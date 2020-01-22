Global Butyric Acid Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026, by Type, by Application, by Regions.

Global Butyric acid Market was valued US$ 190 Mn in 2017, and expected to reach US$ 622.8 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 15.9 % during forecast period.

Butyric acid is an organic compound and one of the carboxylic acids which is largely obtained from propylene by employing various processes, for example Oxo-synthesis. Butyric acid is a volatile fatty acid that can be used as a flavoring agent. It has fruity or cheesy flavor and is mainly found in dairy products.

Salts and esters of butyric acid are known as butyrates or butanoates. Butyric acid is found in animal fat and plant oils, bovine milk, breast milk, butter, parmesan cheese, and as a product of anaerobic fermentation (including in the colon and as body odor).

The global butyric acid market is witnessing growth owing to the increasing demand from its applications, such as animal feed, chemical intermediate, food & Flavors, pharmaceuticals, perfumes, and others.

Butyric acid is considered the most efficient energy sources for intestinal cells, causing it to become a major raw material for animal feeds, especially for poultry and swine.

Animal feed segment is projected to be the fastest growing end-user application of the butyric acid market during forecast period. The second biggest application segment is chemicals intermediate segment.

The synthetic butyric acid segment is the most popular type in the butyric acid market. In poultry and swine, reduced usage of anti-biotics in animal feed and a preference for synthetic butyric acid in food & flavor and pharmaceutical sectors.

The major driver in the market is rising demand from various end user industries and ban on consumption of antibiotics in animal feed in some countries.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market. India and China are the two major countries towards the market growth. Due to the rising demand for meat, and food & Flavours, increasing concerns for animal care.

The future growth of the industry would be increased by the investments in animal feed and chemical industry in Asia-Pacific and North America.

Key companies profiled in Global Butyric Acid Market Report are Oxea Gmbh, Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding Ab, Blue Marble Biomaterials, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co., Ltd.

The report covers total market for Butyric Acid has been analyzed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Scope of Butyric Acid Market:

Global Butyric Acid Market, by Type

• Synthetic Butyric Acid

• Renewable Butyric Acid

Global Butyric Acid Market, by Application

• Animal Feed

• Chemicals Intermediate

• Food & Flavors

• Pharmaceuticals

• Perfumes

• Others

Global Butyric Acid Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Butyric Acid Market:

• Oxea Gmbh

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Perstorp Holding Ab

• Blue Marble Biomaterials

• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

• Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co., Ltd.

