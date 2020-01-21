MARKET REPORT
Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Delivers Key Players Analysis, Regions and Applications 2019-2024
Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Overview
Global Blockchain in Telecom Market is expected to register a CAGR of 28.3% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Increasing adoption of 5G is a catalyst for blockchain implementation in telecom, as 5G is helping in quick and reliable blockchain operation.
– Telecommunications or telecom fraud is a fast-growing field of criminal activity. According to Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre and Trend Micro, telecom fraud costs USD 32.7 billion annually to the world. It represents a new challenge for law enforcement agencies. Blockchain can help in fraud detection and prevention for communication service providers.
– Scalability and interoperability are the factors necessary for blockchain adoption. This is only possible when industry standards are set, which is at a lagging phase right now. Telecom sector is struggling with mass adoption of blockchain technology.
Scope of the Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Report
Communication service providers control the end-to-end value chain (data connectivity), network infrastructure, and various other consumer services, for both the users and businesses. Thus, the need to find new sources of revenues and reduce the costs is more than ever, as revenue is decreasing owing to the factors, such as high cost and high bandwidth demand. Thus, blockchain provides the capability to influence the core management system of CSPs by creating an ecosystem where cost can be reduced, and the revenue can be increased with efficiency.
Key Market Trends
Smart Contract to Dominate the Market
– Smart contracts allow computer code to execute on its own when specific conditions are met. In the telecom industry, it is expected to witness significant adoption as it provides scope for automation in their internal operations, like billing, supply chain management, and roaming.
– Deploying smart contracts manage all of the billing related to roaming can lead to significant cost savings, as it provides prevention against fraudulent traffic.
– Currently, transactions within the telcos ledgers go through a clearing-house to be authenticated. However, the adoption of smart contracts can automate this process leading to the elimination of post-processing, which saves time for the companies.
– Furthermore, in doing so, telcos also save money by spending less on auditing and accounting as the process is automated.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– The region boasts of tremendous potential for the market, owing to growing prominence in mobile payments in countries, such as India and China. India, specifically after the demonetization scheme in 2016, has witnessed a lot of Telco’s shifting toward this model.
– For instance, Jio and Airtel, the country’s leading telcos, offer their digital wallets to enable customer-to-customer payments. Thus, adoption of blockchain to handle the transactions by these companies could make their wallets more secure and cheaper.
– China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom have joined the CAICT’s Trusted Blockchain Initiative, which will use blockchain to bolster operations and security in the industry. The companies are expected to focus on blockchain-based apps that relate to IoT data sharing and customer identity verification.
Competitive Landscape
The market is concentrated with few major vendors offering blockchain solutions across industries, including telecommunication. The vendors are also receiving funds from investors, which is further helping in innovative blockchain services.
– July 2019 – South Korea’s largest telecom and the third top conglomerate SK Group invested $10 million in major global blockchain firm ConsenSys for entering into token economy.
– February 2019 – SKT partnered with the world’s fifth largest telecom firm, Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, to create a blockchain-enabled mobile identification solution.
– July 2018: The global blockchain consortium of telecom carriers, the Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG) announced that Axiata, PLDT, PT. Telin, Turkcell, Viettel, and Zain Group agreed to jointly explore and build a next-generation global cross-carrier blockchain platform and ecosystem
Reasons to Purchase this report:
– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
– Report customization as per the client’s requirements
– 3 months of analyst support
Companies Mentioned:
– Blockchain Foundry Inc.
– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
– Microsoft Corporation
– Oracle Corporation
– SAP SE
– ShoCard Inc
MARKET REPORT
Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Market (2020 To 2027) Global Industry Analysis with Top Players SAP, Agiloft, IBM, CobbleStone Systems
A new report has been added by Contrive Datum Insights on the global Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description on the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes about the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of the economic growth such as Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software. The annual volume of the market is examined from year 2020 to 2027. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.
This report is inclined towards the regions having highest scope such as North America, Japan, China, Asia, and India. The market is rapidly growing on the grounds of various Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software businesses. The report includes the statistics about the systematic approaches, which needs to follow for booming the industries. It consists of different ways to analyze, seek, and shed light on new opportunities. This report consists of the estimated data about the drivers, restraints and opportunities that can help to drive the flow of the businesses.
Some of the key players profiled in the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software market include: SAP, Agiloft, IBM, CobbleStone Systems, Accelo, Ultria, ManageEngine, CallidusCloud, Contract Logix, Concord, Octiv, SpringCM, ContractZen, Determine, ContractWorks, Apttus, Revitas, ConvergePoint, Aurigo and others.
Depth idea of the competitors is studied by using primary and secondary research techniques such as Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software, which gives a clear idea about the global competition to seek the best solutions. This report gives an extensive valuable data that gives a clear idea about the current scenario of the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software market during the forecast period 2020 To 2027.
This report focuses on the important pillars of the businesses such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that either grow or obstruct the market. This research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software market to enlarge the companies and promote the financial growth.
This global research report offers insights into the businesses through the following pointers:
- Global market dynamics
- Global competitive landscape
- Detailed elaboration on drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Different challenges, threats, and risks in front of businesses.
- Business profiles of leading key players
- Effective sales patterns and development status
The major key questions addressed through this innovative research report:
- What are the major challenges in front of the global Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software market?
- Who are the key vendors of the global Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software market?
- What are the leading key industries of the global Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software market?
- Which factors are responsible for driving the global Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis?
- What are the major key strategies for enhancing global opportunities?
- What are the different effective sales patterns?
- What will be the global market size in the forecast period?
Table of Content (TOC):
Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact
Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players
Chapter 4 Global Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor
Chapter 5 Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis
Chapter 6 Global Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Market Segment, Type, Application
Chapter 7 Global Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)
Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Market
Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis
Chapter 10 Conclusion
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.
MARKET REPORT
“Advanced Energy Market Report – 2019 to 2025 | Major Industry Players are Siemens AG Brammo Inc. Silver Spring Networks Schneider Electric SE Ford BG group Alstom Clean Energy fuel Corp. “
“
The research study on Modest recovery in Global Advanced Energy Market is inclusive of a detailed summary of this industry. A highly focused approach to subjective research has been undertaken, with the description of product scope and elaborate industry insights and outlook until 2025. Introduced by Research Reports Inc., this report delivers information about the product pertaining to the parameters of cost, demand and supply graph, market trends, and the nature of the transaction.
Also, the report is liable to help shareholders and prominent investors understand the demands of customers for efficiently marketing the products and services.
A detailed analysis of the Advanced Energy market has been provided in the report. The analysis is undertaken on the basis of the overall historical data, valid projections on the market size, qualitative insights, and more. The predictions of this report have been inferred based on conclusive analysis techniques and assumptions. In essence, this research report works like a repository of analysis as well as information for all the aspects of the industry – including and not limited to:
- Innovative technologies
- Regional markets
- Product types or applications
A detailed evaluation of the popular trends prevalent in the Advanced Energy market has been given in the report, in tandem with the microeconmic pointers and regulatory mandates. With this analysis, the report projects the lucrativeness of every market segment over the forecast period, 2020-2025.
Important factors analyzed in worldwide Advanced Energy market report
Revenue and Sales Estimation: Historical remuneration, as well as sales volume, have been specified in the report – this helps in preparing an accurate budget. The data is segmented with the help of bottom-up and top-down approaches to predict the overall market share as well as to calculate forecast numbers for the major geographies in the report in tandem with the key Types and Applications.
Manufacturing Analysis: The report is presently evaluated in terms of the numerous product types and applications. The global Advanced Energy market study delivers essential highlights of the manufacturing process analysis that has been verified through primaries. These primaries have been collected via industry professionals and also major representatives of all the firms profiled in the report, in order to prepare courses of action to support the industry growth effectively.
Competition: Major contenders have been studied on the basis of their company profile, product/service price, sales, capacity, product portfolio, and cost to find out the present competitor’s strengths as well as weaknesses.
Demand & Supply and Effectiveness: Advanced Energy report also delivers information about the production, distribution, consumption & export/import, and break-even point & marginal revenue). ** If applicable
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
- Major players in the global Advanced Energy market include:
- Siemens AG
- Brammo Inc.
- Silver Spring Networks
- Schneider Electric SE
- Ford
- BG group
- Alstom
- Clean Energy fuel Corp.
Segmentation by product type:
- Pumped Hydro Storage Technology
- NAS Battery Storage Technology
- Caes Energy Storage Technology
- Flow Battery Energy Storage Technology
Segmentation by application:
- Electric Generation
- Electricity Delivery and Management
- Fuel Production
- Fuel Delivery
- Building Efficiency
- Tansportation
Graphically, this report is split into numerous regions, with details on production, consumption, supply, and demand, growth rate, and market share of Advanced Energy Market in these regions, between 2020 to 2025 (forecast), covering:- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Brief introduction about Advanced Energy Market:
Chapter 1. Global Advanced Energy Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [1,2,3,] in 2020
Chapter 2. Advanced Energy Market by Application/End Users [1,2,3]
Chapter 3. Global Advanced Energy Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications
Chapter 4. Global Advanced Energy Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2025)
Chapter 5. Advanced Energy Market Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Chapter 6. Advanced Energy (Volume, Value and Sales Price) structure specified for each geographic region included.
Chapter 7. Global Advanced Energy Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
Chapter 8. Company primary Information and Top Competitors list are being provided for each vendor listed in the report.
Chapter 9. Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025) table for each product type which includes Cost Structure Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends
Chapter 10. Supply Chain, Sourcing approach and Downstream Buyers, Industrialized Chain Analysis
Closure: A detailed point-by-point analysis, that contains information on the estimation of the parent market-relevant diversity in market segmentation and market dynamics until the second or third level. Historical, present, and projected market scope from the perspective of cost and capacity. The report also provides details on the reporting as well as interpretation of the latest industry progress, in tandem with market shares and strategies of major players, emerging niche segments as well as regional markets. An objective analysis of the growth curve of the market has been provided, that would guide stakeholders to increase their foothold in the market.
MARKET REPORT
Lead-Acid Battery Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2027
The global Lead-Acid Battery market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Lead-Acid Battery market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Lead-Acid Battery market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Lead-Acid Battery market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Limited discount offer!!! Buy report exclusively before the offer ends!!!
Global Lead-Acid Battery market report on the basis of market players
segmented as given below:
By Product Type
- Flooded Battery
- AGM Battery
- Gel Battery
By Application
- Transportation
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial vehicles
- Heavy Commercial vehicles
- Two wheelers
- Others
- Motive Industrial
- Stationary Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
- Grid Storage
- Others (Marine, Aerospace)
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific Excl. Japan
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of lead-acid battery is deduced through product type, where the average price of each product is inferred across all the seven regions. Market value of lead-acid battery market is thus calculated from the data deduced from the average selling price and market volume.
For the 10 year forecast of the lead-acid battery market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, which give an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast include the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market. During the compilation of the report, the forecast is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities as far as lead-acid battery market is concerned. Other important parameters such as market attractiveness index and impact analysis of the drivers and restraints for each region are included in this report providing insights about the dynamics, growth, performance and untapped opportunities in the lead-acid battery market. In-depth profiling of major lead-acid battery manufacturers is included in the final section of the report detailing the strengths, weaknesses and competitive strategies of each manufacturer.
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
Highlights of the report:
- Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Lead-Acid Battery market.
- Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Lead-Acid Battery market.
- Comprehensive evaluation of the Lead-Acid Battery market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
- In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.
- Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Lead-Acid Battery market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.
The Lead-Acid Battery market report answers the following questions:
- Why are the players focusing on the production of segment?
- Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Lead-Acid Battery market players?
- What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Lead-Acid Battery ?
- Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Lead-Acid Battery market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Lead-Acid Battery market?
