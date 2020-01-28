Global Boat Insurance Market 2020 : What is the expected CAGR?

Global “Chillers market”- Report defines the vital growth factors, opportunities and market segment of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report Chillers offers a complete market outlook and development rate during the past, present, and the forecast period, with concise study, Chillers market effectively defines the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities. The comprehensive, versatile and up-to-date information on Chillers market is provided in this report.

The major product types in the global chillers market are screw, scroll, reciprocating, absorption, and centrifugal chillers. Major applications of chillers include but are not limited to chemicals, plastics, petrochemicals, food and beverage, rubber, and medical.

Global Chillers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing need for cooling equipment in industrial units is a prime driver of the global chillers market. The industrial sector in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico has shown an exemplary rate of growth in the last few decades, expanding in line with the growing GDP of these countries. This has driven the demand for various ancillary industries, including the chillers industry.

Another major driver for the global chillers market is the increasing consumption of frozen food. In contrast to the traditional way of cooking elaborate meals, the modern consumer is eager to cut down the time required to prepare a meal. As a result, demand for frozen food has grown at strong rates in various parts of the world thus driving the global chillers market. The increasing number of women in the corporate and industrial sectors has also complemented this phenomenon, since women have traditionally held the role of the homemaker.

The increasingly stringent environmental regulations in various parts of the world are driving innovation in the global chillers market. Several chemicals used in the refrigeration process have the potential to damage the environment, the result of which has been a spate of new, ecologically viable chillers from major players around the world.

On the other hand, the major restraint on the global chillers market is the increase in the production cost brought about by increasing raw material prices.

Global Chillers Market: Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for chillers. The demand for chillers in this region is driven by the increasing demand from the plastics and petrochemicals industries. The expanding industrial sector in developing Southeast Asian countries is likely to add to the demand for chillers in the coming years.

China is already a major petrochemicals industry hub, while both India and China have flourishing manufacturing sectors that receive strong support from the respective governments. This is likely to boost the demand for chillers in Asia Pacific in the coming years. The Middle East and Africa is another developing region likely to offer a strong sales outlet for the global chillers market in the coming years.

The major players in the global chillers market are Johnson Controls, Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, Smardt Chiller Group, Climaveneta S.p.A., Trane Inc., and Thermax Inc.

