MARKET REPORT
Global Butane Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast 2019-2024
The Global Butane Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Butane industry and its future prospects.. The Butane market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
Butane is a hydrocarbon of the alkane family with four carbon atoms attached to it. Butanes may refer to either to either of two structural isomers, n-butane (normal butane) or isobutene or to a mixture of these two isomers. Butane is a colorless, flammable and easily liquefied gas. Butane is heavier than the air with a density of approximately 575 kg per cubic meters at 15 degree Celsius. The boiling point of butane is approximately -1 degree Celsius whereas, the flash point of butane is approximately -40 degree Celsius.
List of key players profiled in the Butane market research report:
BP, Chevron Phillips Chemical, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Total, Air Liquide, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION, Linde, Shell
By Application
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Petrochemicals, Refinery, Other,
By Type
N-Butane, Isobutane,
The global Butane market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Butane market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Butane. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Butane Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Butane market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Butane market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Butane industry.
MARKET REPORT
Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Research Report Analysis 2019-2026
The global Graphene Nanoplatelets market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Graphene Nanoplatelets market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Graphene Nanoplatelets market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Graphene Nanoplatelets market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Graphene Nanoplatelets market report on the basis of market players
The following manufacturers are covered:
CVD Equipment Corporation
Angstron Materials Inc
XG Sciences, Inc.
ACS Materials LLC
Group NanoXplore Inc.
Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
Directa Plus PLC
Graphene Laboratories Inc.
Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co. Ltd.
Haydale Graphene Industries Inc.
Applied Graphene Materials Inc.
Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd.
Strem Chemicals, Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
M-GNPs
C-GNPs
Segment by Application
Composites
Energy & Power
Conductive Inks & Coatings
Others
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
Highlights of the report:
- Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Graphene Nanoplatelets market.
- Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Graphene Nanoplatelets market.
- Comprehensive evaluation of the Graphene Nanoplatelets market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
- In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.
- Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Graphene Nanoplatelets market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.
The Graphene Nanoplatelets market report answers the following questions:
- Why are the players focusing on the production of segment?
- Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Graphene Nanoplatelets market players?
- What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Graphene Nanoplatelets ?
- Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Graphene Nanoplatelets market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Graphene Nanoplatelets market?
MARKET REPORT
Automotive Ignition Coil Market : In-depth Study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026
The Automotive Ignition Coil market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Automotive Ignition Coil market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.
The market report, titled ‘Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global Automotive Ignition Coil market. The report describes the Automotive Ignition Coil market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Automotive Ignition Coil market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.
The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Automotive Ignition Coil market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.
The key manufacturers covered in this Automotive Ignition Coil market report:
Increasing demand for vehicles that do not require an ignition coil hampering the growth of the market
In order to tackle the threat of increasing air pollution originating from the exhaust of automobiles plying on the roads, there is an increased emphasis on the development of vehicles that run on alternative power sources. Combined with this, fluctuation in oil prices further aggravates the situation and fossil fuel based economic development is not perceived as sustainable. Especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe, there is an increasing adoption and use of electric cars such as battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and their use has increased manifold over the past few years. Furthermore, the research and development going on in powering cars with solar energy has further intensified the market growth of such vehicles. This, coupled with increasing urban population, incentives for electric vehicles, decreasing battery prices, strengthening public transportation infrastructure in developed and emerging countries and inter-governmental initiatives for electric vehicles are promoting the use and propagation of electric cars all across the world. As ignition coils are not used in electric cars, the aforesaid factors are expected to pose a significant challenge to the growth of the global automotive ignition coil market over the coming years.
Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Vehicle Type
As far as vehicle type segment is concerned, the passenger cars segment with a market attractiveness rating of 5.0 is expected to be a highly attractive segment during the forecast period in the global automotive ignition coil market. The passenger cars segment is expected to witness growth mainly due to increasing demand for compact cars. This segment is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 1,920 Mn in 2017 and this is anticipated to increase to approximately US$ 2,965 Mn by the end of the forecast period, witnessing the highest segmental value CAGR of 4.8% in the global automotive ignition coil market.
The HCV segment is projected to account for about 5.1% of the total market share in terms of value during the assessment period. The LCV segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value during the assessment period.
Pencil ignition coil is the most attractive product type and the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan region is the most attractive region in the global automotive ignition coil market
The pencil ignition coil product type segment remains the key product type segment, accounting for over 1/3rd of the total automotive ignition coil sales in the year 2015. Due to the reduction in the size of engines, the production of pencil type ignition coil receives a further boost. As far as the most lucrative and dynamic region is concerned, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Western Europe are likely to remain at the forefront in the global automotive ignition coil market (both from the supply side and demand side) all through the assessment period. There is a significant market potential in the growing markets of China, India and Germany.
In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Automotive Ignition Coil report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Automotive Ignition Coil market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Automotive Ignition Coil market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.
Pivotal highlights of Automotive Ignition Coil market:
The Automotive Ignition Coil market report includes a brief about the cost analysis, key raw material used, as well as the fluctuating price trends of the war material.
The suppliers of the raw material and their market concentration rate have also been enlisted.
The manufacturing cost structures, encompassing details about the raw material, manufacturing process analysis, as well as labor costs have been enumerated in the study.
Substantial details about the industry chain analysis, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies have been elucidated.
A separate section has been designated for the analysis of the marketing strategy adopted, as well details about the distributors that are a part of the supply chain.
The report is inclusive of information regarding the channels adopted for the product marketing, marketing channel development trends, pricing and brand strategies, as well as target clientele.
MARKET REPORT
Global ?Electric Fuse Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography
?Electric Fuse Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future ?Electric Fuse industry growth. ?Electric Fuse market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the ?Electric Fuse industry.. The ?Electric Fuse market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.
The global ?Electric Fuse market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.
The study considers the present scenario of the ?Electric Fuse market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the ?Electric Fuse market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
The competitive environment in the ?Electric Fuse market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.
The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the ?Electric Fuse industry.
List of key players profiled in the report:
ABB
Bel Fuse
Eaton
Littelfuse
Mersen
AVX Corporation
Bourns
Fuji Electric
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Schneider Electric
SCHURTER
Siemens
The ?Electric Fuse Market Segmentation:
Product Type Segmentation
High voltage fuses
Low voltage fuses
Industry Segmentation
Power
Automotive
Electrical and electronics
Industrial
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.
?Electric Fuse Market segmentation by region:
- APAC
- EMEA
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the ?Electric Fuse industry across the globe.
Key Market Insights:
The report provides the following insights into the ?Electric Fuse market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the ?Electric Fuse market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the ?Electric Fuse market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the ?Electric Fuse market.
