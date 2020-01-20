MARKET REPORT
Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market By Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Share, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2026
A new Market Research from Global Marketers.biz, the Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market 2020-2026, is expected to show tremendous growth in the coming years. Analysts also analysed the ongoing trends and the opportunities for growth in the industries.
These shareholders include the following manufacturers of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment :
Sorin
MAQUET
Medtronic
Terumo
Braile Biomedica
Tianjin Medical
The Worldwide Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Research Report provides a picture of the competitive landscape of the international market. The report transports the details resultant from the analysis of the focused market. Initially, the Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market report shares key aspects of the industry with the details of the impact and industry experts preserve a steady survey with innovative trends, Market share and price.
Request Sample of Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market: https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/life-sciences/global-cardiopulmonary-bypass-equipment-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/130717#request_sample
The main sources are mainly industry experts in the core and connected industries and manufacturers involved in all segments of the industry supply chain. The bottom-up approach is used to plan the market size of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment based on end-user industry and region in terms of value. With the help of data, we support the primary market through the three-dimensional survey process and the first interview and data verification finished with expert telephone, conclude the individual market share and size, and settle with this study.
The report is sub-segmented Based on Product Type: –
Single Roller Pump Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment
Double Roller Pump Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment
The report is sub-segmented Based on Product Applications: –
Cardiac Surgery
Lung Transplant Operation
Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment
Other
Key Research:
The main sources are industry experts from the global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment industry, including administrative organizations, processing organizations, and analytical services providers that address the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major foundations to collect and verify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. The qualities of this study in the industry experts, such as CEO, Vice President, Marketing Director, Technology and Innovation Director, Founder and key executives of core companies and institutions in major biomass waste containers around the world in the extensive primary research conducted for this study. We interviewed to acquire and verify both sides and quantitative facets.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
- Who are the key Top Competitors in the Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market?
- What is the expected Market size and growth rate of the Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market for the period 2020-2026?
- Which Are The Main Key Regions Cover in Reports?
Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Inquiry Here For Detail Report @ https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/life-sciences/global-cardiopulmonary-bypass-equipment-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/130717#inquiry_before_buying
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Company A
3.1.1 Company Information
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Company B
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Company C
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Company D
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Company E
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Company F
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Company G
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.7.4 Recent Development
4 Major End-Use
5 Market by Type
6 Price Overview
6.1 Price by Manufacturers
6.2 Price by End-Use
6.3 Price by Type
7 Research Conclusions
8 Appendix
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Research Data Source
Browse Table Of content @: https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/life-sciences/global-cardiopulmonary-bypass-equipment-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/130717#table_of_contents
Note: Regional Breakdown & Sectional purchase Available. We provide Pie chats & Best Customized Reports as per Requirements.
Please get in touch with our sales squad ([email protected]).
For more relevant information visit @https://www.globalmarketers.biz/
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Global Medical Scheduling Software Market- By Key Players, Trends, Sales, Demand, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - January 20, 2020
- Global Healthcare Gamification Market- Size 2020, Production, Share, Sales, Revenue, Analysis and Innovative Revolution and Forecast Report to 2025 - January 20, 2020
- Global Deferasirox Market- By Key Players, Trends, Sales, Demand, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2026 - January 20, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Digital Signage Software Market Outlook With Is Expected To Grow 8385.0 Million $ Till 2024 | Top Key Players – Scala, Signagelive, Broadsign International, Omnivex, Navori
This report provides in depth study of “Digital Signage Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Home as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.
Global Digital Signage Software Market overview:
BusinessIndustryReports have new report spread across 96 pages is an overview of the Global Digital Signage Software Market Report 2019. The Global Digital Signage Software Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2019 to 2024 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/207467.
The Digital Signage Software Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2024). The growth of the Digital Signage Software market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Digital Signage Software market. The global Digital Signage Software Market consists of a large pool of players. Vendors in this market are seen focusing on development of novel marketing strategies and ideas in order to carve a niche position for themselves.
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Digital Signage Software industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Digital Signage Software market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0571789921224 from 3900.0 million $ in 2014 to 5150.0 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Digital Signage Software market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Digital Signage Software will reach 8385.0 million $.
The Global Digital Signage Software Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Digital Signage Software Market is sub segmented into Edge Server Software, Content Management System. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Digital Signage Software Market is sub segmented into Commercial, Infrastructural, Institutional, Industrial.
As per regional analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the Digital Signage Software Market between 2019 and 2024. North America being the most technologically advanced among the developed countries is a leader in the market for the cutting-edge technology, which is used in the advertisement sector. In North America, digital signage with its technological capability focuses on expanding its customer base. North American region is the early adopter of latest display technology and there is always growing awareness regarding the benefits of commercial displays in the region. Developers and providers of Digital Signage Software are aiming for more values on return.
Some of the Digital Signage Software Market manufacturers involved in the market are Scala Inc, Signagelive, Broadsign International Llc, Omnivex Corporation, Navori, Planar Systems Inc, Intuilab Sa, Mvix, Inc, Novisign Digital Signage Inc, Four Winds Interactive (Fwi), Rise Vision, Panasonic Corporation, Nec Display Solutions Ltd, Adflow Networks, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Digital Signage Software Market manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Digital Signage Software Market strategies adopted by the major players.
Latest Industry Updates:
Omnivex Corporation:- LOOKING AHEAD TO 2020 AND THE FUTURE OF DIGITAL COMMUNICATIONS:- As 2020 looms, it’s time to consider where digital communications are heading and how you can leverage that direction to stay ahead of the curve, drive engagement and influence behaviour. Digital signage and digital visual communications are critical – they are your first line of offense in a real-time world. Screens are the first things seen in public spaces and they’re becoming as ubiquitous as lighting is today. In other words, it’s your first impression, and it should be a core consideration for your business. What are challenges with traditional information delivery? How can you take advantage of cutting-edge innovations, digital agility and digital transformation? Let’s dive in.
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION’S INCREASING ROLE:- Digital transformation is going to be a key factor in the advancement of digital engagement. It’s right there in the name – it’s all about leveraging and stretching modern technologies in ways that have never been tried. That’s the essence of transformation. But it isn’t just the latest industry buzzword. It’s a concrete movement toward progress and, as MIT Principal Scientist George Westerman says, “a radical rethinking of how an organization uses technology, people and processes to fundamentally change business performance.” To achieve this kind of “radical” shift, buy-in must come from the top. It’s time for CEOs to spearhead an effort of cross-department collaboration, pairing business-focused philosophies with rapid application development models and tools.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
1 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Digital Signage Software Market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
2 Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
3 Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
4 The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of HD Map in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America
Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/check-discount/207467.
Table of Contents:
1 Digital Signage Software Definition
2 Global Digital Signage Software Market Major Player Share and Market Overview
3 Major Player Digital Signage Software Business Introduction
4 Global Digital Signage Software Market Segmentation (Region Level)
5 Global Digital Signage Software Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
6 Global Digital Signage Software Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
7 Global Digital Signage Software Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
8 Digital Signage Software Market Forecast 2019-2024
9 Digital Signage Software Segmentation Type
10 Digital Signage Software Segmentation Industry
11 Digital Signage Software Cost Analysis
12 Conclusion
About us
BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.
Media Contact
Business Industry Reports
Pune – India
+19376349940
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Global Medical Scheduling Software Market- By Key Players, Trends, Sales, Demand, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - January 20, 2020
- Global Healthcare Gamification Market- Size 2020, Production, Share, Sales, Revenue, Analysis and Innovative Revolution and Forecast Report to 2025 - January 20, 2020
- Global Deferasirox Market- By Key Players, Trends, Sales, Demand, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2026 - January 20, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market 2019 Industry Segmentation, Trend, Size, Key Players (AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Lannett Company, Inc., Allergan plc, Mylan N.V., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG) and Forecast 2026
Thyroid gland disorder treatment is an endocrine gland that stimulates hormones, which help regulate the metabolism of the body. When the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormones (hypothyroidism) or too much hormone (hyperthyroidism), the metabolism and functioning of the body is disrupted. The lack of iodine in the body is a major factor that leads to thyroid disorder.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1256408
The major factors that drive the growth of the market include increase in the incidence of thyroid gland disorder, rise in the number of disease awareness programs especially in the developing countries, and development of effective combination drug therapies to treat thyroid gland disorder. However, side effects of the drugs and stringent government regulations hamper the market growth.
The key players profiled in the market include:
• AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Lannett Company, Inc., Allergan plc, Mylan N.V., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, RLC LABS, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories
On the basis of types, the market is split into:
• Levothyroxine
• Liothyronine
• Propylthiouracil
• Imidazole-based Compound
• Others Drug Types
On the basis of applications, the market is split into:
• Oral
• Intravenous
• Others
These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.
Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market is spread across 121 pages
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1256408
Key Benefits of the Report:
• Global, regional, country, product type, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies
• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment
Target Audience:
• Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Providers
• Traders, Importers, and Exporters
• Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
• Research and Consulting Firms
• Government and Research Organizations
• Associations and Industry Bodies
Order a Copy of Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1256408
Table Of Content:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Overview
5. Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market, by Disease Type
6. Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market, by Drug Type
7. Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market, by Route of Administration
8. Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market, by Region
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
11. Key Insights
Customization Service of the Report:
Orian Research provides customisation of reports as per your need. This report can be personalised to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.
Contact Us:
Ruwin Mendez
Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations
Orian Research Consultants
US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.orianresearch.com/
About Us
Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Global Medical Scheduling Software Market- By Key Players, Trends, Sales, Demand, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - January 20, 2020
- Global Healthcare Gamification Market- Size 2020, Production, Share, Sales, Revenue, Analysis and Innovative Revolution and Forecast Report to 2025 - January 20, 2020
- Global Deferasirox Market- By Key Players, Trends, Sales, Demand, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2026 - January 20, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Plastic Caps Market: Key Players and Production Information Analysis | ZhongFu, Zijiang, Jinfu, CSI, Berry Plastics…
Research Report Inc. recently published an informational report entitled “Plastic Caps Market”. The report starts with the basic Plastic Caps Market industry overview and then goes into minute details of the Market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the processing techniques, investment plans, industry supply chain, retailers, market entry strategies, and the economic impact on the stock exchange. This report also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client of the Plastic Caps Market. The report provides some market-related illustrations and presentations, including pie charts, pie charts, which represent the percentage division of strategies adopted by the major players in the global market.
Major Market Players Covered In This Report:
ZhongFu, Zijiang, Jinfu, CSI, CSI, Berry Plastics, THC, Mold Rite Plastics, Silgan, Berry Plastics, Bericap, Crown, Silgan, ZhongFu, Oriental Containers, ALPLA, GCS, Bericap, Mold Rite Plastics, Jinfu, THC, Blackhawk Molding, GCS, Oriental Containers, ALPLA, Blackhawk Molding, Crown, Zijiang, Mocap, Aptar Group, Mocap, Aptar Group
For More Details About This Report, Get Free Sample @ http://www.researchreportsinc.com/report-sample/591770
This report is designed to coordinate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Plastic Caps industry in both the regions and countries participating in the study. The report will also feature opportunities in small industries for interested parties to invest along with detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key stakeholders. Acquisitions & effective mergers, and continuous technological innovations are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches are also one of the key strategies adopted by major players.
The specified segments and sub-sections of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
- PE Caps
- PP Caps
- Other Materials
- PE Caps
- PP Caps
- Other Materials
By Application:
- Personal Care Products
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Beverage Industry
- Personal Care Products
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Beverage Industry
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & others.
Grab Attractive Discount on this report @ http://www.researchreportsinc.com/check-discount/591770
This report highlights market dynamics involving factors driving the current market scenario, as well as market growth opportunities in the coming years. Market segmentation analysis was performed through qualitative and quantitative research, demonstrating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
Table Of Contents:
Chapter 1: Scope of the Report
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Global Plastic Caps by Players
Chapter 4: Plastic Caps by Regions
Chapter 5: Americas
Chapter 6: APAC
Chapter 7: Europe
Chapter 8: Middle East & Africa
Chapter 9: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter 10: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter 11: Global Plastic Caps Market Forecast
Chapter 12: Key Players Analysis
Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion
Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected])
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Global Medical Scheduling Software Market- By Key Players, Trends, Sales, Demand, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - January 20, 2020
- Global Healthcare Gamification Market- Size 2020, Production, Share, Sales, Revenue, Analysis and Innovative Revolution and Forecast Report to 2025 - January 20, 2020
- Global Deferasirox Market- By Key Players, Trends, Sales, Demand, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2026 - January 20, 2020
Digital Signage Software Market Outlook With Is Expected To Grow 8385.0 Million $ Till 2024 | Top Key Players – Scala, Signagelive, Broadsign International, Omnivex, Navori
Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market 2019 Industry Segmentation, Trend, Size, Key Players (AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Lannett Company, Inc., Allergan plc, Mylan N.V., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG) and Forecast 2026
Global Arrestor Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025
Plastic Caps Market: Key Players and Production Information Analysis | ZhongFu, Zijiang, Jinfu, CSI, Berry Plastics…
Vibrio Vulnificus Treatment Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2019 – 2029
Global Beacon Management System Market 2020, Analysis of Strategies, Share, Size, Review, Applications by Users and Applications, Forecast until 2024.
Global Lithium Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) by Product, by Application and by Region.
N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantylammonium Hydroxide Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025
Global Paresthesia Treatment Market 2019 Industry Segmentation, Trend, Size, Key Players (EnteroMedics, Inc., Baxter, Bio-Medical Research Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, St. Jude Medical, LLC, Nevro Corp., Cyberonics, Inc.) and Forecast Insights 2026
Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment (Low-energy Linacs, High-energy Linacs), by Market (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes), by Company (Varian Medical Systems, Elekta
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT3 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT3 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Duchenne muscular dystrophy: new treatment restores dystrophin production
-
MARKET REPORT3 days ago
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026