Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market was valued US$ 2.20 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach 3.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.98 % during a forecast period.

The growing incidences of hypertension coupled with the geriatric population is some of the driving factors behind the growth in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. Hypertension is a stern health condition growing the risk of diseases containing stroke, kidney failures, and other heart-related disorders. A growing aging population coupled with several other factors like sedentary lifestyles and incidences of cardiovascular diseases are projected to increase the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices.

Blood pressure monitoring is important to determine the health condition of a patient. The rise in the adoption of blood pressure monitoring devices owing to growth in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases like hypertension, a hazard of high BP in the geriatric population, an increase in diseases including obesity and diabetes are expected to drive the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Digital BP Monitors are expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2026). The growing prevalence of hypertension and CVD is expected to increase the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices. Medical strategies define hypertension as BP higher than 130/80 mm Hg. The physicians commend home-based BP monitors to monitor, record and treat people with high bp. The introduction wearable technology and synchronization with smart devices are expected to increase the demand for home-based digital BP monitors.

The homecare settings are expected to dominate the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. The geriatric population is at risk of hypertension. This is expected to increase the need for regular BP monitoring. Every day visits to clinics or other healthcare facilities cannot be possible for the geriatric population. The digital BP monitors are a suitable solution to check the BP at home. Some of the prominent key players offer convenient, user-friendly, wireless, and cost-effective home-based BP monitors. The usage of home-based BP monitors also helps to reduce the cost of healthcare. The rising preference for home-based healthcare monitoring and the growing adoption of portable multipara meter monitoring devices, especially in developed countries across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the market.

North America is estimated to hold the significant share in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market during forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the accessibility of reimbursements from CMS, increasing awareness of advanced products, and advancement in healthcare infrastructure. The growing disease population owing to changing lifestyles is one of the key drivers in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in global blood pressure monitoring devices market. The high prevalence of obesity and diabetes is expected to drive the regional market growth. The increase in factors like stressful lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and deficiency of regular physical activities of people, mainly across rapidly urbanizing cities in emerging economies are expected to increase in the prevalence of blood pressure-related issues. These factors are expected to boost the blood pressure monitoring devices market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and, project the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Product

• Aneroid BP Monitors

• Digital BP Monitors

o Arm-type

o Wrist-type

o Finger-type

• Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

o Blood Pressure Cuffs

o Manometers

o Valves and Bladders

o Others

• Ambulatory BP Monitors

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical centers

• Clinics

• Homecare Settings

• Others

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

• GE Healthcare

• A&D Company, limited

• Microlife Corporation

• Welch Allyn

• Omron Healthcare, Inc.

• Smiths Medical

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

• Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

• Halma plc.

• Hill-Rom Services Inc.

• Masimo

• Spacelabs Healthcare

• Rossmax International Ltd

• SunTech Medical, Inc.

• American Diagnostics Corporation

• Briggs Healthcare

• GF Health Products Inc.

