. Insulin Glargine
3. Epoetin Alfa
4. Etanercept
5. Filgrastim
6. Somatropin
7. Rituximab
8. Follitropin Alfa
Market Breakup by Type of Manufacturing
1. In-house Manufacturing
2. Contract Manufacturing
Market Breakup by Indication
1. Auto-Immune Diseases
2. Blood Disorder
3. Diabetes
4. Oncology
5. Growth Deficiency
6. Female Infertility
Market Breakup by Region
1. Europe
2. United States
3. Japan
4. India
5. South Korea
6. Rest of the World
Some of the key players operative in the market are Sandoz International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Celltrion Inc., Biocon Limited, Samsung Biologics, Amgen, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Stada Arzneimittel Ag.
Burner Management System (BMS) Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019-2027
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Burner Management System (BMS) Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Burner Management System (BMS) market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Burner Management System (BMS) market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Burner Management System (BMS) market. All findings and data on the global Burner Management System (BMS) market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Burner Management System (BMS) market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Burner Management System (BMS) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Burner Management System (BMS) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Burner Management System (BMS) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in the development of BMS. The major business strategies adopted by these players, their market positioning, and their recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market positioning analysis of the major players in the BMS market based on their 2015 revenues. Some of the major players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., ALSTOM, Honeywell International Inc., BORN, Inc., Doosan Babcock, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens AG, Babcock & Wilcox Co., NESTEC Inc., and Titan Logix Corp.
The global BMS market is segmented as below:
Burner Management System (BMS) Market: By Component
- Hardware
- Actuators and Controllers
- Flame Detectors
- Shut-off Valves
- Ignition Units
- Alarms and Shutdowns
- Software
Burner Management System (BMS) Market: By Fuel Type
- Oil
- Gas
- Electricity
Burner Management System (BMS) Market: By Application
- Boilers
- Furnace
- Kilns and Ovens
Burner Management System (BMS) Market: By End-use
- Oil and Gas
- Power
- Chemicals
- Mining, Metal and Mineral
- Refining
- Water
- Specialty Chemicals
- Pharmaceutical
- Food & Beverages
- Glass
- Ceramics
- Alternate Fuel
- Building
- Automotive
- Printing & Publishing
- Others
Burner Management System Market: By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- South East Asia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Burner Management System (BMS) Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Burner Management System (BMS) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The Burner Management System (BMS) Market report highlights is as follows:
This Burner Management System (BMS) market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Burner Management System (BMS) Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.
The expected Burner Management System (BMS) Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report
This Burner Management System (BMS) Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.
Ultracapacitors NGA Battery Market: Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive market growth (2019 – 2025)
Ultracapacitors NGA Battery market report: A rundown
The Ultracapacitors NGA Battery market’s business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data.
The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The report, in addition, provides a strong blueprint for gathering myriads of information that likely purchasers can use for assuring greater profits at reduced capitals. The data depiction on Ultracapacitors NGA Battery market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are seeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.
This article will help the Ultracapacitors NGA Battery manufacturers recognize the volume accrual overlook with influencing trends.
An in-depth list of key vendors in Ultracapacitors NGA Battery market include:
* Oxis Energy
* Pathion
* Sion Power
* GS Yuasa
* Nohm Technologies
* PolyPlus
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.
The information for each
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Ultracapacitors NGA Battery market in gloabal and china.
* Small-sized Battery
* Large-sized Battery
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.
* Transportation
* Energy Storage
* Consumer Electronic
* Other
The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Ultracapacitors NGA Battery market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Ultracapacitors NGA Battery market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.
The research attempts to clear many queries including the below-mentioned ones:
- Who is your potential purchaser of your product or service globally?
- What hindrances will the players running the Ultracapacitors NGA Battery market run across?
- What demands are the prominent vendors looking to fulfill by the stipulated timeframe 2025?
- What qualities do the customers seek while making a purchase of Ultracapacitors NGA Battery ?
- Who are your main business contenders?
- How will the competitive arena look like between the foreseeable period 2018 to 2025?
- What are the trends influencing the performance of the Ultracapacitors NGA Battery market?
- What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?
Saline Laxative Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2016 – 2026
Business Intelligence Report on the Saline Laxative Market
Future Market Insights (FMI), in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Saline Laxative Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Saline Laxative by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Saline Laxative Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2016 – 2026 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Saline Laxative Market during the assessment period.
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Saline Laxative Market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Saline Laxative Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Saline Laxative market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Saline Laxative market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
Important queries related to the Saline Laxative Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Saline Laxative Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Saline Laxative Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Saline Laxative Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
Key Players
Key players of Saline Laxative Market are McKesson Corporation, Safeway Inc., Supervalu Inc, Walgreen Company, Amerisourcebergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, Major Pharmaceuticals, The Kroger Company, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. and others
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, material and applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Saline Laxative MarketSegments
-
Saline Laxative MarketDynamics
-
Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015
-
Saline Laxative MarketSize & Forecast 2016 to 2026
-
Supply & Demand
-
Saline Laxative MarketCurrent Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
-
Value Chain
-
Saline Laxative MarketDrivers and Restraints
Regional analysis includes
-
North America
-
Latin America
-
Europe
-
Asia Pacific & Japan
-
The Middle East and Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Shifting Industry dynamics
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected industry size
-
Recent industry trends
-
Key Competition landscape
-
Strategies of key players and product offerings
-
Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective towards market performance
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
