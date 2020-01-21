MARKET REPORT
Global Blockchain in Retail Market Analysis by Size, Share and Current Trends 2019-2024
Global Blockchain in Retail Market Overview
Global Blockchain in Retail Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 60.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Transparency in retail supply chain, as well as demand for improved customer service, is driving the market growth.
– Consumer demand for fast, frictionless transactions is leading to sharp increases in mobile and online e-commerce fraud—and their associated costs. According to the “2018 LexisNexis True Cost of Fraud” report, the cost of fraud for midsized to large merchants is $3.20 for every $1 of fraud.
– Scalability and interoperability are the factors necessary for blockchain adoption. This is only possible when industry standards are set, which is at a lagging phase right now. Telecom sector is struggling with mass adoption of blockchain technology.
Scope of the Global Blockchain in Retail Market Report
Originally used only for financial transactions, blockchain has expanded its roots to other industries including retail, which is changing the way retailers and suppliers are earning consumer loyalty. It makes the retailers equipped to deal with challenges in transaction management, customer service or inventory management.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3981672
Key Market Trends
Smart Contracts to Dominate the Market
– Smart contracts allow computer code to execute on its own when specific conditions are met. In the telecom industry, it is expected to witness significant adoption as it provides scope for automation in their internal operations, like billing, supply chain management, and inventory management.
– Smart Contracts can help in automating payment process for online as well as offline transactions. It can help to save time and cost for companies by removing the merchant (middleman), who charges extra for authenticating the transaction.
– Furthermore, in doing so, companies also save money by spending less on auditing and accounting as the process is automated.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Asia is a major player in the changing retail landscape, owing to the rise in e-commerce startups. China leads the e-commerce market, with Alibaba recently opening a pop-up store in Australia and reflecting the ‘phygital’ trend toward digitally-enhanced offline experiences.
– To retain the data authenticity generated by retail industry (for instance, customers’ shopping data for personalization), there is a move toward cloud, and hence, its security is of utmost importance.
– Consumer goods industry is expected to adopt blockchain due to its potential in areas like customer loyalty, retail and supply chain management.
– In case of frauds, the retailers would be able to react faster and take proactive actions to identify and remove counterfeit products from their supply chain.
Competitive Landscape
The market is fragmented with many existing and new vendors coming up with solutions for small and large, online as well as offline retailers.
– July 2019 – A consortium of Australia-based financial services companies teamed up with IBM and shopping center operator Scentre Group to launch a pilot that puts retail lease bank guarantees on a private blockchain.
– July 2019 – Nestle partnered with OpenSC, a blockchain platform, to develop the distributed ledger system which will be separate and distinct from Nestlé’s ongoing participation with IBM Food Trust blockchain.
– June 2019 – Russia’s third largest food retail firm, Dixy implemented blockchain technology in its corporate finance system. The Moscow-based retailer has deployed blockchain in cooperation between suppliers and factoring firms, which represent third parties that purchase businesses’ invoices at a discount in order to help those businesses to raise funds.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
– Report customization as per the client’s requirements
– 3 months of analyst support
Companies Mentioned:
– SAP SE
– IBM Corporation
– Oracle Corporation
– Microsoft Corp.
– Amazon Web Services, Inc.
– Capgemini SE
– Accenture PLC
– Provenance Ltd
– Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
– Reply S.p.A.
– BlockVerify
– Sofocle Technologies (OPC) Pvt Ltd
– Modultrade Ltd
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3981672
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Global Blockchain in Retail Market Analysis by Size, Share and Current Trends 2019-2024 - January 21, 2020
- Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Global Demand and Supply by Future Prediction 2019 to 2024 - January 21, 2020
- Global Animation and VFX Market: 2019 Size, Share and Growth Strategies by 2024 - January 21, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Acid-Based Biostimulants Market – Global Industry Growth Prospects and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2025
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Global Blockchain in Retail Market Analysis by Size, Share and Current Trends 2019-2024 - January 21, 2020
- Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Global Demand and Supply by Future Prediction 2019 to 2024 - January 21, 2020
- Global Animation and VFX Market: 2019 Size, Share and Growth Strategies by 2024 - January 21, 2020
ENERGY
Digital Data Processing Machines: Presented In The Form Of Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2025
“
The Digital Data Processing Machines: Presented In The Form Of Systems market report offers detailed explaination on different Leading level industries which are functioning in global regions. Additionally, it gives detailed elaboration on different government rules, policies, and plans to recognize the overall scope of the Market. The Digital Data Processing Machines: Presented In The Form Of Systems market was developed with a primary focus on the competitive sphere, retail, geographical expansion and market dynamics, including drivers, constraints and opportunities. In this report, various chapters deliver a logical understanding of the market scenarios with relevant examples. This report also analyze the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
To Know More Details About This Report, Get Sample @ http://www.researchreportsinc.com/report-sample/583240
The objective of this examine is to determine market sizes for various sectors and countries in recent years and predict values for the next eight years. The report is created to integrate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry both in the regions and in the countries participating in the study. In addition, the report also provides detailed information on key aspects, such as the drivers and challenges that will determine future market growth. In addition, the report should also incorporate opportunities in small markets for interested parties to invest together with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key stakeholders.
Major Market Players Covered In This Report:
- Major players in the global Digital Data Processing Machines: Presented In The Form Of Systems market include:
- Company 1
- Company 2
- Company 3
- Company 4
- Company 5
- Company 6
- Company 7
- Company 8
- Company 9
- Company 10
- Company 11
- Company 12
- Company 13
- Company 14
- Company 15
Acquisition, effective mergers and ongoing technological innovations are some of the strategies adopted by leading manufacturers. The launch of new products is also one of the key strategies adopted by the key players.
Feel Free To Make an Enquiry Or Customization of This Report @ http://www.researchreportsinc.com/send-an-enquiry/583240
The specified segments and sub-sections of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
By Application/End-user:
- Application 1
- Application 2
- Application 3
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
- Trend estimates in the development of the 2020-2025 Digital Data Processing Machines: Presented In The Form Of Systems market with recent trends and SWOT analysis
- Scenario of market dynamics, along with opportunities for market growth in the coming years.
- Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research that includes the impact of economic and political aspects.
- Regional and national analysis that combines demand and supply forces that influence market growth.
- Market value (US $ millions) and volume data (millions of units) for each segment and segment
- A competitive landscape that includes the market share of key players, along with new projects and strategies adopted by players in the last five years.
- Global Blockchain in Retail Market Analysis by Size, Share and Current Trends 2019-2024 - January 21, 2020
- Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Global Demand and Supply by Future Prediction 2019 to 2024 - January 21, 2020
- Global Animation and VFX Market: 2019 Size, Share and Growth Strategies by 2024 - January 21, 2020
Also the market is segmented by region:
This report highlights market dynamics involving factors driving the current industry scenario, as well as market growth opportunities in the coming years. Market segmentation analysis was performed through qualitative and quantitative research, demonstrating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
Order This Report Now @ http://www.researchreportsinc.com/checkout/583240
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Contact Us:
David ( Sales Manager )
US: +1-855-419-2424 | UK : +440330807757
Email: [email protected]”
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
MARKET REPORT
Mac CRM software Market (2020 To 2027) Global Industry Analysis with Top Players HubSpot, Pipedrive, daPulse, Zoho CRM
A new report has been added by Contrive Datum Insights on the global Mac CRM software Market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description on the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes about the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of the economic growth such as Mac CRM software. The annual volume of the market is examined from year 2020 to 2027. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.
For Sample Copy of Reports: www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/RequestaSample/4632
This report is inclined towards the regions having highest scope such as North America, Japan, China, Asia, and India. The market is rapidly growing on the grounds of various Mac CRM software businesses. The report includes the statistics about the systematic approaches, which needs to follow for booming the industries. It consists of different ways to analyze, seek, and shed light on new opportunities. This report consists of the estimated data about the drivers, restraints and opportunities that can help to drive the flow of the businesses.
Some of the key players profiled in the Mac CRM software market include: HubSpot, Pipedrive, daPulse, Zoho CRM, Platformax, IXACT Contact Solutions, NCH Software, Marketcircle, iEnterprises, Azor.
Depth idea of the competitors is studied by using primary and secondary research techniques such as Mac CRM software, which gives a clear idea about the global competition to seek the best solutions. This report gives an extensive valuable data that gives a clear idea about the current scenario of the Mac CRM software market during the forecast period 2020 To 2027.
This report focuses on the important pillars of the businesses such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that either grow or obstruct the market. This research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements in Mac CRM software market to enlarge the companies and promote the financial growth.
Get Special Discount: www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/GetSpecialPricing/4632
This global research report offers insights into the businesses through the following pointers:
- Global market dynamics
- Global competitive landscape
- Detailed elaboration on drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Different challenges, threats, and risks in front of businesses.
- Business profiles of leading key players
- Effective sales patterns and development status
The major key questions addressed through this innovative research report:
- What are the major challenges in front of the global Mac CRM software market?
- Who are the key vendors of the global Mac CRM software market?
- What are the leading key industries of the global Mac CRM software market?
- Which factors are responsible for driving the global Mac CRM software market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis?
- What are the major key strategies for enhancing global opportunities?
- What are the different effective sales patterns?
- What will be the global market size in the forecast period?
Table of Content (TOC):
Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact
Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players
Chapter 4 Global Mac CRM software Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor
Chapter 5 Mac CRM software Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis
Chapter 6 Global Mac CRM software Market Segment, Type, Application
Chapter 7 Global Mac CRM software Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)
Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Mac CRM software Market
Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis
Chapter 10 Conclusion
For More Information: www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/ProductReport/Global-Mac-CRM-software-Market-Size,-Growth,-Industry-Analysis-and-Forecast-To-2026=4632
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Global Blockchain in Retail Market Analysis by Size, Share and Current Trends 2019-2024 - January 21, 2020
- Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Global Demand and Supply by Future Prediction 2019 to 2024 - January 21, 2020
- Global Animation and VFX Market: 2019 Size, Share and Growth Strategies by 2024 - January 21, 2020
“Sperm Bank Market Report – 2019 to 2025 | Major Industry Players are New England Cryogenic Center FairFax Cryobank Xytex ReproTech, Ltd. Androcryos Seattle Sperm Bank Indian Spermtech Cryos International California Cryobank London Sperm Bank European Sperm Bank “
Acid-Based Biostimulants Market – Global Industry Growth Prospects and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2025
Digital Data Processing Machines: Presented In The Form Of Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Mac CRM software Market (2020 To 2027) Global Industry Analysis with Top Players HubSpot, Pipedrive, daPulse, Zoho CRM
Gym and Club Membership Software Market 2020 Analysis By Major Eminent Vendors: Zenoti, EZFacility, PerfectMind Inc
Global Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Market is Booming with Size, Profit Potential, and Business Strategies
“Mhealth Monitoring And Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Report – 2019 to 2025 | Major Industry Players are DexCom Nonin Medical LifeWatch Boston Scientific CardioNet Withings Johnson & Johnson Masimo F. Hoffmann-La Roche Omron Healthcare Drager Fora Care FitBit Medtronic Bayer HealthCare IHealth Labs Medisana “
Bakery Paper Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2026
Consumer Server-Based Storage System (Nas) Market – Global Chemicals Industry Size, Share, Analysis And Research Report
Global Automotive Upper Arm Market Size is Expected to Register Highest Revenue Between 2020-2025
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT3 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT3 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
-
MARKET REPORT4 days ago
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026