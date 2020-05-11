Global Brushless DC Motors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Brushless DC Motors Market was valued at US$ 6.1Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 12.3Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.16% during a forecast period.

Brushless DC motors proposal high power-to-volume ratio, apart from being more reliable, efficient, and less noisy than brushed DC motors. Responsiveness, thermal resistance, safety, and quicker acceleration are some other major benefits offered by these products, fuelling their demand over many industrial applications. As brushless DC motors are capable of providing large amounts of torque at a rapid pace, the demand for them is expected to increase to a great extent over the upcoming period. Though they are moderately costlier than brushed motors, brushless DC motors pay off in the long term by cutting down the maintenance costs and saving a lot of time otherwise required for repairing brushed DC motors. All these profits offered by these motors will accelerate the growth of the brushless DC motors market globally.

However, factors like high costs and lack of adequate skilled personnel might limit growth. The expansion of several industrial application segments such as electronics, manufacturing, chemicals, paper and pulp, food processing, aerospace, and will create newer revenue pockets for the global brushless DC motors market.

Based on speed, the 2,001-10,000 RPM segment registered significant growth because of increasing demand for quite, highly reliable, highly energy efficient, and compact equipment in medical devices.

On the basis end user, the consumer electronics segment held considerable market growth and it’s expected to continue its dominance in future. The profits of brushless DC motors such as reduced costs, high-energy efficiency, and are environment-friendliness, will boost its acceptance in the consumer durables sector that constitutes home appliances and electronic gadgets for instance blenders, refrigerators, and dryers.

In terms of product type, the inner rotor brushless DC motors segment is expected to hold a big market share. Inner rotor brushless DC motors are usually used in applications requiring high initial torque, flexible action, and fast acceleration.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global brushless DC motors market during the forecast period, because of growing demand for consumer electronics and automotive product in China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. The North American market is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during forecast period owing to increasing demand for highly sophisticated medical devices. Rising economies, for instance China, India, and Taiwan are the most promising markets for brushless DC motors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Brushless DC Motors Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Brushless DC Motors Market.

Scope of Global Brushless DC Motors Market

Global Brushless DC Motors Market, By Type

• Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors

• Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors

Global Brushless DC Motors Market, By Speed

• <500 RPM • 501 – 2000 RPM • 2001 – 10000 RPM • >10000 RPM

Global Brushless DC Motors Market, By End-User

• Manufacturing

• Medical Devices

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Global Brushless DC Motors Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Brushless DC Motors Market

• Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

• Ametek

• Johnson Electric

• Minebea

• Nidec Corporation

• Arc Systems

• Anaheim Automation

• Buhler Motor

• Electrocraft Inc.

• Fortive

• Linix Motor

• Maxon Motor

• Moons’ Industries

• Oriental Motor

• Shinano Kenshi

