Global Blood Irradiation Market By Products, Manufacturers Analysis, Sales and Forecast 2026: By Globalmarketers

The Global Automotive fastener Market is increasing demand for automobiles and shifting focus towards lightweight vehicle are key driving factor for the growth of this market.
Significant growth in automobile industry and development of automotive fasteners, increasing use of electronics, increasing spending capacity, growing urbanization, and rapid industrialization are other driving factors to boost the growth of the market. Asia pacific region is dominating the market, dominance is supported by growing vehicle production and consumption in this region further increasing use of energy efficient vehicles in Japan, India and China in this region are supporting factors for growth in this region.
Growth in number of semi-autonomous cars and growth in electric vehicle industry are opportunity for the market growth. Development of new fasteners to achieve automotive weight reduction and growing intense competition in electric market is main challenge in this market.
Passenger car segment is attributed to hold largest share attributed to increasing demand for lightweight fasteners, and government mandates for fuel economy and emission reduction car are supporting factor for segment dominance.
Some of the key players operating in this market include Sundram Fasteners Limited, Bulten Ab, and LISI Group among others.
